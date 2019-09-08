For director-at-large: G. Bryan Balazs

Credit: Courtesy of G. Bryan Balazs

California Section. (Retired) Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Livermore, California.

Academic record: Washington & Lee University, BS, chemistry, 1985; ITT/Fulbright Scholar, Germany, 1985–86; California Institute of Technology, PhD, chemistry, 1992.

Honors: ACS Fellow, 2010; Shirley Radding Award, Santa Clara Valley Section ACS, 2009; Walter Petersen Award, California Section ACS, 2004; Graduate of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Leadership Program, 2005; Department of Energy, Award of Excellence, 2004; W. R. Grace Chemistry Fellowship, 1991; National Science Foundation Fellowship, 1986; Rhodes Scholarship State Finalist, 1985; James Lewis Howe Award in Chemistry, 1985; Phi Beta Kappa Sophomore Award, 1983; Stump Prize in German, 1983; Phi Lambda Upsilon; Phi Eta Sigma Freshmen Honor Society, 1982.

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, staff chemist, 2000–2007, associate program leader, 2007–17.

Service in ACS national offices: Committee on Budget and Finance, 2017–19, vice-chair, 2019; Committee on Committees, 2010–15; Committee on Committees, Subcommittee for ACS Leadership Institute for New Committee Chairs, 2013–15, chair, 2015; 2012 International Chemistry Olympiad, chair, 2012; IChO International Steering Committee, 2010–13; PACIFICHEM Organizing Committee, 2006–15; PACIFICHEM 2015 Early Career Chemists Award Program, chair, 2013–15; Society Committee on Education, 2004–9, chair, 2007–9, consultant, 2010–12, committee associate, 2001–3, Graduate Education Advisory Board, ex officio, 2007–9; Committee on Education Undergraduate Program7s Advisory Board, 2013–19; ACS Board-Presidential Task Force on Education, 2008–9; Council Policy Committee (nonvoting), 2007–9; Committee on Economic and Professional Affairs, committee associate, 2006–9; Professional and Member Relations Task Force on Focused Interest Groups, 2008.

Service in ACS offices: California Section: councilor, 1999–2019; alternate councilor, 1993–98; chair, 2011, 1998; chair-elect, 2010, 1997; Board of Trustees, 2005–12; Educational Grants Committee, chair, 1999–2019; Long-Range Planning Committee, chair, 1999; Nomination and Election Committee, chair, 2012, 1999; Awards Committee, chair, 2005; Younger Chemists Committee, chair, 1999–2002; Board of Directors, 2010–16, 1997–99.

Member: Member of ACS since 1987; Phi Beta Kappa; American Association for the Advancement of Science; American Association of Chemistry Teachers.

Related activities: ACS, candidate for president-elect, 2014 and 2016; ACS, career consultant; Pedrozzi Scholarship Foundation, Board of Directors, 2013–19, board president, 2014–15; Davidson Institute for Talent Development, Chemistry Fellowship application judge, 2010–19; Livermore Shakespeare Festival, Board of Directors, 2018–20; Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, postdoctoral associate, 1992–94; University of California, Los Angeles, student in management and project management classes; more than 55 journal publications with several book chapters; three patents

Balazs’s statement

Being a member of the ACS Board of Directors carries with it a significant level of commitment and responsibility, and I am honored and privileged to be one of the candidates for director-at-large. We can all be proud of our organization and the impact that it has had on helping to disseminate scientific knowledge, foster discovery and innovation, improve education and chemical safety, and honor those who have made great scientific and professional contributions. All this while striving to be welcoming and inclusive to those from many diverse backgrounds, recognizing that advancements in chemistry are made by all types of people from all corners of the world.

No doubt about it, ACS is a large and complex organization with many facets encompassing its respected publications and chemical information platforms, to its local sections and technical divisions, to its legislative outreach and policy statements, and to its overall governance structure. Our members are our strength, and we are fortunate that so many participate all the way from the local level up to national and international levels. All of these are enormous assets, but this complexity with its many intertwined parts requires careful stewardship, especially as we move into a world in which the rate of change seems to be accelerating.

Just like piloting a ship or plane, you are unlikely to reach your destination without course corrections along the way, and leading ACS into the future is no different. The leadership of ACS must be aware of the many factors that influence us, such as changing demographics, international trends, complex legal issues, and most importantly, what our members value and want. My vision is that “chemistry for life” is not just a catchy slogan but rather that it describes the relationship that ACS has with its members, their careers, and our profession.