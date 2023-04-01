﻿ACS Announces its 2023 fall election slate

The American Chemical Society has announced the slate of candidates for this fall’s election. The winners will serve on the ACS Board of Directors from 2024 through 2026.
The two candidates for 2024 president-elect are Dorothy Phillips, retired from Waters, and Florian Schattenmann, chief technology officer at Cargill. The winner will serve a 3-year term on the board as a member of the presidential succession.
The candidates for District III director are Diane Krone, retired from Northern Highlands Regional High School, and Helen A. “Bonnie” Lawlor, retired from the National Federation of Advanced Information Services.
The candidates for District VI director are Janet L. Bryant, retired from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and Jeanette M. Van Emon, retired from the US Environmental Protection Agency.
Four candidates are vying for two director-at-large openings: Wayne E. Jones, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of New Hampshire; Daniel Rabinovich, associate dean and professor at the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering in Greensboro, North Carolina; Carolyn Ribes, a business analytical leader at Dow in Terneuzen, the Netherlands; and Joseph P. Stoner, retired from Shimadzu Scientific Instruments in Kyoto, Japan.
