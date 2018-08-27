Quote of the Week

August 27, 2018 Cover
Gene editing accelerates a détente between the laboratory and social sciences over questions that direct future research
“You cannot do research alone anymore, as we have done in the past.”
BASF and the University of California, Berkeley, say they have developed a research alliance designed to respect academic freedom
Finland’s largest research institute aims to bolster income and attract scientists
The Tsinghua University scientist discusses how unnatural forms of DNA, RNA, and enzymes could lead to new drugs and help reveal clues about the origins of life
The Warrior-Scholar Project’s STEM week aims to boost service members’ confidence in the science classroom
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning dives deep into the types of air we need in order to breathe underwater
Council approves lifting restrictions on financial support for international chapters