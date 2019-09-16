Advertisement

09736-cover-openercxd.jpg
09736-cover-openercxd.jpg
September 16, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 36

On Sept. 17, 1999, Jesse Gelsinger died after receiving an experimental gene therapy from James Wilson’s lab at the University of Pennsylvania. That tragedy waylaid Wilson’s career and almost shut down the whole field. Wilson and his team put their heads down and spent the next decade searching for safer gene therapies. Today, his lab’s $70 million annual budget and bevy of biotech partnerships are fueling the gene therapy explosion.

The resurgence was never a sure thing.
Here’s how it happened.

Cover image:The polarizing pioneer guides a gene therapy renaissance

Credit: Matthew Bender

Full Article
Volume 97 | Issue 36
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“I have nightmares all the time. I am afraid, seriously, that the field is moving too fast.”

Guangping Gao, director, University of Massachusetts Horae Gene Therapy Center

Business

The redemption of James Wilson, gene therapy pioneer

Alexa and your phone are getting schooled in chemistry

Software developers are prepping standard voice-activated assistants to work in chemical and pharmaceutical research

The toilet gets a makeover

The Gates Foundation challenges researchers to design self-contained waste processing systems for low-resource communities

Science Concentrates

Spectroscopy

Chemists build the tiniest spectrometer from a single nanowire

Device could pave the way for miniature analytical instruments

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

2019 Ig Nobel Prizes

 

