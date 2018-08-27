Advertisement

09634-cover1-stairsCXD.jpg
09634-cover1-stairsCXD.jpg
August 27, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 34

Gene editing accelerates a détente between the laboratory and social sciences over questions that direct future research

Cover image:Glasses vs goggles vs.

Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock

Volume 96 | Issue 34
Quote of the Week

“You cannot do research alone anymore, as we have done in the past.”

Martin Brudermüller, chairman, BASF

Genomics

Building bioethics into the future of life sciences innovation

Is machine learning overhyped?

Chemists weigh in on the technique’s possibilities and its pitfalls

A new model for industry-sponsored research on university campuses

BASF and the University of California, Berkeley, say they have developed a research alliance designed to respect academic freedom

Science Concentrates

ACS Meeting News

Boston hosts ACS national meeting

Council approves lifting restrictions on financial support for international chapters

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Original deli delights discovered

 

