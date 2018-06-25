Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 25, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 26

Drugs can be made by more than just chemical synthesis. Here are stories of three from the sea, the land, and yes, the factory

Cover image:A clean ocean with plenty of fish precedes a field of red roses with a large factory in it.

Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock

Volume 96 | Issue 26
Quote of the Week

“We’re not modeling the whole organs. We’re modeling key functions of them.”

Donald Ingber, founding director, Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering

Outsourcing

Sea, land, factory: 3 tales of pharmaceutical outsourcing

Topological materials move from the world of theoretical physics to experimental chemistry

These exotic materials could find applications in electronics, catalysis, and quantum computing

Donald Ingber is leading efforts to develop organ-on-a-chip devices to replace animal tests

Widespread adoption of the chips will require mass production and finding the right questions to ask with the devices

  • Specialty Chemicals

    Winning at a chemistry innovation contest in Sweden

    Technologies for wastewater treatment and glycidol production among winners at second annual competition

  • Water

    California wildfires caused unexpected benzene contamination of drinking water

    Experts urge water industry to study plastic pipes’ vulnerability

Science Concentrates

Awards

K. Barry Sharpless named 2019 Priestley Medalist﻿

Scripps Research Institute chemist honored for inventing catalytic, asymmetric oxidation methods and pioneering click chemistry

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

MEETINGS

NEWSCRIPTS

Adventures with the periodic table

 

