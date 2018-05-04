ACS sets its fall election ballot

The American Chemical Society has announced the slate of candidates for this fall’s election. The winners will serve on the ACS Board of Directors from 2019 through 2021.
The two candidates for 2019 president-elect are Luis A. Echegoyen, Robert A. Welch Professor of Chemistry at the University of Texas, El Paso; and Thomas R. Gilbert, professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Northeastern University. The winner will serve a three-year term on the board as a member of the presidential succession.
The candidates for District I director are Katherine L. Lee, associate research fellow in inflammation and immunology medicinal chemistry at Pfizer; and Laura E. Pence, professor of chemistry at the University of Hartford.
The candidates for director of District V are John E. Adams, Curators’ Distinguished Teaching Professor Emeritus at the University of Missouri; and Joseph A. Heppert, vice president for research at Texas Tech University.
Four candidates are vying for two director-at-large openings: Frank D. Blum,Harrison I. Bartlett Chair and Regents’ Professor of Chemistry at Oklahoma State University, Stillwater; Lee H. Latimer, a consultant in drug development at LHLatimer Consulting; Ingrid Montes, assistant dean of graduate studies and research at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras; and Angela W. Peters, vice provost for academic programs and professor of chemistry at Claflin University.
Candidate statements will run in the Sept. 10 issue of C&EN. ACS members will have the option of voting for president-elect and other members of the Board of Directors online, or they can opt in to receive a paper ballot, which will be distributed at the end of September. Results will be announced in late October.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter