Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Governance

ACS board re-elects Paul W. Jagodzinski chair, among other actions

by Alexandra A. Taylor
January 13, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Paul W. Jagodzinski.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Paul W. Jagodzinski

The American Chemical Society Board of Directors met in in Washington, DC, Dec. 12–13 and elected Paul W. Jagodzinski as board chair for 2022. It elected Christina C. Bodurow and Wayne E. Jones Jr. to fill terms on the board’s executive committee. Bodurow will fill a 2-year term, and Jones will fill a 1-year term.

Among its other actions, the board approved a 2022 operating budget with a net from operations of $49 million. It approved a capital budget of $39.5 million. It approved the National Awards Advisory Board guidelines for identifying nominees for ACS external awards, notably the Othmer Gold Medal and the Perkin Medal. It approved changes to the ACS Strategic Plan, including updating the core value of focus on members to ensure that the language is consistent with the ACS Statement on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Respect. The board approved a 2022 development goal of $4 million, identifying Project SEED, ACS Scholars, and the ACS Bridge Program as priorities.

In addition, the board adopted resolutions acknowledging departing members Luis Echegoyen (immediate past-president), John E. Adams (District V director), and Ingrid Montes (director-at-large) for their contributions to the board and to the society and acknowledging Mary Kirchhoff, executive vice president of ACS’s Scientific Advancement division, on her retirement.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE