2022 Southwest Regional Meeting

Join the Southwest Regional Meeting (SWRM) of the American Chemical Society Sunday, Nov. 6, through Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Details can be found on the meeting website, swrm.org.

SWRM 2022 at a glance ▸ Dates: Nov. 6–9 ▸ Location: Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center ▸ Information contacts: Daniel Varnado, daniel.varnado@albemarle.com; Daniel Kuroda, dkuroda@lsu.edu; and Rendy G. Kartika, rkartika@lsu.edu ▸ Website: swrm.org

Technical program. The theme of SWRM 2022 is “Transformative Chemistry and Energy in the Gulf South.” The meeting includes 34 half-day, themed symposia as well as general sessions spanning all disciplines of chemistry. More than 570 abstracts have been submitted, and 280 posters will be presented.

Keynote speakers Isiah Warner and Gabriela González will present on Monday, Nov. 7, and Tuesday, Nov. 8, respectively. Warner is the Emeritus Boyd Professor and Emeritus Philip W. West Professor of Analytical and Environmental Chemistry at Louisiana State University. González is the Boyd Professor of Physics and Astronomy at LSU.

Specialized symposia will cover topics including advances and applications in organic synthesis, heterogeneous catalysis, energy and materials, and the beauty of polymers with increasingly complex architecture. “Making Strides in Shifting Paradigms within Chemistry Education Research and Practice” will feature scholarship in chemistry education. Join the Division of Small Chemical Businesses for a special edition of the Entrepreneurs’ Tool-Kit, which will focus on overcoming common challenging scenarios small chemical businesses often face. This session will be followed by “What’s Brewing on the Bayou,” featuring local people in the food and beverage industry who will share what it takes to run their businesses and the chemistry behind them.

Workshops. ACS Career Services will provide two workshops on Tuesday morning. “Finding Your Pathway” will help people assess career options and determine next steps and will give tips for successful networking. “Working in Industry” will give an overview of jobs in industrial chemistry and help with developing a résumé.

Undergraduate programming. Meet upcoming scientists and see their work during the Undergraduate Reception and Poster Session. The graduate school fair on Sunday afternoon will provide a great opportunity for students to learn more about graduate programs.

Exposition. The exposition will kick off on Monday morning and run through Tuesday afternoon. The expo will offer an opportunity to learn about the latest products on the market and meet with graduate school recruiters. Sign up to be an exhibitor or recruiter on the meeting website.

Awards. Regional awards to be presented at SWRM 2022 include the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, the Southwest Region ACS Award, the Regional Awards for Excellence in High School Teaching, the Partners in Progress and Prosperity (P3) Award, and the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS. The awards dinner will take place on Tuesday, preceded by a reception hosted by ACS governance and González’s keynote talk.

APTEC meeting.The Applied Polymer Technology Extension Consortium (APTEC), a nonprofit organization that promotes polymer technology in the South Central US, will colocate its annual meeting with SWRM 2022. Stay until Wednesday for a full day of polymer-themed programming, including presentations, a poster session, a networking event, lunch, and keynote talks. Add a registration for the APTEC 9th Annual Meeting when registering for SWRM 2022.

Social events. Join us Sunday evening for a gala opening reception. At this casual event, you’ll mingle with fellow attendees and enjoy a taste of Louisiana’s fine cuisine and live music.

The Senior Chemists Breakfast will feature a spicy presentation by Claude J. Davis, also known as Dr. Boil, manager of digital innovation and consumer engagement at Zatarain’s, a brand of foods and spices for Cajun and Creole cooking.

The Diversity Banquet will take place Monday night after Warner’s keynote talk. This is an opportunity to network.

Chemists of any gender are welcome at the Women Chemists Luncheon on Monday. Celebrate the Women Chemists Committee’s 95th anniversary with a keynote address from Cynthia B. Peterson, dean of LSU’s College of Science.