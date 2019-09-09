Quote of the Week

September 9, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 35
Strategies for building a bridge to the next step in your career and avoiding common pitfalls
Credit: Ryan Inzana
Questions of accuracy and reproducibility arise as density functional theory calculations become routine or are contracted out
Amid the growing plastic waste crisis, producers of polyhydroxyalkanoate think the world is ready for their biodegradable polymers
To tame the flood of scientific data, policy makers and researchers want to make them findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable
Companies turn to rare microbes, gene editing to interrupt a common chemical reaction
New publishing standards aim for clarity on plagiarism, fabrication, and authorship
Here’s how to get the best of both worlds
Early-career scientists open up about their experiences and lessons learned
Data-driven reaction optimization may inspire more efficient paths to other chemicals