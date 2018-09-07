For director-at-large: Ingrid Montes

Credit: Peter Cutts Photography

Puerto Rico Section. University of Puerto Rico, San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Academic record: University of Puerto Rico, B.S., 1980, and Ph.D., 1985.

Honors: IUPAC 2017 Distinguished Women in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering Awards, ACS Volunteer Service Award, 2012; ACS Fellow, 2010; Igaravidez Award, ACS Puerto Rico Section, 2006; Salute to Excellence Award, Committee on Community Activities, National Chemistry Week Coordinator, 2004; Chemical Education Award, ACS Puerto Rico Section, 1999; Fellow International Pure & Applied Chemistry, 2006; Academic Excellence & Productivity Award, University of Puerto Rico, 1997.

Professional positions (for past 10 years): University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, College of Natural Sciences, assistant dean of graduate studies and research, 2015–18, professor, 1998–, Pre-MARC program coordinator, 1992–2015.

Service in ACS national offices: Board of Directors, director-at-large, 2013–18; councilor ex officio, 2013–18; board globalization liaison, 2018; Committee on Professional & Member Relations, 2013–18, chair, 2017; Web Strategy & Innovation Subcommittee, chair, 2014–16; Committee on Grants & Awards, 2015–16; Committee on Public Affairs & Public Relations, 2013–14; Task Force on Governance Design, 2016–18; Development Advisory, 2015–18; SEED Anniversary Appeal, volunteer leader, 2018; Committee on Committees, 2010–12; Committee on Education, 2001–09; Committee on Community Activities, 2004–09, chair, 2007–09; Journal of Chemical Education, Editorial Board, 2010–; National Chemistry Week Task Force, 1999–2004; ChemMatters, Advisory Board, 2006–09, chair, 2007–09; Task Force on Undergraduate Education, 1999–2001.

Service in ACS offices: Puerto Rico Section: councilor, 1999–2013; chair, 2011, 2003, 1995; chair-elect, 2010, 2002, 1994; treasurer, 1998; alternate councilor, 1996–97; secretary, 1992–93; Student Affiliate Chapter of the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, faculty adviser, 1989–; Puerto Rico National Chemistry Week, coordinator, 1989–; CCED, coordinator, 2008–. Division of Chemical Education: National Meetings Program Committee, 2002–08; Long Range Planning Committee, 2004–15, chair, 2010–15; ACS national meeting, program cochair, fall 2007. Southeast Regional Meeting: general chair, 2009, 2022; International Year of Chemistry Celebration, Theme Team, chair, 2011; IUPAC 2011 Organizing Committee, ACS representative.

Member: Member of ACS since 1980; International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry; American Association for the Advancement of Science; Puerto Rico Chemists Association; ACS divisions: Chemical Education, History of Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Professional Relations.

Related activities: Festival de Química, international events held in over 18 countries for ACS (including Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Panama, Malaysia, Hungary, Australia, Taiwan, Nigeria, China, United Arab Emirates, etc.), founder (development of resources and implementation); ACS webinars in Spanish, coordinator; IUPAC World Congress, “Are Women Still Underrepresented in Science?” ACS Challenge Grant, PI and organizer, 2011.

Montes’ statement

I am excited, honored, and privileged to again be a candidate for director-at-large. This will be my third and last term to serve on the board of directors. My two terms have been amazing and enriching experiences. As a group, we have effectively worked together in a respectful and productive environment to reach the best decisions for the society and our membership. I am committed to taking on all challenges and to continue to work closely with the board, executive director and CEO, committees, local sections, divisions, and all members of our society to guide and direct ACS in fulfilling its mission: to advance the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of Earth and its people. Moreover, I pledge to continue to support and work tirelessly to fulfill the ACS strategic plan and its critical strategic objectives and to work as well for the encouragement of the society’s core values. There are many vital issues that the larger professional society should address and that I am committed to moving forward.

Value proposition for membership: The number of members is decreasing, and the reasons for this are being examined. ACS should continue its commitment to seek new and more opportunities to increase the competitiveness of our members in the chemical enterprise and to maintain excellence in providing information, services, education, and programming, tempering them with member needs and challenges faced by all generations.

Science communication and advocacy: ACS has excellent programs focused on improving people’s perception of chemistry and making connections to its relevance to daily life. Advocacy is a priority for ACS, which is leading in delivering the message to Congress for supporting science education and research. As a 38-year member, I have always been committed and will continue to encourage every ACS member to join these efforts to increase our visibility in Congress and in the general community.

Global presence and engagement: The number of international members, chemical sciences chapters, and international student chapters is growing, as are the opportunities to increase our global presence. There are many efforts already in place headed by CAS, ACS Publications, and successful activities like ACS on Campus and Chemistry Festivals. However, there is much more that we can do to provide a balanced portfolio of programs and products to support education and professional development in the chemical enterprise outside the U.S. As the board globalization liaison, I am committed to better understanding member needs and to advising the board on potential opportunities to explore.

Philanthropic efforts: Last but not least, I am committed to supporting philanthropic efforts. As a coordinator of Project SEED and a mentor in the ACS Scholars Program, I can attest to how important it is to continue these efforts and to increase the number of students who benefit from them. My pledge is to seek new opportunities and donors for these two programs as well as others.

What can I further bring to support the Board of Directors? During my 38 years as an ACS member, I have been a persevering and dedicated volunteer, especially as a very active local section leader devoted to members’ needs, offering motivation and empathetic support. During my almost six years on the board, I have served as a member of its Committees on Professional & Members Relations, Public Affairs & Public Relations (chair), and Grants & Awards. This year, based on my background and international experiences, I was appointed board globalization liaison. Also, as the founder of the Festival de Química and my support of the implementation of webinars in Spanish, I have been an international networking facilitator. Prior to my experience on the board, I also served as a member and chair of many other ACS committees. With the combination of my ACS experience and my 33 years as an educator, I have sharpened my organizational and leadership skills. As a faculty adviser for an ACS student chapter for 29 years, I have enthusiastically mentored and encouraged student members to become the next generation of leaders and highly skilled chemistry professionals. Furthermore, as a representative of diversity, my commitment is to work to identify the needs of all members. Finally, I want to thank all our volunteers. Because of your dedication, enthusiasm, and support, ACS programs and activities have always been outstanding. I offer my deep respect and appreciation!