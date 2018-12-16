Many ways to serve your communities

Credit: Courtesy of Allison Campbell

One of the noteworthy trends in the November 2018 midterm elections was the sheer number of candidates in races across the US. The number of women and first-time candidates surpassed that in any previous election in US history.

This phenomenon got me thinking about the nature of service, the motivations behind service to our communities, and the things that may spur or inhibit those scary first steps toward a commitment to serve. The waning days of my three-year American Chemical Society presidential cycle may provide a useful vantage point from which to share a few thoughts on these things and to encourage more ACS members to consider running for the board or presidency.

We may often equate service with either the military or elected government office, both of which undeniably demand enormous commitments to causes larger than ourselves. Yet we all belong to many communities, including those centered on our profession, cultural background, religious faith, and issues and activities that inspire our passion. Each of these communities needs us and is an opportunity to engage and contribute to the advancement of something that is both valued and larger than each of us individually.

I never really mulled over the idea of running for the ACS presidency before actually acting on it. But when confronted with the notion, I was intrigued. I had been an ACS member for nearly three decades, and the idea of giving back to an organization that I felt had given me a lot was certainly a driving factor. But I wondered if I would have the time to do the job justice if I were to be elected.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

A few practical factors ultimately enabled my decision to run for the presidency. I am probably not alone in the fact that I had wanted to serve for a long time but saw several practical impediments to it. So in my case, I didn’t feel the need to be convinced to run but rather to be assured that I could get over the hurdles to performing well simultaneously for both ACS and my employer, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL).

One observation I can offer any of my ACS colleagues who might be considering running for office is that the support of your home institution is critical to success. I raised the idea of running for the ACS presidency with PNNL’s lab ­director in early 2015 and got enthusiastic support from him and all my colleagues, many of whom went out of their way to take on additional tasks and responsibilities to free me up to run and later to serve. Serving well in the absence of such strong support would have been impossible.

I have a deeper understanding now of the ways that service benefits the individual volunteer, the community, and the cause.

Equally important is the fact that ACS provides a dedicated staff to those serving in the three-year presidential cycle. The ACS staff offers exceptional support and is experienced in helping people who already have demanding full-time jobs transition smoothly into the ACS presidency and succeed. Working with ACS staff members was one of the greatest pleasures of the presidency because they worked so conscientiously to help me integrate into the organization’s leadership and worked closely with PNNL’s staff to coordinate support. Their effectiveness freed me up to focus on the presidency.

Serving ACS has also been a great opportunity for professional and personal growth. For example, as an introvert, I have always been anxious about meeting new people and attending large events. The past three years have been an intensive course of exposure therapy that has successfully made me more relaxed and perhaps more effective at engaging with people. I have come to see volunteer service as a way to stretch and confront fears and limitations with the support and gratitude of a community. I can think of no better way to succeed or fail. Additionally, the position has helped me hone the skill of speaking off the cuff. It takes practice, and as ACS president, you get tons of that.

Advertisement

There are many ways to serve, and I have a deeper understanding now of the ways that service benefits the individual volunteer, the community, and the cause. Extending yourself to contribute to something you believe in, I’ve found, changes you by infusing a keener ongoing awareness of the way we are all connected—connected by our love of chemistry, connected by our service to society, and connected by a desire to be a part of something larger than ourselves.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve. This experience has enriched me in ways I never imagined, and I hope that I have been able to enrich those I met along the way, as well as the society as a whole.