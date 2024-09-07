For director-at-large: Natalie A. LaFranzo

Credit: Courtesy of the ACS Office of the Secretary & General Counsel

Northeastern Section. The LINUS Group, Boston, Massachusetts.

Academic record: Bradley University, BS, 2007; Washington University, PhD, 2013.

Honors: ACS Fellow, 2021; International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Young Observer, World Chemistry Congress, 2019; Periodic Table of Younger Chemists, Recognition as “Cs,” 2019; New York Academy of Sciences NeXXt Scholars Mentoring Fellow, 2014–15; Presidential Management Fellowship Finalist, 2013; The Biotechnology and Life Sciences Advising Group, Project Manager of the Year Award, 2012; National Science Foundation, International Materials Institute for Solar Energy and Environment Travel Award, 2012; ACS Younger Chemists Committee Leadership Development Award, 2011; Graduate Assistance in Areas of National Need Fellowship, 2009–10; Washington University Chemistry Departmental TA Award, 2008; United States Department of Agriculture National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research, Next Generation Award Recipient, 2006; Bradley University College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Intern of the Year, 2006.

Professional positions (for the past 10 years): The LINUS Group, Vice President of Strategy, 2023–present; Personalis, Inc. Director, Marketing Communication, 2021–23; Cofactor Genomics, Vice President, Market Development, 2019–21; Director of Scientific Projects and Market Development, 2016–19; Project Scientist, 2013–15; Horizon Discovery, Product Manager, Next Generation Sequencing Products, 2016; Customer Support and Technical Support Scientist, 2015–16; Washington University, Head Cheerleading Coach, 2007–19; Graduate Researcher, 2007–13.

Service in ACS national offices: Board of Directors, director-at-large, 2022–present; Committee on Public Affairs and Public Relations, 2024; Committee on Professional and Member Relations, Member, 2022–23; Committee on Budget and Finance, Chair, 2023–present, Member, 2020–present, Committee Associate, 2019; Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Respect Advisory Board, 2016–18, 2020–21, Chair, 2020–21; Younger Chemists Committee, 2015–18, Chair, 2016–18, Committee Associate, 2013–14; Task Force on Governance Design, 2017; Chemical Innovation and Entrepreneurship Council, 2014–16.

Service in ACS offices: Northeastern Section: Alternate Councilor, 2020–21. Division of Professional Relations: Member at Large, 2018–22. Division of Business Development & Management: Alternate Councilor, 2021. St. Louis Section: Councilor, 2019; Alternate Councilor, 2018, Past Chair, 2018, Chair, 2017, Chair Elect, 2016, Secretary, 2014–15, Leadership Development Forum, 2012–19. Midwest Regional Board: St. Louis Section Representative, 2016–18.

Member: Member of ACS since 2007. Association for Women in Science; American Association for the Advancement of Science; International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry; National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers. Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer. ACS Divisions: Biochemical Technology; Business Development and Management; Professional Relations; and Small Chemical Businesses.

Related activities: Director, STEMpowerment Coaching, Inc., 2022–present; International Younger Chemists Network, International Society Liaison Team Co-Lead, 2019–20; The Biotechnology and Life Science Association Foundation, Idea Supporter, 2014–present; organized various networking and professional development events at the local, national, and international level, including a ‘Crash Course in Professional Development’ at the inaugural Atlantic Basin Conference on Chemistry; published multiple op-ed pieces on precision medicine and professional development, including a chapter in the ACS Book on Addressing Gender Bias in Science & Technology.

LaFranzo’s statement

Strategy + passion: Preparing for 150 years

In just a few short years, the American Chemical Society will celebrate its 150th Anniversary. The world has certainly changed since 1876, but one thing remains true: chemistry is at the center of discovery and innovation. Thanks to the passion, curiosity, and tenacity of the people who enable it.

What does a chemist look like today? Chemists today continue to be trained in traditional skills including problem solving, quantitative analysis, and hypothesis generation. However, contrary to a chemist’s path 150 years ago, these scientists don’t always stay rooted in the laboratory but often move into a variety of roles and industries. Chemists today are found in corporate leadership, public service, consulting, and running their own businesses. They’re not only focused on pure chemistry discovery, but drive pharmaceutical development, materials innovation, environmental remediation, and medical advances. As the global community and professional home for chemists, how does the ACS support this chemistry diaspora? How do we identify and remain focused on what we are uniquely positioned to provide to the community we serve, while acknowledging that chemists today operate in a faster-paced, digitally driven environment where science is faced with skepticism and mistrust?

As we approach 150 years, leaders across the ACS will be reflecting on our path forward and thinking critically about our strategic direction. As a successful scientific business leader and strategy consultant, this is work I’m passionate about and well-suited to champion. I see both the strengths and the areas of friction that the ACS faces. We have rich resources, both financially and through our volunteers and staff, and we are constantly evaluating how to best deploy them. We have global reach and an array of active grassroots units, and we are working to support these communities efficiently and equitably. We are well-integrated into the K-12 and higher education infrastructure and are eager to engage the private sector that employs the majority of chemists. I’m committed to continuing to help ACS build the frameworks and partnerships needed to address each of these opportunities and ensure our impact is maximized.

While serving as director-at-large from 2020–23, I have leveraged my professional experiences and unique perspectives to advance our mission. Since joining the ACS Board, I have actively participated in the hiring process for many of our newly onboarded executive leadership staff, engaged in debate and strategic decision making, and contributed to the establishment of the ACS Prism Award, which recognizes a public figure or prominent leader in their field who has a background in chemistry, but is working in a different field or not a practicing chemist. Within my role as chair for the Committee on Budget and Finance, I have helped ensure fiduciary responsibility, and facilitated collaboration between volunteers and staff to support the portfolios of programs that benefit our members. This occurs through the Portfolio Evaluation and Optimization process and the Innovative Development & Expansion to Advance ACS process, both of which are newer approaches that have delivered efficiency and enhanced communications. I remain closely aligned to and active within our divisions who provide programming, training, and other resources that are highly valued by our members. One such example I’m particularly proud of, are two new ACS Institute offerings tailored to prepare emerging industry leaders through a collaboration with the Division of Business Development and Management. Finally, as a career consultant, I continue to help chemists find their path into roles that bring personal satisfaction and professional success.