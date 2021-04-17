2021 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting to be held virtually

The American Chemical Society Delaware Section and the University of Delaware will host the 2021 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting (MARM) virtually June 9–12. The meeting theme is “Driving Innovation.” The main meeting events will occur through June 11. The virtual Chemagination competition for high school students will take place June 12.

Technical program. Plenary lectures will be delivered by Donna Huryn of the University of Pittsburgh, LaShanda Korley of the University of Delaware, and Daniel G. Nocera of Harvard University. They will discuss innovations in the discovery of new medicines, the design of new polymers and materials, and the invention of artificial photosynthetic systems, respectively. Barbara Morgan of Lubrizol will give a TED-style talk on transitioning from bench chemist to business director.

Workshops. Each day of the conference will feature a workshop on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Career workshops include “Opportunities for Chemists in the Federal Government” and “Careers in Industrial Chemistry.” A grant-writing workshop will cover graduate fellowship opportunities and how to apply for them.

Undergraduate programming. In addition to the various career workshops, there will be an undergraduate poster session and a graduate school fair. Undergraduates can also participate in a speed networking event.

Exposition. An exposition will run Wednesday through Friday. Attendees can set up meetings with vendors in the meeting platform. Applications for exhibitors are available on the meeting’s website.

Awards. Former ACS president Allison Campbell of the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory will deliver the Carothers Lecture Award. Other awards being presented include the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, the ACS Division of Chemical Education Middle Atlantic Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, and the E. Emmet Reid Award in Chemistry Teaching at Small Colleges in the ACS Middle Atlantic Region.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

Social and networking events. Among the meeting’s highlights will be a series of live networking sessions. On Wednesday, attendees can join topical networking rooms, and on Friday, there will be a speed networking event. Attendees can also set up ad hoc video chats with others.