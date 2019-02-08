ACS Bridge Program accepting student applications

Applications are being accepted for the American Chemical Society Bridge Program, which provides underrepresented minority students in the chemical sciences with academic support and other resources to be successful in graduate school, as well as support to attend scientific conferences. The program is part of the newly formed Inclusive Graduate Education Network, funded by the National Science Foundation to increase diversity in the graduate sciences.
Students who have not applied to graduate school or have applied but were unsuccessful are eligible to apply. Students can submit their general graduate school application through the online application system at www.acs.org/bridge. The deadline for applications is March 15.
