For District V director: Silvia S. Jurisson

University of Missouri Section. University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri.

Academic record: University of Delaware, BS, 1978; University of Cincinnati, PhD, 1982.

Honors: Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry, Division of Nuclear Chemistry and Technology, ACS, 2012; College of Arts and Science Purple Chalk Teaching Award, University of Missouri, 2013; Fuldner Chemistry Fellow Award, University of Missouri, 2013, 2014, 2017; AAAS Fellow, 2014; ACS Fellow, 2016; Graduate Professional Council Gold Chalk Award, University of Missouri, 2017; John H. Hubbell Award, Elsevier, 2018; TERACHEM Lifetime Achievement Award, 2018; Lind Lecturer, ACS Eastern Tennessee Section, 2022; Society of Radiopharmaceutical Sciences Fellow, 2023.

Professional positions (for the past 10 years): University of Missouri, Professor of Chemistry Emerita, 2019–present, Chancellor’s Professor of Chemistry, 2019–22, Professor of Chemistry, Radiology and Nuclear Science and Engineering, 2001–19.

Service in ACS national offices: Committee on Economic and Professional Affairs, Member, 2022–24, Committee Associate, 2021; ACS Task Force on Future Meetings, Member, 2019–21; Committee on Meetings and Expositions, Member, 2015–20, Chair, Subcommittee on Technical Programming, 2017–20, Committee Associate, 2014.

Service in ACS offices: Nuclear Chemistry and Technology Division: Councilor, 2014–24, Vice-Chairman, 2008, Chair-Elect, 2009, Chair and Program Chair, 2010, Alternate Councilor, 2003–05; University of Missouri Section: Chair-Elect and Program Chair, 1994, Chair, 1995.

Member: Member of ACS since 1982. Society for Radiopharmaceutical Sciences, Member; American Association for the Advancement of Science, Member; ACS Divisions: Inorganic Chemistry, Medicinal Chemistry, Nuclear Chemistry and Technology.

Related activities: Nuclear Medicine and Biology, Editorial Board; Journal of Nuclear and Radioanalytical Chemistry, Editorial Board; Radiochimica Acta., Associate Editor; University of Missouri, Campus Radiation Safety Committee, Chair, 2001–22, Interim Radiation Safety Officer, 2017–18; University of Missouri Research Reactor (MURR), Reactor Advisory Committee, 2008–23; Nuclear Science Advisory Committee, Member, 2017–20; National Research Council (NRC; of Canada) Advisory Committee on TRIUMF (ACOT), Member, 2016–22; International Symposium on Radiopharmaceutical Sciences (ISRS), Chair; International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Committee on Status of Bone Agent Radiopharmaceuticals, 2018–19; Nuclear Chemistry Summer School (NCSS), Lecturer, 2020–present; >150 peer-reviewed research publications; 10 patents; >225 conference papers; Department of Energy and the National Institutes of Health, Proposal Reviewer; taught, trained and mentored many graduate (MS and PhD) students, undergraduate students and postdoctoral fellows.

Jurisson’s statement

Since earning my PhD in inorganic chemistry with element 43, technetium, I have spent my career in both the inorganic and radiopharmaceutical chemistry arena. Following postdoctoral fellowships in Canberra, Australia at the University of New South Wales and the Australian National University, and at the University of Missouri , I spent 5 years at Squibb/Bristol-Myers-Squibb in their Radiopharmaceutical Research Department in New Brunswick, NJ. I changed my career path from industry to academics in 1991, joining the chemistry department at the University of Missouri (MU) as an assistant professor. I spent the next 30+ years teaching general chemistry, quantitative analysis, inorganic chemistry, and radiochemistry courses at both the undergraduate and graduate levels and training and mentoring undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral students in radiochemistry and inorganic chemistry research with applications to radiopharmaceutical and environmental chemistry. The University of Missouri Research Reactor (MURR) is the cornerstone for nuclear and radiochemistry science and engineering research at MU.

During my time at MU, I have served on numerous search committees for faculty in chemistry and chemical engineering, directors of MURR, and deans of arts and science. Two committees on which I served for many years, include the MU Campus Radiation Safety Committee as a member and then as chair, and the MURR Reactor Advisory Committee. I spent three years as the chemistry department’s associate chair for Graduate Studies during which time several new policies were implemented, not only at the departmental level, but also at the MU Graduate School. I learned that the most successful graduates were not always those students entering with the highest grade point averages and test scores; motivation and drive were also very important. These were quite eye-opening experiences in the department and the campus.

I have served my professional community as a reviewer for both manuscripts and proposals, on review panels for the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Energy, and as a reviewer for faculty promotions and awards. I have been a member of the Nuclear Energy Research Advisory Committee , the Nuclear Science Advisory Committee, and the Canadian National Research Council (NRC) Advisory Committee on TRIUMF.

As an ACS member since 1982, I became involved in governance activities after joining the MU in 1991. I began at the local level and then at the divisional level through the Nuclear Chemistry and Technology Division. Although it is a relatively small division, its members and science are multidisciplinary involving analytical, biological, computational, environmental, inorganic, medicinal, nuclear, organic, physical, radiation, and other chemistries and science. Many of its members belong to multiple divisions and many other more specialized organizations. Since 2008, I have served on the executive committee as vice-chair, chair-elect, chair and programming chair, and, currently, as one of its councilors. During my time as a councilor, I have been a member of the Meetings and Expositions Committee including as chair of its Technical Programming subcommittee. I was a member of the ACS Future Meetings Task Force, which involved evaluating the design in all aspects of our future meetings. A report was presented to the ACS Board of Directors by our chair. Currently, I am a member of the Committee on Economic and Professional Affairs (CEPA) and a member of its Subcommittee on Marketing, Research and Volunteers. Serving on CEPA has made me more aware of the many educational and professional resources that are available through the ACS. CEPA oversees the ACS Career Consultants and various career development activities.