Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09735-cover1-illustration.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09735-cover1-illustration.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 9, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 35

Strategies for building a bridge to the next step in your career and avoiding common pitfalls

Cover image:Strategies for building a bridge to the next step in your career and avoiding common pitfalls

Credit: Ryan Inzana

Full Article
Volume 97 | Issue 35
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“We hope DFT service for chemists can be as convenient as scanning tunneling microscopy.”

Jianming Chen, chief technology officer, SciCalQ

Postdocs

How to make the most of your postdoc

As DFT matures, will it become a push-button technology?

Questions of accuracy and reproducibility arise as density functional theory calculations become routine or are contracted out

PHA: A biopolymer whose time has finally come

Amid the growing plastic waste crisis, producers of polyhydroxyalkanoate think the world is ready for their biodegradable polymers

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Synthesis

Pulsed electrosynthesis plus machine learning equals bigger yields for adiponitrile

Data-driven reaction optimization may inspire more efficient paths to other chemicals

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT