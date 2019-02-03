ACS introduces its new officers for 2019

The American Chemical Society welcomed its new officers during a reception in Washington, DC, on Jan. 23. The annual event provides an opportunity for ACS governance, staff, and guests from scientific organizations and funding agencies to interact with ACS’s new officers. Pictured (from left to right) are Secretary Flint H. Lewis, board Chair John E. Adams, President-Elect Luis Echegoyen, President Bonnie A. Charpentier, Executive Director and CEO Thomas Connelly, outgoing treasurer Brian A. Bernstein, and incoming treasurer Albert Horvath. Not pictured is Immediate Past President Peter K. Dorhout. US Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) attended the reception as special guest. During her remarks, Charpentier shared her goals this year of collaboration, safety in the environment, and advocacy.
