Candidates’ election statements and backgrounds

Two candidates will vie for the office of president-elect of the American Chemical Society for 2024 in this fall’s election. They are Dorothy J. Phillips, retired, director of strategic marketing, Waters, and Florian J. Schattenmann, chief technology officer and vice president of research, development, and innovation, Cargill. The successful candidate will serve as ACS president in 2025 and as a member of the ACS Board of Directors from 2024 to 2026.

District III and District VI will hold elections for director. Successful candidates will serve on the ACS Board of Directors beginning in 2024 and through 2026.

Candidates for director of District III are Diane Krone, retired, chemistry teacher, Northern Highlands Regional High School, and Bonnie (Helen A.) Lawlor, retired, executive director, National Federation of Advanced Information Services.

District III consists of members assigned to local sections having their headquarters in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania (except the Erie and Penn-York sections), Maryland, and the District of Columbia.

Candidates for director of District VI are Jeanette M. Van Emon, retired, research chemist, US Environmental Protection Agency, and Richard V. Williams, professor, University of Idaho.

District VI consists of members assigned to or residing in local sections with headquarters in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington; and those members with addresses in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, and in the extra-provincial territories of Canada who are not assigned to local sections.

Four candidates are running for two director-at-large positions. They are Wayne E. Jones, Jr., provost and vice-​president of academic affairs, University of New Hampshire; Daniel Rabinovich, associate dean and professor of nanoscience, Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering; Carolyn Ribes, business envelope analytical leader, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, Dow; and Joseph P. Stoner, retired, Shimadzu Scientific Instruments. The two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will serve a 3-year term from 2024 to 2026.

Balloting will be conducted online, with the option to receive a paper ballot upon request. Ballots will be distributed starting Sept. 25, 12:00 a.m. (CT), with a voting deadline of Oct. 20, 12:00 p.m. (CT).

All eligible voting ACS members (members as of August 15) received information at the end of August on how to request a paper ballot. All voting members of ACS may receive ballots enabling them to vote for president-elect. Only members with mailing addresses in Districts III and VI may receive ballots to vote for director from those districts. Only voting councilors may receive ballots for the director-​at-large elections.