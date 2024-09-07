For director-at-large: Sergio C. Nanita

Credit: Courtesy of the ACS Office of the Secretary & General Counsel

Delaware Section. Incyte Corporation, Wilmington, Delaware.

Academic record: University of Puerto Rico, BS, Chemistry, 2001; Purdue University, PhD, Analytical Chemistry, 2005.

Honors: ACS Fellow, 2020; Revista Summa, “Mentes Brillantes por el Mundo” (World’s Brilliant Minds), 2019; Top 40 Under 40 Power List, The Analytical Scientist, 2014, 2018; Distinguished Technical Lecturer, Delaware State University, 2013; Phi Lambda Upsilon Honorary Chemical Society, 2004; Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, 2001; MARC Scholar, University of Puerto Rico, 1999–2001.

Professional positions (for the past 10 years): Incyte Corporation, Analytical Development, Senior Principal Investigator, 2021–present; International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Advanced Analysis R&D, Principal Investigator, 2021; DuPont Co., several technical roles (Section Research Chemist, Research Investigator, Principal Investigator) across multiple businesses, including DuPont Crop Protection, DuPont Corporate Center for Analytical Sciences, DuPont Industrial Biosciences, and DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, 2006–21.

Service in ACS national offices: Committee on Economic and Professional Affairs, 2024–present; Committee on International Activities, 2016–23, Chair, 2021–23; Industry Member Advisory Board, 2023; Council Policy Committee Future Council Representation Task Force, 2023–present; Committee on Corporation Associates, 2019–20; National Awards, Selection Committee, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2023, Chair, 2015; Committee on Ethics, 2012–15.

Service in ACS offices: Delaware Section: Councilor, 2023–present; Division of Agrochemicals: (AGRO), Sponsor Representative, International Award for Research in Agrochemicals, 2016; Philadelphia Section: Delaware Valley Mass Spectrometry Discussion Group, Past-Chair, Chair, Chair-Elect, Secretary, Award Committee Member, 2011–15.

Member: Member of ACS since 1998. Society for the Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science (SACNAS); American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS). ACS Divisions: Analytical Chemistry and Medicinal Chemistry.

Related activities: Member, IUPAC US National Committee, 2024–present; Keynote speaker, ACS Bridge Conference, 2023; Facilitator and Governance Representative, ACS International Leadership Summits, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 2023, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 2022, Lima, Perú, 2019; ACS Career Consultant, 2018–21, 2024–present; Organizer and Moderator, ACS Webinar “Quimíca por el Mundo” (Chemistry around the World), 2020; Symposium Organizer/Chair, “Preparing for Employment in a Global Workforce,” 254th ACS National Meeting, 2017; Host/Moderator, ACS Webinar “Global Innovation Imperatives – Green Chemistry in Brazil,” 2017; ACS Representative, Brazilian Chemistry Association National Meeting, Belém, Brazil, 2016; Keynote speaker, 10th European Pesticide Residue Workshop (EPRW), Dublin, Ireland, 2014; Session Chair, Latin American Pesticide Residue Workshops (LAPRW), Bogotá, Colombia, 2013; Santiago, Chile, 2015; Keynote speaker, 3rd LAPRW, Montevideo, Uruguay, 2011; Session Organizer, Eastern Analytical Symposium, “Evolution of Industrial Careers for Chemists: Diversity, Technology Advancements and Job Security,” 2010; Contributor (expert opinions, author) for ACS Industry Matters, The Analytical Scientist, LCGC Magazine; over 50 invited seminars/panels; over 30 publications.

Nanita’s statement

I am deeply honored to be a candidate for director-at-large at the American Chemical Society. I joined ACS in 1998, starting my volunteer service in a student chapter, followed by local sections, committees, technical divisions, working groups and task forces to deliver for our society. ACS has been my volunteer home for, “Advancing the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of Earth and all its people.” In my ACS journey, I have met members all over–from the Philadelphia and Delaware Sections to our international chapters in every corner of the world. As a life-long learner, I find every interaction enriching: my encounters have reassured me that the ACS brand has significance and merit. It energizes our members and validates the volunteer efforts of our communities. Below I describe unique experiences and perspectives that make me a timely leader and voice to join the ACS Board of Directors.

Investing in future leaders, and representation

Every organization must invest in the next generation of leaders and professionals to ensure their long-term success. Student chapters are extremely valuable to ACS; their outreach activities bring chemistry to thousands of people, while providing professional development and leadership experience to countless volunteers. This was my experience as a student volunteer in the 1990s, and I know it remains true today. Student chapters are a source of future leaders; enhancing student participation across activities in local sections, technical divisions, and international chapters will lead to more vibrant ACS units.

Role models can energize students through relatively minor outreach, yielding moments of long-lasting inspiration. I have been on both sides of this equation. As a student, I was inspired by ACS leaders at the Pan-American Chemistry Conference held in Puerto Rico nearly 25 years ago, boosting my ACS service commitment that has lasted to this day. As a Hispanic American scientist, as well as mentor to many throughout my career, I hear from students and early-career chemists about how meaningful it is to see someone from an underrepresented background be successful and accessible at the same time. I have been fortunate to have great mentors for guidance and role models for an aspirational vision, and I am proud of ACS for leading the way with diverse leaders throughout its ranks. I am an empathic leader, invested in the success of my peers and committed to continuing my advocacy for education, training, and inspiration of future leaders in science, technology, engineering, math and ACS, while bringing to light and addressing diversity blind spots.

Cooperation and global wisdom

My career in industry research and development has allowed me to experience the importance of chemistry firsthand and contribute to scientific advances across some of the most important sectors for humanity: bio-based products, agriculture, medicines, and specialty chemicals to name a few. My successes have resulted from innovation and perseverance, as well as teamwork. My career has included collaborations with over 40 institutions around the world; I have experienced how diverse backgrounds, cultures, and viewpoints come together through cooperation to enrich the practice of the chemical sciences. ACS is an excellent forum for cooperation – not only to spark technical advances, but also to improve the public’s perception of science, and further science-driven policy to address the world’s most pressing issues. Global knowledge is key to navigate today’s scientific and business environments. I have been fortunate to visit over 30 countries and territories thus far, including 16 across the Americas, and 3 on behalf of ACS. My global acumen combined with expertise in multiple industrial markets, and extensive experience in collaborations across industry, academia and government will bring valuable perspectives to the Board if I am elected to serve as director-at-large at ACS.

Member engagement

ACS relies heavily on volunteers to function and advance its mission. Yet, the majority of our membership remains somewhat passive with narrow engagement. Imagine the possibilities if more ACS members, representing only a few percent of the membership, commit to volunteerism–that’s thousands of chemistry practitioners! I have been recruiting and inspiring volunteers throughout my numerous roles at ACS, leading call-to-action campaigns, connecting members and units of the society, directly increasing volunteerism. There is untapped value in the perspectives of our passive membership, potential that could be unleashed by listening to their ideas and encouraging volunteer service in ACS governance, local sections, technical divisions and international chapters. This is not just a daydream; I truly believe this is achievable. Investments in this area could yield great results for ACS, expanding the society’s impact for the benefit of all.