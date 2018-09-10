Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09636-cover1-opener.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09636-cover1-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 10, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 36

The journey to becoming a Ph.D. can feel like a roller coaster. Here’s how to hang on

Cover image:A chemistry classroom blackboard with stacks of textbooks in front of it and an Erlenmeyer flask.

Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 96 | Issue 36
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Only a small fraction of students are aware of the value of their degree in the workforce.”

Joerg Schlatterer, , ACS Graduate & Postdoctoral Scholars Office

Graduate Education

The chemistry graduate school experience

The making of a Ph.D. chemist

Learning how to navigate the graduate school years can be a lesson in itself

Hear the stories of grad students from around the world

They share their common stresses as well as their diverse experiences in the lab and in the field

  • Elections

    Candidates’ election statements and backgrounds

  • Neuroscience

    New tool could help researchers learn the language of the brain

    Transistors decorated with DNA aptamers detect neurotransmitters

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Neuroscience

Ketamine may produce antidepressant effects through opioid receptors

In a small clinical study, ketamine’s effects were dampened by a compound that blocks opioid receptors﻿

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Well-crafted pranks and the scent of seduction

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT