Quote of the Week

October 10, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 36
Chemical companies are fully backing this plastic waste recycling process. To prove their detractors wrong, they will need to make it work
Credit: BASF
Newly approved feed additives reduce methane emissions of feedlot animals, but a remedy for grazing livestock remains elusive
Careful listening, critical thinking, and trust are key to safe work environments, she says
Cannabis Science Conference founder’s skills as a connector and communicator have made this business school graduate a key figure in a fast-growing area of analytical chemistry
A thin coat of paint made of hexagonal boron nitride flakes reflects nearly all sunlight that falls on it
Florida produces a significant share of the world’s phosphate fertilizers
Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, and K. Barry Sharpless receive prize for their work on reactions that quickly link molecules and the application of the reactions in living cells