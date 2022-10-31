Quote of the Week

October 31, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 38
As the climate changes, scientists study how droughts affect our inland waters
Cover image:Drought struck the Yangtze River this summer.
Credit: Ren Yong/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/Newscom
“I could see it. I could feel it. I could smell it. I could taste it.”
Companies want to ramp up domestic lithium supply to meet huge increases in demand and break China’s control of the market. Are their actions too little too late?
Start-ups want to make on-demand parts for rapid prototyping and military equipment maintenance
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores the biochemistry of our bones.
The Union College chemistry professor will focus on supporting the dissemination of research, communicating science to the public, encouraging outreach, and increasing diversity
Unilever recalls several lots of dry shampoo sprays
Greenhouse gas emissions need to be cut more deeply by 2030 to meet global goal
