Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
10038-cover-danube.jpg
« Prev
Next »
10038-cover-danube.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 31, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 38

As the climate changes, scientists study how droughts affect our inland waters

Cover image:Drought struck the Yangtze River this summer.

Credit: Ren Yong/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/Newscom

Full Article
Volume 100 | Issue 38
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“I could see it. I could feel it. I could smell it. I could taste it.”

Andreas Fath, chemistry professor and long-distance swimmer, speaking of Danube River pollution, Furtwangen University

Climate Change

What happens when the water in our rivers and lakes reaches record lows?

As the climate changes, scientists study how droughts affect our inland waters

Challenging China’s dominance in the lithium market

Companies want to ramp up domestic lithium supply to meet huge increases in demand and break China’s control of the market. Are their actions too little too late?

3D printed metal is getting better, faster, and stronger

Start-ups want to make on-demand parts for rapid prototyping and military equipment maintenance

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
Elections

Mary K. Carroll elected 2023 ACS president-elect

The Union College chemistry professor will focus on supporting the dissemination of research, communicating science to the public, encouraging outreach, and increasing diversity

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

OBITUARIES

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Toxic tomes, plus what it takes to make this magazine

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT