For District V director: John E. Adams

First and foremost, I am deeply grateful to be considered for continued service as District V director and hope that my performance over the last five-plus years has merited reelection to a third and final term on the board. The next three years surely will be no cakewalk for ACS. We face a changing environment necessitating changes to how we do business, both internally and externally. Due to the reach of our Publications and CAS divisions, ACS is de facto a player globally; we need to come to grips with how the globalization of science and the chemistry enterprise impacts who we are and what we do. We can’t just hide in the corner, surrender our influence, and jeopardize our relevance as an organization. Furthermore, looking around, we find that there is a frightening disregard for science in public discourse and policy development; that solid science is too often deemed “fake news”; that the number of talented domestic students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics careers continues to decline, whereas the trend abroad is moving in the opposite direction; that the available jobs often require skill sets not addressed in current curricula; and so forth. Depressed yet? I’m not, because I believe ACS is uniquely positioned to address these issues, fundamentally because of you. Those of us involved in society governance can set policy, can direct resource allocations, and can do whatever possible to facilitate your efforts, but individual ACS members acting in their local communities, interacting with their local policy-makers, advocating with friends and neighbors, and sharing their enthusiasm for their discipline with others will yield the greater impact. Perhaps you contribute to Project SEED and the ACS Scholars Program, as do I, and give young, economically disadvantaged and minority chemistry enthusiasts a chance that they otherwise would lack to enter the chemistry enterprise. Perhaps you talk about science with your child’s class or with your neighbor. Perhaps you contact your city council or your local school board or your state legislators or your federal legislators about an issue that involves science. If you do any of these (or related) things, remind me to pat you on the back when I see you because it is you who underpins all that ACS does and can do. We need to be realistic; ACS cannot be everything to everybody. But we can play to our strengths, and a large, active, and committed membership is arguably our greatest strength.