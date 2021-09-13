Quote of the Week

September 13, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 33
Those looking for academic positions in chemistry in the US and Canada in 2020–21 found fewer opportunities in an already-tight market
Those looking for academic positions in chemistry in the US and Canada in 2020–21 found fewer opportunities in an already-tight market
As PhDs leave postdocs early for industry, researchers are considering the future of their postdoc programs
First foreign CEO of Japanese chemical giant aims to build a leaner, more gender-diverse organization
Karin Öberg combines lab experiments, theoretical models, and telescope observations to investigate the reactions that give rise to solar systems
Use your research skills to explore options and make an informed decision
Researchers selectively make ammonium cations by trapping the lone electron pair