The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Elections

American Chemical Society board elects Wayne E. Jones Jr. chair and takes other actions

by Sara Cottle
December 16, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 41
Mugshot of Wayne E. Jones Jr.
Credit: Portrait Simple Studio
Wayne E. Jones Jr.

The ACS Board of Directors met in Washington, DC, Dec. 1–2 and elected Wayne E. Jones Jr. chair of the board of directors for 2024. The board also selected Carolyn Ribes, Katherine L. Lee, and Lisa Houston to serve terms on the executive committee.

Other actions by the board include approving a $43 million operating budget and a $38.0 million capital budget for 2024. It also approved several recommendations from its Committee on Executive Compensation regarding compensation and goals for ACS executives and updates to the ACS Strategic Plan as suggested by the Board Committee on Strategic Planning. ACS nominees for the 2024 Grand Prix de la Fondation de la Maison de la Chimie and the National Medals of Science and of Technology and Innovation were approved, along with a slate of nominees for the inaugural ACS Prism Award recommended by the Committee on Professional and Member Relations. The board also approved the Volunteer and Participant Code of Conduct Policy, which broadens the scope of applicability of the current policy.

In addition, the board adopted a resolution in memory of Paul H. L. Walter, past ACS board chair and president.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

