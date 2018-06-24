Advertisement

Boston, Mass., Aug. 19–23

June 24, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 26
A photo of the Boston city skyline.
Credit: Shutterstock

It’s time to think about Boston. The site of Fenway Park, the Boston Tea Party, the Great Molasses Flood of 1919, a world-famous marathon, Boston Latin—the oldest public school in the US—and, of course, the 256th ACS National Meeting & Exposition.

Make your plans now to travel to America’s Walking City, August 19–23, to be included among the thousands of chemistry professionals from around the world to investigate and deliberate on emerging scientific and technical information on “Nanoscience, Nanotechnology & Beyond.” In Boston, we will build on the society’s history of providing unrivaled opportunities for attendees to grow their passion for chemistry. “Nano” will be the meeting theme, but “new and improved” will be at the forefront of the meeting format.

Our meeting planners have devoted considerable attention to the expo hall design to ensure the attendees can navigate it with ease. Aligned activities will be consolidated in designated sections, and the new Marketplace will house vendors with select specialty products not necessarily related to chemistry.

After interacting with hundreds of exhibitors showcasing new technological developments in industry, take time to unwind in the Recharge Lounge. Attendees will be able to recharge devices and meet with colleagues in a relaxing environment.

The expo hall will also house the ACS Career Fair. Be sure to register for a one-on-one counseling session with an ACS career consultant, and sign up for one or more of the career-advancement workshops and training sessions.

To download a pdf of the preliminary program for the summer 2018 ACS National Meeting in Boston, MA, August 19–23, visit https://cen.acs.org/content/dam/cen/96/26/09626-meetings2.pdf.

