09617-cover-opener.jpg
09617-cover-opener.jpg
April 23, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 17

Change in the finished-dose generic drug business is creating openings, albeit modest ones, for pharmaceutical ingredient makers

Cover image:Hand shaking a bottle of generic pills

Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN

Volume 96 | Issue 17
Quote of the Week

“You can’t say it’s renewable unless it meets the carbon-14 test.”

Ronald Cascone, renewable chemicals consultant, Nexant

Generics

Turmoil in generics brings opportunity for fine chemicals firms

Change in the finished-dose generic drug business is creating openings, albeit modest ones, for pharmaceutical ingredient makers

Science in Macau wins big with indirect funding from casinos

Gambling hub supports basic research to improve its universities’ rankings and attract companies﻿

The tricky task of marketing biomass-balanced plastics﻿

A new approach to reducing fossil-fuel inputs is a tough sell﻿

  • Drug Discovery

    Novartis and Berkeley researchers team up to tackle the industry’s toughest drug targets

    The collaborators hope new advances in chemical biology could open up the human proteome

  • Undergraduate Education

    Louisiana State University’s ChemDemo program brings chemistry to the community﻿

    Outreach program has dispatched more than 15,000 college students to do hands-on activities in K–12 classrooms

  • Sustainability

    Periodic graphics: How is plastic recycled?

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains what happens (or doesn’t) after you throw those bottles and bags in the recycle bin

Science Concentrates

image name
Protein Folding

Pressure control helps NMR analyze protein as it folds﻿

Detailed views could find use in studying folding-related diseases

Business & Policy Concentrates

Microbes don’t stand a chance against monotreme milk, and fluorescent beaks necessitate seabird shades

 

