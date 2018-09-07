For director-at-large: Angela W. Peters

Credit: Courtesy of Angela W. Peters

South Carolina Section. Claflin University, Orangeburg, S.C.

Academic record: Hampton University, B.S., 1987, and M.S., 1994; University of South Carolina, Ph.D., 1998.

Honors: E. Ann Nalley ACS Southeastern Regional Award for Volunteer Services, 2017; E. Ray McAfee Distinguished Service Award, ACS South Carolina Section, 2013; Louis Stokes South Carolina Alliance for Minority Participation Distinguished Service Award, 2012; ChemLuminary Award, ACS Women Chemists Committee for Outstanding Outreach to Girls in Elementary Education, 2011; Stanley C. Israel Award for Diversity, Southeastern Region of the ACS, 2010; South Carolina Governors Professor of the Year, 2005; National Millennium Award for Excellence in Teaching-White House Initiative on HBCUs, 2004; James E. Hunter Excellence in Teaching, Claflin University, 2004; Time Warner Cable Unsung Hero Award, 2004; recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as providing outstanding service and performance to the USDA Agricultural Research Services South Atlantic Region Summer Internship Program, 2001; Outstanding Women Graduate Student Research Paper, University of South Carolina, 1998; South Carolina Statewide Research Conference Outstanding Poster Award, 1997; American Association for Cancer Research Minority Scholar Award in Cancer Research, 1996–2000;Sigma Xi National Scientific Research Society, 1996; South Carolina Academy of Science Graduate Research Award, 1996;Sigma Xi Graduate Research Award, 1996; National Institutes of Health Supplemental Research Fellowship, 1995–97;Hoechst Celanese Specialty Division Academic Scholarship, 1992.

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Claflin University, vice provost for academic programs, 2013–, Center for Excellence in Teaching, director, 2014–, chairperson of chemistry, 2001–13, department of chemistry, professor, 2007.

Service in ACS national offices: ACS Taskforce on Undergraduate Programming, 2004–07; ACS national meeting, undergraduate programming chair, 2006

Service in ACS offices: South Carolina Section: chair, 2012, 2010; chair-elect, 2011, 2009; alternate councilor, 2008. Southeast Regional Meeting: general chair, 2016; Executive Board, 2011–17; secretary, 2011–14.

Member: Member of ACS since 1996; ACS divisions: Biochemistry, Chemical Education.

Related activities: ACS Student Affiliate Chapter, adviser, 2001–; South Carolina Experimental Program to Stimulate Competitive Research and Institutional Development Awards (IDeA) Executive Committee and Steering Committee, 2014–; IDeA Networks of Biomedical Research Excellence Steering Committee, 2011–; Richland School District Two, Institute of Innovation Advisory Board, 2014–; High School for Health Professions, former chair and current board member, 2010–; American Reading Company Advisory Board, 2012–15; Girls Emulating Maturity Strength & Scholarship Advisory Board, Claflin University, 2001–14; MUSC-IRACDA (Institutional Research & Academic Career Development Awards) Advisory Board, 2008–12; Southern Education Foundation South Carolina Task Force, Commission on Higher Education: Higher Education Subcommittee, 2001–08; Times and Democrat, science columnist, 2002–07; book chapters; publications, magazine articles, technical presentations; invited speaker/keynote speaker; workshop presenter, panelist, federal and private funding principal investigator; national panel reviewer; Laurens County Museum Board, member, date 2016–.

Peters’ statement

As a proud member of ACS since 1996 and an active member of the South Carolina Section for more than 20 years, I am honored to be a candidate for the position of director-at-large.

As a 10th grader in a rural high school in South Carolina, I struggled with chemistry. As a result, my father found a tutor who was an undergraduate chemistry major. Her enthusiasm for chemistry became infectious. She was able to flip that proverbial light switch to reach me as a learner. As your candidate, I would like the opportunity to turn on bright lights around the country for students and adults who, like me, struggled to find the joy in the world of chemistry.

I have devoted my adult life and career to increasing opportunities and access for students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, particularly chemistry. As we develop scientists for a future that is ever changing, there will be a need for more leaders in chemistry to help advance jobs and careers and to contribute to the chemistry enterprise. Furthermore, it will require an “all hands on deck” approach to inspire and motivate ACS stakeholders to enhance the community’s perception and appreciation for chemistry.

If elected, I am committed to the four priority areas outlined in the ACS 2018 Strategic Plan. My goals below are based on advancing the mission of the society. Your vote: your voice!

My priorities as your director-at-large

Interdisciplinary approaches.Members need to be encouraged and reminded to give back to their community to help the society build networks around the world. This can be accomplished by leveraging problem-solving techniques and skills learned in other fields to broaden the chemistry enterprise. In addition, enhancing prestigious programs such as Project SEED, American Association of Chemistry Teachers, and ACS Scholars should provide the foundation for impact and action! Next, retention and growth in membership should expand efforts to bolster diversity, inclusion, access, and encouragement to people from different backgrounds, multiple perspectives, and skill sets. Lastly, growth in the scientific community should include an intentional recruitment plan for K–12 teachers and community college students and faculty. This is a recipe for innovation, jobs, careers, retention amongst members, and upward mobility for ACS.

Technology-enhanced communications.The ACS mentoring program and a proposed Adopt-a-Chemist Program (through local sections) could match an industry or academic mentor with students, teachers, faculty, and postdocs. These partnerships would include a technological mentoring component using ACS resources to connect mentors and mentees via Skype and other communications. Then, an advisory council, consisting of members from academia and industry, can also utilize technology to communicate and will be aligned with goals of CPT in supporting postsecondary education and training chemists. ACS global strategic alliances and ACS international activities are driven by global communications. Therefore, technology enhancements would increase the exchange of scientific ideas and provide access to jobs and careers. By using ACS resources, we can enhance global communications to strengthen CAS and ACS Publications and to address new global challenges.

Improving public image. Strongly encourage legislators and lobbyists to vote and advocate for additional research dollars in industry and academia; these stakeholders need to appreciate who we are, what we do, and what we contribute to the scientific enterprise. For instance, Chemist Day at the Capital should be a designated day, coordinated by the local sections in conjunction with the society, when members meet with their legislators and discuss issues of relevance to promote the chemical sciences along with other proposed initiatives that include bringing legislators to speak at local section meetings. Finally, the establishment of an ACS symposium could focus on public policy at every national and regional meeting, and the Chemistry Ambassadors program, which includes volunteers, can help increase the public’s perception about chemistry.

What value can I add to the board?