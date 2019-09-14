Advertisement

Elections

ACS members to vote on amendments

by Flint Lewis, ACS staff
September 14, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 36
At the ACS Spring 2019 National Meeting in Orlando, Florida, the ACS Council approved the Petition to Streamline the ACS Governing Documents, with 96% of the voting councilors in favor. After the meeting, the ACS Board of Directors also approved the petition, which would move substantial content from the ACS Constitution and bylaws to new standing rules without introducing substantive changes. Because the petition would change not only the bylaws but also the constitution, it will not become effective unless ACS members approve the proposed revisions to the constitution by a two-thirds vote. These would be the most significant changes to the ACS Governing Documents since 1948. Voting on the proposed changes to the constitution will take place as part of the ACS national election this fall. Members may access the proposed changes to the constitution and the entire petition at www.acs.org/govdocs. For more information, contact the Committee on Constitution and Bylaws at bylaws@acs.org.

