September 13, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 33

Those looking for academic positions in chemistry in the US and Canada in 2020–21 found fewer opportunities in an already-tight market

Volume 99 | Issue 33
Quote of the Week

“I applied for 52 faculty positions and got three interviews. I only sent out seven résumés to industry, and I got four interviews and three job offers.”

Jackson Cahn, senior scientist, Merck & Co.

Education

Career, interrupted

Those looking for academic positions in chemistry in the US and Canada in 2020–21 found fewer opportunities in an already-tight market

A sizzling biotech job market is streamlining the course to a career in chemistry

As PhDs leave postdocs early for industry, researchers are considering the future of their postdoc programs

Jean-Marc Gilson’s plan to tackle diversity at Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

First foreign CEO of Japanese chemical giant aims to build a leaner, more gender-diverse organization

  • Astrochemistry

    Harvard scientist uses astrochemistry to understand the birth of planets

    Karin Öberg combines lab experiments, theoretical models, and telescope observations to investigate the reactions that give rise to solar systems

  • Graduate School

    Choosing a graduate adviser

    Use your research skills to explore options and make an informed decision

  • Elections

    Candidates’ election statements and backgrounds

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Catching the elusive chiral nitrogen compound

Researchers selectively make ammonium cations by trapping the lone electron pair

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

2021 Ig Nobel Prizes

 

Job listings

