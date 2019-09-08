For director-at-large: Dorothy J. Phillips

Credit: Portrait Simple Studio

Northeastern Section. (Retired) Waters Corporation, Milford, Massachusetts.

Academic record: Vanderbilt University, BA, 1967; University of Cincinnati, PhD, 1974.

Honors: ACS Fellow, 2010; Shirley B. Radding Award, ACS Santa Clara Valley Section, 2008; Henry A. Hill Award, ACS Northeastern Section, 2006; Salute to Excellence Award, ACS Nashville Section, 2004; Dr. Dorothy J. Wingfield Phillips Endowed Chair and Chancellor’s Faculty Fellows, Vanderbilt University, 2015; Distinguished Chemist Award, the New England Institute of Chemists, 2011; Waters Leadership Award for Outstanding Contributions to Waters and Waters’ Community, 2008; Dr. Dorothy Wingfield Phillips Award for Leadership, Vanderbilt University, 2007; Unsung Heroine Award, Vanderbilt University, 2006; “Minority Role Model in Science, Mathematics, Technology and Engineering,” TTT Mentor Program, 2004; Distinguished Alumni, University of Cincinnati, ­McMicken College of Arts and Sciences, 1995, Friends of Women Studies, 1993.

Professional positions (for past 10 years):Waters Corporation, 1984–13, director, Strategic Marketing, 2006–13.

Service in ACS national offices: Board of Directors, director-at-large, 2014–19; councilor ex officio, 2014–19; Executive Committee, 2016–19; Committee on Public Affairs and Public Relations, 2015; Committee on Grants and Awards, 2014, 2016; Committee on Professional and Member Relations, 2014–19, chair, 2018–19; Board Liaison for ACS Science and Human Rights Initiatives, 2014–19; Committee on Strategic Planning, 2016–17, Grassroots Working Group, chair, 2016, communications chair, 2017; Collaborative for Re-imagining a Diverse ACS Membership, chair, 2016; Corporation Associate, liaison, 2015–16, consultant, 2017; Development Advisory Board, 2017–19; Council Policy Committee, 2008–13, Nominations Sub-Committee, chair, 2012–13; Committee on Committees, 2001–6, secretary, 2003–4, Industrial Pipeline Sub-committee, chair, 2005–6; Committee on Divisional Activities, 2007–8; Committee on International Activities, committee associate, 1998; Committee on Membership Affairs, 1997–2000, committee associate, 1996; Undergraduate Programs Advisory Board, 2013; Presidential Task Force, “Vision 2025: Helping ACS Members Thrive in the Global Chemistry Enterprise,” 2012.

Service in ACS offices:Northeastern Section: councilor, 1995–2013; chair, 1993; chair-elect and program chair, 1992; Project SEED, committee chair, 1994–95; Nominating Committee, chair, 1994; Centennial Celebration, cochair, 1998; Awards Committee, chair, 2009–19; trustee, 2014–22; chair, 2016. Analytical Chemistry Division: chair, 2009–10; program chair, 2008–9; chair-elect, 2007–8; immediate past chair, 2010–11; Fundraising Committee, chair, 2012–13.

Member: Member of ACS since 1973; National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers; Sigma Xi; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority; American Association of Chemistry Teachers; ACS divisions: Agrochemicals, Analytical Chemistry, Biological Chemistry, Business Development and Management.

Related activities: AAAS Science and Human Rights Coalition Steering Committee, member. Featured in chapter 2.1, pp. 5–23, in African American Women Chemists in the Modern Era by J. E. Brown, 2018. 2015 ACS national meetings presentations: Committee on Minority Affairs luncheon, spring 2015; Legacy of Henry A. Hill Symposia, fall 2015. Spearheaded Waters Corporation sponsorship of the Frank H. Field and Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievements in Mass Spectrometry and the ACS Award in Separation Science and Technology. Keynote or invited speaker: 15th International Conference of the Indian Society of Chemists & Biologists, Rajkot, India, 2011; International Conference on Chemistry for Mankind, Innovative Ideas in Life Sciences, Nagpur, India, 2011; Third Annual PepCon Conference, Beijing, China, 2010; Sixth Annual Congress of International Drug Discovery Science and Technology, Beijing, China, 2008. Over 70 publications and presentations focused on separation sciences. Coeditor and chapter coauthor in ACS Symposium Series 1288: Responsible Conduct in Chemistry Research and Practice: Global Perspective.

