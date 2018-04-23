Quote of the Week

April 23, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 17
Change in the finished-dose generic drug business is creating openings, albeit modest ones, for pharmaceutical ingredient makers
Cover image:Hand shaking a bottle of generic pills
Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN
“You can’t say it’s renewable unless it meets the carbon-14 test.”
Change in the finished-dose generic drug business is creating openings, albeit modest ones, for pharmaceutical ingredient makers
Gambling hub supports basic research to improve its universities’ rankings and attract companies
A new approach to reducing fossil-fuel inputs is a tough sell
The collaborators hope new advances in chemical biology could open up the human proteome
Outreach program has dispatched more than 15,000 college students to do hands-on activities in K–12 classrooms
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains what happens (or doesn’t) after you throw those bottles and bags in the recycle bin
Detailed views could find use in studying folding-related diseases