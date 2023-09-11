Quote of the Week

September 11, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 30
New technologies could be a good fit for large chemical plants, if anyone manages to start building them
Cover image:New technologies could be a good fit for large chemical plants, if anyone manages to start building them.
Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock
With so many treatment candidates, researchers work to gain more clarity
The Oxford scientist weds chemical fingerprinting and machine learning to diagnose people based on what’s in their blood or urine samples
UN Environment Programme releases draft agreement ahead of third round of negotiations
Using the right combination of ions in an electrochemical cell enables reversible capture and release of CO2
Researchers were inspired by how the electric eel generates power from ion gradients
Tailored ligand on palladium catalyst uses hydrogen bonding to orchestrate reaction