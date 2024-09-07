For District V director: Lisa M. Balbes

Credit: Courtesy of the ACS Office of the Secretary & General Counsel

St. Louis Section. Balbes Consultants LLC, Kirkwood, Missouri.

Academic record: Washington University, BA, 1985; University of North Carolina, PhD, 1989.

Honors: AAAS Fellow, 2024; ACS Fellow, 2017; Royal Society of Chemistry Fellow, 2013; ACS BMGT Nexus Award, 2024; ACS St. Louis Local Section Outreach Volunteer of the Year, 2016; ACS Division of Chemistry and the Law, Howard and Sally Peters Award, 2015; ACS E. Ann Nalley Midwest Regional Award for Volunteer Service, 2012; Best Local Section Career Program, ChemLuminary Award, ACS, 2003, 2004, 2011, 2014; Salute to Excellence, Outstanding Service as Webmaven, St. Louis Section, ACS, 1996–2004; Silver Antelope, BSA, 2024; Silver Beaver, BSA, 2014; Presidential Outstanding Service Award, St. Louis Section Society for Technical Communication, 2002–03; Service Award, St. Louis Web Developers Organization, 2001.

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Balbes Consultants LLC, Freelance Technical Writer/Editor, 1992–present.

Service in ACS national offices: District V Director, 2022–24; Professional and Member Relations, 2022–present; Strategic Planning Committee, 2022; Corporation Associates liaison, 2022–present; Committee on Committees, 2020–21; Committee on Nominations and Elections, 2014–19, Secretary, 2017–19; Committee on Economic and Professional Affairs, 2008–13, Chair, 2011–13, Chair-Elect, 2010; Committee Associate, 2007; Council Policy Committee, 2011–13.

Service in ACS offices: St. Louis Section: Councilor, 2010-21; Treasurer, 2005–06; Alternate Councilor, 2004–06; Chair, 2002; Chair-Elect, 2001; Career Resource Coordinator 2003–present; Scout Clinic Chair 2004–present. Business Development & Management Division: Chair, 2017. Joint Midwest/Great Lakes Regional Meeting: Exhibits Co-Chair, 2011, 2023. Chemical Information Division: Chair, Career Committee, 2006–08. Computers in Chemistry Division: WebMaven, 2000–08. Professional Relations Division: Newsletter Editor, 2007–15. Columbus Section: Public Relations Chair, 1993–94; Nominating Committee, Chair, 1994; National Chemistry Week Committee, 1992–95.

Member: Member of ACS since 1986. American Association for the Advancement of Science; Royal Society of Chemistry; American Medical Writers Association; Author’s Guild; BSA. ACS Divisions: Agricultural and Food Chemistry, Business Development & Management, Chemistry and the Law, Professional Relations, Small Chemical Businesses.

Related activities: ACS Career Consultant, 1992–present; Greater St Louis Area Council BSA STEM Committee, 2012–present; National BSA STEM in Scouting Committee, 2014–22; Research Triangle Institute, North Carolina, Research Associate, 1990–92; Postdoc Computational Chemistry, 1989–90; Published book “Nontraditional Careers for Chemists” (Oxford University Press, 2006); authored over 300 articles, presented over 300 invited talks on career development for scientists since 2007 (US, Canada, and Scotland).

Balbes’s statement

As I near the end of my second year as District V director, I am honored to have been asked to stand for a second three-year term.

Background

For those of you who do not know me, I started my career as a computational chemist, but have been a technical writer and editor for over thirty years. I started accidentally, after relocating for a position that turned out not to exist (not a career move I would recommend). However, my American Chemical Society local section was there to help as I navigated a new city and completely unfamiliar professional territory. As my professional life started to come together, it was suggested that I could share what I had learned with other chemists, through ACS’s newly-formed Personal Career Consulting program.That suggestion led to decades of serving both members and the public through ACS. Most of my volunteer work has centered on careers–providing career information, helping younger chemists make the best choices for their own professional futures, and getting children excited about chemistry and science, technology, engineering, and math with energetic outreach activities. I have served as an officer in multiple local sections and divisions, as well as on many local, regional, and national committees. In each case, the skills and knowledge I gained were well worth the investment of time, but the real reward has been the personal satisfaction of helping others realize their own career dreams.

Recently, I have witnessed the re- opening of the world, and of in-person outreach and professional activities. I continue to be inspired by the joy on a child’s face when they make slime for the first time, when a professional thinks about their science in a different way after an engaging conversation with an interested student, and when a mentee is able to present an award to a deserving colleague and mentor.

Board of Directors service

Service on the Board of Directors is different. It is service to ACS itself, not service to others through ACS. It is service with a much broader perspective, and much longer-term outlook. ACS is a professional organization, but also maintains two large financial interests (CAS and ACS Publications). Overseeing those two businesses, while debating the big picture and developing and promoting initiatives to position the society for the future, is a monumental task. I am constantly impressed with the high caliber and dedication of my fellow board members, and their passion for our society and our profession.

During my first 2.5 years on the Board, I have traveled to many meetings and talked to hundreds of members and non-members. I have helped dedicate multiple National Historic Chemical Landmarks, celebrating the accomplishments of past chemical professionals, and enhancing public appreciation of the contributions of chemistry to modern life. I have attended many regional meetings, each with their own flair and personality. At each event, I have asked members and non-members what they want from ACS.

One thing that continues to surprise me is how often there are existing programs of which members are unaware, so improving our communication continues to be one of my top priorities. Members need to be able to find the resources they need, when they need them. This holds true for internal communication as well – if our committees and divisions all know what each other is doing, they are more likely to be able to collaborate in meaningful ways, and remove redundancies.

Another area that I have championed since my earliest days in ACS is supporting all chemists, including those with non-traditional careers, no matter their background, education, personal characteristics, etc. For example, the new ACS strategic initiative to ensure a skilled technical workforce is a great step forward in making students and educators aware of this viable and in-demand career path, as well as supporting existing and new programs and partnerships at community colleges to train students for these careers. I look forward to continued efforts for other segments of our chemical workforce.As with most things in life, you get out only what you put into it. I have put in a lot of time over the past 2.5 years, and look forward to more as I finish my first term on the ACS Board of Directors. I hope I have contributed positively to the ACS during this time, and I humbly ask for your vote so I may continue to serve the membership and profession we all care about so deeply. Thank you for your thoughtful consideration – and don’t forget to vote!