Phillips’s statement

Serving on the American Chemical Society Board of Directors has been a rewarding experience, giving me the opportunity to advance the mission and vision of ACS and to advocate for its core values (strategy.acs.org). Thank you for electing me to the board in 2013 and 2016. So that I may continue to contribute to the work of the board, I now ask for your vote in 2019.

My corporate experience as a director and in global business development enhances the effectiveness of my interactions with the board, ACS staff, and volunteers. The following paragraphs give highlights of my activities and accomplishments on the board and discuss areas of interest for a third term.

I have belonged to the Board Committee on Professional and Member Relations(P&MR) for 6 years, serving as chair for the last 2 years. P&MR responsibilities include membership and member services. The society reversed the steady decline in membership over the previous several years with a positive uptick in 2018. Upon returning to the board in 2020, my work will include addressing the major challenge of continuing this growth.

Diversity, inclusion, and respect. Our ACS National Awards program strives to increase the diversity of the nominees and recipients. My C&EN Comment “Shining the Light on Outstanding Contributions by Women Chemists” (C&EN, June 11, 2018, page 34) called for ACS members to make a concerted effort to nominate deserving women and minorities for national awards. In addition, we are strengthening our relationships with the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers (NOBCChE) and the Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanic and Native Americans in Science (SACNAS). Attending NOBCChE meetings gives me opportunities to enhance its relationship with ACS. My involvement with the ACS Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board is also a major component to enhancing the society’s inclusivity and respect for all members of the chemical enterprise. Driving this core value will continue during my third term on the board.

Safety as a core value. The increase in reported laboratory safety accidents resulted in ACS raising the awareness of its safety programs. We worked diligently on the Strategic Planning Committee in 2017 to make safety a core value. Thus, one of the ACS core values was revised to focus on professionalism, ethics, and safety, and this stimulated the organization of more programming that aims to increase safety awareness and practice.

Advocating for ACS. A high priority for me is the annual ACS Legislative Summit, a day on Capitol Hill when the board advocates for public policy related to the society and its affiliates. We visit the offices of senators and congressmen/women. The 2019 topics included advocating for a bill to combat sexual harassment, a high priority for ACS. Participating in the Legislative Summits will remain an important activity for me during a third term on the board.

Global support through science and human rights. In 2014, the board chair appointed me as the liaison to science and human rights. In addition to its webinars, symposia, and collaborations, ACS works on behalf of chemists and chemical engineers whose rights have been abridged. When chemistry faculty lost their positions and passports in Turkey as a result of political unrest, we visited Scholars-at-Risk in New York City to assess the capacity for ACS to intervene. This liaison role resulted in my being elected in 2017 to the Steering Committee for the AAAS Science and Human Rights Coalition. I am coeditor and a chapter coauthor for the ACS Symposium Series book Responsible Conduct in Chemistry Research and Practice: Global Perspective. During my third term on the ACS Board, I will continue to make contributions to science and human rights, including my efforts to increase member involvement (C&EN, Jan. 14, 2019, page 43).

Personal goal. I share my story with individuals and audiences, including being a trailblazer at Vanderbilt University followed by a stellar corporate career. Vanderbilt established the Dr. Dorothy J. Wingfield Phillips endowed chair in 2015. Hopefully, my story will inspire students and young chemists, especially those from underrepresented groups, to advance their chosen careers.

In summary, during 6 years on the board, my actions as a strong leader and a team player have enabled me to have an impact on its decisions, directions, and fiduciary responsibilities. I am thus well positioned to be even more effective in the future. Therefore, I ask for your vote to remain a director-at-large, endeavoring to make ACS an even stronger and more committed global organization.