Quote of the Week

December 17, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 49
We’ve put the spotlight on the year’s biggest research trends, most memorable molecules, and more
Cover image:Cover for December 10/17, 2018
Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock
Scientists keep fighting the microscopic arms race, even though it’s one we might eventually lose
Big chemical maker plans multibillion-dollar projects in Nanjing and in the south
Even as signs of a slowdown start to creep in, now is still the best time to look for a new job
A collection of some of Instagram’s best chemistry-inspired accounts, according to our audience and staff
2 teams find that inhibiting stearoyl-CoA desaturase reduces the toxicity of α-synuclein, a protein implicated in Parkinson’s disease