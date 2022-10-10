Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 10, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 36

Chemical companies are fully backing this plastic waste recycling process. To prove their detractors wrong, they will need to make it work

Cover image:Chemical companies are fully backing this controversial plastic waste recycling process. To prove their detractors wrong, they will need to make it work.

Credit: BASF

Full Article
Quote of the Week

“If we take climate change seriously, we need to focus on technological approaches and on demand.”

Andy Reisinger, principal scientist for climate change, New Zealand’s Ministry for the Environment

Recycling

Amid controversy, industry goes all in on plastics pyrolysis

How scientists want to cut livestock’s methane emissions

Newly approved feed additives reduce methane emissions of feedlot animals, but a remedy for grazing livestock remains elusive

Hog farms and high-energy physics—how are they similar? C. J. Backlund talks about safety

Careful listening, critical thinking, and trust are key to safe work environments, she says

  • Careers

    Career Ladder: Josh Crossney

    Cannabis Science Conference founder’s skills as a connector and communicator have made this business school graduate a key figure in a fast-growing area of analytical chemistry

  • Coatings

    New ultrawhite paint could keep cars cool

    A thin coat of paint made of hexagonal boron nitride flakes reflects nearly all sunlight that falls on it

  • Agriculture

    Hurricane Ian deals a glancing blow to fertilizer plants

    Florida produces a significant share of the world’s phosphate fertilizers

Science Concentrates

image name
Nobel Prize

Click and bioorthogonal chemistry win 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, and K. Barry Sharpless receive prize for their work on reactions that quickly link molecules and the application of the reactions in living cells

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
