Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Elections

Mary K. Carroll elected 2023 ACS president-elect

The Union College chemistry professor will focus on supporting the dissemination of research, communicating science to the public, encouraging outreach, and increasing diversity

by Alexandra A. Taylor
October 26, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

Mary K. Carroll.
Credit: Courtesy of Union College
Mary K. Carroll

Mary K. Carroll, Dwane W. Crichton Professor of Chemistry at Union College, has been elected the 2023 American Chemical Society president-elect by members of ACS. Carroll will serve as president of the society in 2024 and immediate past president in 2025; she will also serve on the board of directors from 2023 through 2025.

With 6,582 votes, Carroll won the president-elect race against Rigoberto Hernandez, Gompf Family Professor at Johns Hopkins University, who received 5,670 votes. ACS, which publishes C&EN, also elected or re-elected four other board directors.

“I feel honored and really pleased,” Carroll says. “I look forward to promoting ACS activities that are going to yield maximum results for the members and for society at large. And I’m also eager to have the opportunity to work with other ACS member volunteers from all different levels.”

Kimberly Agnew-Heard.
Credit: Courtesy of Altria Client Services
Kimberly Agnew-Heard

During her presidential year, Carroll intends to support the dissemination of research to the scientific community, communicate the value of science to elected officials and members of the public, encourage ACS members’ engagement in outreach activities, and increase diversity among the society’s membership. “I think what we need to focus on is, what is ACS uniquely positioned to do? Where can our efforts collectively have the most impact?” Carroll says. “I am not necessarily going to be focused on starting new initiatives, but using the platform that is afforded to me as a member of the presidential succession to help elevate ongoing activities.”

Lisa Houston.
Credit: Diana Montoya
Lisa Houston

In other election news, Kimberly Agnew-Heard, director of regulatory affairs at Altria Client Services, was elected director of District II, defeating Marcy Towns, Bodner-Honig Professor of Chemistry at Purdue University.

Malika Jeffries-EL
Credit: Courtesy of Boston University
Malika Jeffries-EL

Lisa Houston, vice president of process analytics at Petroleum Analyzer Company, was re-elected director of District IV, defeating Christopher J. Bannochie, a research and development manager at Savannah River National Laboratory.

Will E. Lynch
Credit: Courtesy of Will Lynch
Will E. Lynch

Two candidates were elected director-at-large: Malika Jeffries-EL, associate dean for the graduate school in arts and sciences at Boston University, and Will E. Lynch, Chemistry Department chair and professor at Georgia Southern University. They defeated Milagros (Milly) Delgado, an undergraduate program director at Florida International University, and Ellene Tratras Contis, a distinguished professor at Eastern Michigan University.

Results
Here is the voting breakdown for the fall 2022 American Chemical Society elections.
A table showing the results of the 2022 ACS election.
a The results of the first-preference vote totals are shown in the round 1 column. No candidate attained a majority. Under the procedures approved by the ACS council, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated from further consideration; the second-preference votes of the eliminated candidate are redistributed to the remaining unelected candidates. The process is repeated until the number of elected candidates equals the number of positions available.

A total of 12,298 valid votes were cast for president-elect. Voter participation was 12.5% of all eligible voters.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
H. N. Cheng is 2020 ACS president-elect
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
H. N. Cheng is 2020 ACS President-Elect
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
H. N. Cheng is 2020 ACS President-Elect
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE