2021 Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting

The American Chemical Society’s Southern Arizona Local Section will host the Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting (RMRM) Oct. 20–23 virtually and in person in Tucson, Arizona. The theme, “Diverse Chemistry in a Diverse Region,” is woven throughout the program. Full meeting details are available at rmrm2021.com.

RMRM 2021 at a glance ▸ Dates: Oct. 20–23 ▸ Location: Tucson, Arizona ▸ Information contacts:General chairs Laura Stratton, laura@polychemistry.com, and Charles Weidner, chuck.weidner@gmail.com ▸ Website:rmrm2021.com

Technical program. The technical program consists of 17 oral sessions and two poster sessions. Sessions include “Química,” a session showcasing scientists presenting in Spanish. “Indigenous Ways of Knowing, Indigenous Education, and Chemistry” will explore the knowledge of the Native populations of the Southwest. “Black Chemists towards a Brighter Future” is a collaboration with the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers. Other technical sessions will include “Inorganic Chemistry Research and Teaching: A Symposium in Honor of Dennis L. Lichtenberger,” “Polyoxazolines in Industry,” “Polymers and Materials,” and “Energy: Solar, Batteries and Beyond.” The poster sessions will feature mostly in-person presentations; however, all posters will be available on the virtual platform.

Workshops. Workshops will include “Building a Safety Culture in Your Lab,” “Chemistry Teacher Workshop,” “Mining Short Course,” and “Science Advocacy,” as well as an environmental workshop that will be held virtually. Leadership and career development workshops include “Finding Yourself,” “Leading without Authority,” “Fostering Innovation,” and “How to Write a Resume.”

Undergraduate registration and opportunities. Over 400 student registrations for RMRM 2021 have been underwritten by generous donations from individuals, sponsors, and academic departments. These complimentary registrations have been distributed to universities, community colleges, and high schools in the Rocky Mountain region to allow future chemists and leaders to experience the programs offered at RMRM 2021.

Exposition. The exhibit hall will feature live vendors presenting a variety of products. The poster sessions will also take place in the exhibit hall. Information on exhibitors, applications, and instructions for reserving a vendor booth can be found at rmrm2021.com/exhibitors.

Awards. The Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, the ACS Division of Chemical Education Glenn and Jane Crosby Rocky Mountain Regional Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, the Partners for Progress and Prosperity Rocky Mountain Regional Award, and the inaugural Anne B. Padias Poster Award will be presented at the meeting. The awards banquet will be held Friday from 6:30–8:30 p.m. and feature a keynote talk from Luis Echegoyen, immediate past president of ACS.

Special events. Special events begin with the opening reception on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at the Arizona History Museum. Thursday’s programming includes the Scorpion Pit, a competition for start-ups and entrepreneurs. The Younger Chemists Committee and Senior Chemists Committee volunteers will host a speed interviewing event on Thursday evening and a career panel discussion on Friday morning. The SCC breakfast is also on Friday morning and will feature a short presentation by SCC member Robert Yokley. A Women Chemists Committee luncheon will feature Jani Ingram of Northern Arizona University. Friday ends with “Meet the Directors,” an informal networking event in which ACS Governance participants will answer member questions, followed by the awards banquet and a keynote by Luis Echegoyen.