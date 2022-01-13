ACS board re-elects Paul W. Jagodzinski chair, among other actions

The American Chemical Society Board of Directors met in in Washington, DC, Dec. 12–13 and elected Paul W. Jagodzinski as board chair for 2022. It elected Christina C. Bodurow and Wayne E. Jones Jr. to fill terms on the board’s executive committee. Bodurow will fill a 2-year term, and Jones will fill a 1-year term.
Among its other actions, the board approved a 2022 operating budget with a net from operations of $49 million. It approved a capital budget of $39.5 million. It approved the National Awards Advisory Board guidelines for identifying nominees for ACS external awards, notably the Othmer Gold Medal and the Perkin Medal. It approved changes to the ACS Strategic Plan, including updating the core value of focus on members to ensure that the language is consistent with the ACS Statement on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Respect. The board approved a 2022 development goal of $4 million, identifying Project SEED, ACS Scholars, and the ACS Bridge Program as priorities.
In addition, the board adopted resolutions acknowledging departing members Luis Echegoyen (immediate past-president), John E. Adams (District V director), and Ingrid Montes (director-at-large) for their contributions to the board and to the society and acknowledging Mary Kirchhoff, executive vice president of ACS’s Scientific Advancement division, on her retirement.
