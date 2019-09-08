For president-elect: Carol A. Duane

Credit: Courtesy of Linda Wang/ACS

Northeastern Ohio Section. D&D Consultants of Mentor, Mentor, Ohio.

Academic record: University of Washington, BA, 1962; Ohio State University, MS, 1964; University of Illinois, PhD coursework, 1967.

Honors:Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, 2018; NEO Service Recognition Award, 2015; Shirley B. Radding Award, ACS Santa Clara Valley Section, 2011; ACS Fellow, 2010; Phi Beta Kappa; Iota Sigma Pi.

Professional positions (for past 10 years): D&D Consultants of Mentor, president, 2002–date; Ricerca, LLC (formerly Diamond Shamrock), Director Marketing & Business Alliances, 1980-2002 (retired).

Service in ACS national offices: Committee on Budget and Finance, 2018–20, committee associate, 2015–17; Program Review Subcommittee, chair, 2018; Advisory Subcommittee, 2018–19; Committee on Public Relations and Communications, committee associate, 2012–14; Committee on Nominations and Elections, 2005–10, vice chair, 2009–10; Board Oversight Group, 2005–9, cochair, 2006–9; Board Task Force on Program Review, 2005; Committee on Committees, 1999–2004, chair, 2004; Council Policy Committee (nonvoting), 2004; Committee on Membership Affairs, 1993–98; Committee on Publications, committee associate, 1997; Committee on Divisional Activities, 1986–92; committee associate, 1985; Women Chemists Committee, 1990–92; committee associate, 1989; Leadership Advisory Board, 2011–19, cochair, 2014–19; Task Force on Next Generation ACS Leadership Program, 2018–19; Task Force on Committee Enhancement, 2002–4; Task Force on Chair/Staff Liaison Interactions, 2004, chair, 2004; Task Force on Committee Financial Issues, 2004; Task Force on Industrial Chemists Pipeline, 1999–2003, chair, 1999–2002; Task Force on Participation in ACS Governance by Minorities, 1999–2001; Task Force on Member Retention, 1994–98.

Service in ACS offices: Division of Business Development and Management: alternate councilor, 2018–20; past chair, 2012, chair, 2011, chair-elect, 2010; Regional Meetings Subcommittee, chair, 2018–19; webmaster, 2011. Northeastern Ohio Section: councilor, 1982–2014. Division of Chemical Information: chair, 1997; Nominating Committee, chair, 1998; Program Committee, chair, 1985–88. Central Regional Meeting: symposium chair, “Chemical Online Searching: Maximizing the Effectiveness,” 1989, “Internet Sources and Tools,” 1998.

Member: Member of ACS since 1981; ACS divisions:Chemical Information; Business Development and Management; Professional Relations; Small Chemical Businesses.

Related activities: ACS Leadership Courses, certified facilitator, 2009–; Strategic Planning Retreats, certified facilitator and codeveloper, 2012–; national meeting symposium organizer, “Leadership Skills as a Strategic Advantage: The Chemist’s Competitive Edge,” 2015, “Chemistry Plus Passions, Interests: Careers on the Road Less Traveled,” 2014, “Chemistry Plus Food: Ingredients for Business Success,” 2013, “Chemistry at the Interfaces: Careers in Chemistry outside the Lab,” 2012, “Chemistry Plus [Business] = Opportunity,” 2011, “Chemistry: The Future-Proof Profession,” 2010; Cleveland State University, College of Engineering Visiting Committee, 2006–11; Cleveland Engineering Society, executive director, 2006–2007; NeoBio Corporation, executive director, 2004–5; Mentor Public Library, Long Range Planning Committee, 1998–99; Ricerca, director, Marketing and Business Alliances, 1998–2002; Executive Board, Partners in Science Excellence, 1989–99; “Internet Sources and Tools,” 1998; ISK Americas TechExchange, chair, 1995–96; National Meeting Symposium, chair, “Biotechnology Information,” 1989; Industrial Technical Information Managers Group, 1984–91; Association of Independent Information Professionals, 1988–90; Chemical Structure Association, 1986–92; ASTM Committee E-49; Chemical Notation Association, publicity chair, newsletter editor, chair-elect, chair, past chair, 1981–86.

Duane’s statement

Thank you for considering me for president-elect of the American Chemical Society. This is an opportune time for ACS to embrace our reputation as a global voice for chemistry, and I would be honored to lead us and confirm our value as the recognized authority for our science, our enterprise, and our professionals.

We can do this by empowering our members to be highly effective professionals—successful recognized leaders and high-performing scientists; by forming powerful collaborations between our technical divisions and industry leaders in the chemical enterprise to address solutions for the world’s critical issues; and by fostering innovation and foresight to advance the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of Earth and its people.

Empower members. A fully empowered membership will enhance ACS’s reputation as the authoritative resource and advocate of science for the world. I believe leaders are critical for organizations to excel; extraordinary leaders make a significant difference for an organization, and an organization cannot have too many great leaders.

As ACS president, my primary goal will be to leverage our successful established leadership programs to create more opportunities to build the leadership competencies that empower our members to excel and advance in their professional lives and careers. Highly effective professionals and successful leaders will enhance ACS as a preeminent scientific voice for the chemistry enterprise and its practitioners.

Powerful collaborations. Our technical divisions showcase the multifaceted aspects of the science of chemistry and its potential applications. Corporations in the chemistry business world excel at actualizing the potential of research ideas and converting them to practical uses. As partners, they could form a powerful collaboration to apply chemistry solutions to the world’s major issues. My experience in developing business alliances and industry-association collaborations will be an advantage in finding opportunities to collaborate on a significant level.

Strategic future. ACS recognizes that a strategic eye to the future and well-considered planning is vital for our organization. Not only have we developed a strategic plan for the overall society, but the emphasis on strategic thinking is permeating all layers of the society. In 7 years, we’ve built a program that helps ACS committees, divisions, and local sections plan for and bring about a strategic future under the umbrella of the overall ACS Strategic Plan.

Throughout the numerous corporate restructurings, ownership changes, and business reinventions I experienced, I saw that finding a strategic purpose and developing innovative strategies was the key to establishing a successful enterprise.

As ACS president, I will encourage strategic thinking and planning throughout the society so we can find ways to fulfill ACS’s mission to promote and support chemistry and its practitioners as the global champion of improving people’s lives through the transforming power of chemistry.

Giving back. I started volunteering in ACS for my benefit, but things changed along the way when I realized our contributions can make a difference.