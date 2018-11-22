Reactions﻿

Advertisement

November 22, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 47
American Chemical Society elections

I congratulate our recently elected national officers and thank them for their willingness to lead the society and build our future. However, three aspects of our elections greatly concern me.

A table showing the results of the 2018 ACS elections.
Results
Voting breakdown for fall 2018 ACS elections.
a No candidate attained a majority in round 1. Following the procedures for preferential voting approved by the ACS Council, second-preference votes of the candidate receiving the fewest first-preference votes were distributed to the remaining candidates in the second round. b Following the procedures for preferential voting approved by the ACS Council, in the event of a tie for last place in the second or succeeding rounds, the candidate with the lowest first-round preference votes is eliminated. The eliminated candidate’s second-preference votes are redistributed in the next round.

1. Only 14,000 members voted, which is at best 10% if we assume that foreign members did not vote. In 1971, 39% voted! Are the remaining 90% satisfied with our direction or just would like something different? This should be thoroughly studied.

2. In the director-at-large (DAL) election, 369 councilors voted out of 487—118 did not vote! The councilors wear two hats. As dues-paying members, they have the freedom of not voting for president or district director. However, they cannot shirk their duties in the voting for DAL. Their election gave them the privilege and duty to vote for DAL. Even the past presidents, who are ex officio councilors for life, should vote. The election is conducted electronically in a period of one month; there is no excuse for not voting. The Nominations & Elections Committee (N&E) can easily determine who did not vote and at least warn them or notify the ACS units that elected them about it.

3. We use a preferential ballot for the election when there are four candidates for two positions. We stated our choices in first, second, third, and fourth orders. There are various systems to determine the winners. However, the process used by N&E has an imperfect way to resolve ties. When two candidates are tied at the end, it should not be only the number of first-place votes to break it. The decision should be based on how many times each candidate placed higher on the preference list than the other. This would be equivalent to a runoff between the two tied.

Attila E. Pavlath, 2001 ACS president
Albany, Calif.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

