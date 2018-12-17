Advertisement

09649-cover1-glassware.jpg
09649-cover1-glassware.jpg
December 17, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 49

We’ve put the spotlight on the year’s biggest research trends, most memorable molecules, and more

Cover image:Cover for December 10/17, 2018

Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock

Volume 96 | Issue 49
Quote of the Week

“There’s a sort of existential question of, What happens when we automate everything we do?”

Marshall Brennan, publishing manager, ChemRxiv

Analytical Chemistry

C&EN’s Year in Chemistry 2018

The hunt for new antibiotics grows harder as resistance builds

Scientists keep fighting the microscopic arms race, even though it’s one we might eventually lose

BASF readies bold moves in China again

Big chemical maker plans multibillion-dollar projects in Nanjing and in the south

  • Employment

    Predictions for the US chemistry job market in 2019

    Even as signs of a slowdown start to creep in, now is still the best time to look for a new job

  • Science Communication

    7 chemistry accounts we love on Instagram

    A collection of some of Instagram’s best chemistry-inspired accounts, according to our audience and staff

Science Concentrates

image name
Neuroscience

A lipid-desaturating enzyme offers a new drug target for Parkinson’s disease

2 teams find that inhibiting stearoyl-CoA desaturase reduces the toxicity of α-synuclein, a protein implicated in Parkinson’s disease

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

What can you do with many tons of sodium?

 

