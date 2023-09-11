Advertisement

September 11, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 30

New technologies could be a good fit for large chemical plants, if anyone manages to start building them

Cover image:New technologies could be a good fit for large chemical plants, if anyone manages to start building them.

Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 101 | Issue 30
Quote of the Week

“All we want to do is decarbvonize half the US economy.”

Charles Forsberg, professor of nuclear science and engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Nuclear Power

Can small modular reactors at chemical plants save nuclear energy?

Long COVID: The hunt for causes and cures

With so many treatment candidates, researchers work to gain more clarity

Fay Probert uses NMR to make cancer and multiple sclerosis tests faster and easier

The Oxford scientist weds chemical fingerprinting and machine learning to diagnose people based on what’s in their blood or urine samples

Science Concentrates

image name
C-H Activation

Catalyst persuades alcohols to offer a helping hand for C-H activation

Tailored ligand on palladium catalyst uses hydrogen bonding to orchestrate reaction

Business & Policy Concentrates

