2018 Northeast Nanomaterials Meeting﻿﻿

The ACS Northern New York Section will host the first Northeast Nanomaterials Meeting (NENM 2018) at the Crowne Plaza in Lake Placid, N.Y., on June 1–3. The general chair is Fadi Bou-Abdallah of SUNY Potsdam. The assistant chair is Martin Walker, also from SUNY Potsdam.

The meeting’s theme is “Nanomaterials: Applications, Health & Environmental Impacts.” Using a format similar to a Gordon Research Conference, the meeting will bring together scientists from different backgrounds to discuss new advances in nanotechnology and examine the implications of nanomaterials for human health and the environment.

NENM 2018 at a glance ▸ Dates: June 1–3 ▸ Location: Lake Placid, N.Y. ▸ Information contacts: Fadi Bou-Abdallah, bouabdf@potsdam.edu, general chair; Martin Walker, walkerma@potsdam.edu, assistant chair; Rajesh Sunasee, rsuna001@plattsburgh.edu , exhibition chair; Mario Wriedt, mwriedt@clarkson.edu, poster session chair ▸ Website: nenm2018.org

Vincent Rotello of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, will open the meeting with a keynote lecture titled “Interfacing Nanomaterials with Biology: From CRISPR to Antimicrobials.” Rotello’s research program focuses on using synthetic organic chemistry to engineer the interface between the synthetic and biological worlds, and it spans the areas of devices, polymers, and nanotechnology/bionanotechnology. He is actively involved in the area of bionanotechnology, and his research includes programs in delivery, imaging, diagnostics, and nanotoxicology.

Featured speaker Thomas Webster of Northeastern University will deliver a lecture titled “Big Health Advances with Small Materials: 20 Years of Commercializing Medical Devices Using Nanotechnology.” The talk will highlight current nanomaterials approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for human implantation and will emphasize the need for implantable nanosensors, as well as green nanomedicine approaches, to avoid toxicity concerns in synthesizing nanoparticles.

Vicki Colvin of Brown University will close the meeting with a plenary lecture titled “Nanotechnology in the Environment: Understanding & Exploiting the Wet-Dry Interface.” Colvin’s research explores how nanoscale particles interact with the environment and living systems. She combines novel synthetic chemistry with quantitative imaging and spectroscopy to study how the physical dimensions of materials affect their properties and interactions with complex organisms.

Technical program. The meeting will cover several major aspects of nanomaterials, including synthesis, functionalization, and chemical applications; industrial and medical applications; and health and environmental impact. All speakers are by invitation only.

The Saturday morning session will cover topics including particle surface modification for improved properties and applications; superparamagnetic properties of zinc ferrite nanoparticles; catalysts and biomedicine; nanoparticle and nanowire catalysts and their applications in catalytic and electrocatalytic reactions; photocatalytic performance of noble-metal-modified TiO2; the design of nanomaterials for light harvesting and fuel cells; and molecular and supramolecular design of discrete tubular architectures, called rosette nanotubes, and their applications in targeted drug and RNA delivery for cancer therapy.

The Saturday evening session will focus on the industrial and medical applications of nanomaterials and will feature talks on advances in the field of human health, including bioinspired nanomedicine, controlled drug delivery systems, nanoparticles, and drug-carrier platforms.

Sunday’s session will address the effect of nanotechnology on the environment. These talks will evaluate the environmental health and safety impact of engineered nanomaterials and discuss the development of new methodologies for the assessment of toxicological risks.

Other events. A preconference workshop on June 1 will focus on funding opportunities. The panel of experts includes Richard Johnson of the University of New Hampshire, Liviu Movileanu of Syracuse University, and Thomas Wenzel of Bates College.

A poster session will provide students and postdocs with an opportunity to interact with scientists in the field of nanotechnology, nanomaterials, and nanomedicine. Roughly 40 posters have already been submitted and will be considered for a poster competition. Posters will be judged on several criteria, including content, clarity, design, layout, labeling, and proper annotations. Meeting organizers will choose three winners, who will each receive a $100 prize and a certificate.

The expo will take place June 2–3, giving meeting attendees an opportunity to interact with companies exhibiting their products and services.