For director-at-large: Wayne E. Jones Jr.

Northeastern Section. University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire.

Academic record: St. Michael’s College, BS, 1987; University of North Carolina, PhD, 1991.

Honors: National Academy of Inventors, 2020; E. Anne Nalley Northeast Region Award for Volunteer Service, 2015; ACS Fellow, 2010; ACS Distinguished Service Award, Binghamton Section, 1999; State University of New York Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Research, 2017; Honorary Golden Key Faculty Award, 2005; State University of New York Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching, 2001; University Award for Excellence in Teaching, 2001; Who’s Who Among American Teachers, 1998; Who’s Who in Science and Engineering, 2001–; Alpha Xi Sigma Teaching Award, 1996.

Professional positions (for the past 10 years): University of New Hampshire, provost and vice president of academic affairs, 2018–, dean of engineering and physical sciences, 2017–18, professor of chemistry and materials, 2016–17; State University of New York, Binghamton, interim dean of arts and sciences, 2012–13, department chair, 2009–16, professor, 2006–16, associate professor, 1999–2006, deputy to the president, 2001–06, director, Center for Learning and Teaching, 1996–2009.

Service in ACS national offices: ACS Board of Directors, director-at-large, ex officio councilor, 2018–; Board Committee on Professional and Member Relations, 2018–22, chair 2021–22; Board Committee on Strategic Planning, 2017–21; Committee on Committees, 2014–16, chair, 2015–16; Committee on Membership Affairs, 2010–13, chair, 2011–13, Program Review Advisory Group, 2010–12; Council Policy Committee, ex officio (nonvoting), 2015–16, 2010–12, 2008–09; Committee on Local Section Activities, 2003–09, chair, 2008–09; Board Committee on Planning, member (nonvoting), 2008.

Service in ACS offices: Binghamton Section: councilor, 1997–2017, chair, 2001, chair-elect, 2000. Northeast Regional Meeting Board: treasurer, 2007–21. 34th Northeastern Regional Meeting: chair, 2005–06. 41st Northeastern Regional Meeting: chair, 2015–16. Division of Chemistry Education: Program Committee, 2005–15, co-program chair, Denver, 2015, 2011, Chicago, 2007.

Member: Member of ACS since 1989. American Association for the Advancement of Science. Materials Research Society. ACS Divisions: Chemical Education; Inorganic Chemistry; Polymer Chemistry.

Related activities: Graduate Program, director, 2006–09; Go Green Institute, director, 2008–; Undergraduate Program, chair, 1996–2001; State University of New York Faculty Access to Computing Technology Advisory Committee, 2001–06; special issue of Journal of Educational Technology Systems, guest editor, 2005–08; Center for Advanced Microelectronics Manufacturing, education director, 2006–09; Science Olympiad, volunteer, 1996–2009; Science Olympiad, PR chair, 2005–09; Chemistry Olympiad, coordinator, 1995–98. Author of over 125 publications and book chapters, 9 patents, approximately 245 invited lectures, and organizer or co-organizer of 8 national and international symposia in inorganic chemistry, polymer chemistry, and chemical education.

Jones’s statement

It is an honor to have been nominated to continue my service to the American Chemical Society as director-at-large on the Board of Directors. As a mid-career chemist with over 30 years of experience across the chemistry enterprise in ACS, academe, and start-up companies, my goal is to focus on members and support the resources to help them succeed professionally.

Members are the lifeblood of a more vibrant and diverse ACS, and it is critical that they be involved in ways that reflect our core values. In my service as a member and chair of several national ACS committees, on the Board of Directors, and as a facilitator of strategic planning retreats, I have been particularly impressed by the unique power that member engagement plays in moving ACS forward.

We are actively identifying more opportunities for members across the chemistry enterprise to engage with ACS and improve people’s lives through the transforming power of chemistry. As the chair of the Professional and Member Relations Committee of the board, I have appreciated working with colleagues in governance and beyond to look internally at the barriers and missed opportunities to expand the diversity of membership and to expand our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusivity, and respect in all aspects of the society and chemistry enterprise. Most recently, I have worked with fellow board members, including ACS president Judith C. Giordan, to establish the Industry Member Advisory Board, to take a deep dive into the needs of chemists working across the commercial enterprise and provide more value and opportunity for engagement through ACS activities and services.

The value of ACS membership must be communicated more clearly. This includes publications and meetings, of course, but also professional development, advocacy for the chemistry enterprise, and outreach to future chemists and society. It includes the benefits of networking and being involved in our various established geographical, technical, and topical communities, as well as self-organizing communities. Focusing on a broad, diverse membership and member needs will ensure the viability and impact of ACS and chemistry for years to come.

Education remains the key to advancing the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners, and ACS has a powerful role to play in supporting diverse communities of learners and educators now and in the future. I am committed to leveraging concerted efforts across ACS to support education and outreach from K–12 through college, graduate school, and beyond. The resulting insights and approaches, combined with strategic investments in research-based activities, will enhance our educational portfolio and support educators. Having participated actively in division and local section education activities throughout my career, I am excited about opportunities to expand the impact of initiatives such as the National Science Foundation-supported “Get the Facts Out” project and the ACS Bridge Project. As chair of two regional meetings, I worked hard to ensure that programming included research-based teaching, undergraduate research, and interactive workshops—areas that I continue to support and expand at the national level. We now have opportunities to implement the use of culturally aware mentoring practices and support the expanded use of the career planning tool ChemIDP beyond the graduate and postdoctoral levels. ACS can help to bring mentorship and career programming to our education community.

Collaborative endeavors will advance jobs and career development across disciplines that employ chemical professionals now and in the future. Our advocacy efforts, which are benefiting employees and businesses as we transition to a post-COVID-19 workforce, need to incorporate the global community in which we work. The ACS Institute—an outcome of our Next Generation Leadership Task Force—is expanding to encompass leadership development programming and address new personal and professional development needs identified by members. This partnership across ACS Publications, CAS, and Membership continues to map and develop the many different types of assets that ACS can offer. ACS is positioned to play a bigger role in using online methods to deliver professional development, as well as connect and help individuals network and get access to new opportunities.

Thank you for the opportunity to continue to work with you and my fellow councilors in support of the ACS mission and vision. Ultimately, the director-at-large position is an opportunity to represent you directly on the board. We truly can have an impact for our members, and I look forward to learning more about your ideas to advance the chemical enterprise. Please reach out to me at wayne.e.jones.jr@gmail.com with challenges, ideas, or questions that we can address together.