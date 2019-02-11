Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09706-cover-bottlescxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09706-cover-bottlescxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 11, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 6

Americans turn old bottles into new ones at much lower rates than people in other countries. A recent analysis explains why

Cover image:Cover for C&EN, February 11, 2019

Credit: Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 97 | Issue 6
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Road salt is not this environmentally safe chemical.”

Hilary Dugan, aquatic scientist, University of Wisconsin–Madison

Inorganic Chemistry

Picking up the pieces of US glass recycling

Naica’s crystal cave captivates chemists

Giant gypsum crystals reveal their secrets

For healthier lakes, rivers, and drinking water, hold the salt

Road salts, fertilizer, and other pollutants are turning fresh water salty, endangering ecosystems and water supplies

  • Specialty Chemicals

    Rebounding from serious accidents, MFG Chemical ups its game

    A family-owned Georgia company goes to private equity and makes it to Texas

  • Trade

    Small firms take stock of the president at midterm

    Welcoming his priorities for US business, some see a debilitating flaw in Trump’s execution

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Drug Delivery

Tortoise-inspired, ingestible device flips itself upright to inject insulin inside the stomach

Device could replace ineffective insulin pills and avoid the need for shots, study in pigs suggests

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT