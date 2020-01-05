ACS Fall 2020 National Meeting

ACS’s online Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) is now open for San Francisco abstracts. Please visit MAPS at maps.acs.org for abstract submission. The deadline for abstract submission is April 6.
The society standing rule governing presentation of papers appears below.
Society standing rule governing papers
Standing Rule VI, section 8, governs presentation at society meetings.
a. The term “paper” shall include any scientific presentation that can be reduced to writing.
b. No paper shall be presented at a national, regional, divisional, or other major meeting unless its title and author(s) appear on the program for the meeting. However, the President, with the concurrence of either the Chair of the Board of Directors or the Vice-Chair of the Council Policy Committee, may authorize an extraordinary symposium at a national meeting provided that
(1) the symposium has as its primary focus significant scientific developments too recent for programming deadlines, and
(2) the request for authorization for such a symposium has been made jointly by a member of the Society and one of the following: the Chair of a relevant Division of the Society, the Chair of the Committee on Divisional Activities, or the Chair of the Committee on Science.
c. No paper by a chemical scientist residing in the United States who is not a member of the Society shall appear on the program of a national, regional, divisional, or other major meeting of the Society unless it be a joint paper with one or more Society members, or unless for a national, regional, or national-divisional meeting the author has been invited to present the paper at a symposium organized by a Division of the Society or by Sections of the Society and the Chair of such Division or of the host Section has certified to the Chief Executive Officer prior to publication of the program that presentation by the author of such paper is important to the success of the symposium.
d. Rules corresponding to paragraphs a, b, and c of this section for a cooperative meeting shall be subject to agreement in advance between the organizations concerned but should conform, insofar as possible, to this Standing Rule and be subject to approval by the Chief Executive Officer.
e. The Society assumes no responsibility for the statements or opinions expressed by individuals in papers or discussions thereof.
f. The President shall have authority to exclude any paper from a program at any time prior to its scheduled presentation at a meeting of the Society.
Regulation V, number 3, supplements Standing Rule VI, section 8, as follows:
a. Authorship of papers shall be accredited only to individuals and not to companies or laboratories.
b. Therapeutic Papers. It is the policy of the Society to encourage the presentation of chemical papers with pharmacological and physiological aspects but to discourage presentation, by other than qualified clinical investigators, of papers in which clinical interpretations are the principal contribution. All Divisions and other programming units shall adhere to this policy when determining the acceptability of papers for their meeting programs. The Divisions and other programming units also are urged to exclude from their programs, and especially from any abstracts issued, statements recommending procedures for the treatment of human disease or announcement of any “cures” not confirmed by competent medical authority. Any author contributing a paper that includes discussion of the treatment of human disease must submit for review, by representatives of the appropriate Division or other programming unit, a complete manuscript in addition to an abstract.
Notes: Submission of papers for presentation at an ACS meeting does not constitute submission for publication in an ACS journal. Regulations for the acceptance of papers to be presented as part of divisional meetings vary for each division. However, publication of papers in ACS journals is based upon the earliest date of receipt of the complete paper by the appropriate editor.
The council has empowered officers of divisions to request any paper in advance, so that it may be passed upon and an indication made to the author as to whether he or she is to read the entire paper or to abstract it to allow time for discussion.
Special attention should be given to the misuse of trade names, secret formulas, or secret processes in papers at national meetings of the society.
It is requested that authors avoid the use of trade names in papers presented at ACS meetings. Chairs are responsible for enforcing this policy.
Multidisciplinary Program Planning Group
Program chairs: J. Bryant, janetsbliss@hotmail.com; J. Giordan, judy@jgiordan.com
Agricultural and Food Chemistry
Program chair: Y. Kim, Finlays, youngmok.kim@finlays.net
Symposia list not available at press time.
Agrochemicals
Program chair: L. Riter, Bayer, leah.riter@bayer.com
2020 ACS International Award for Research in Agrochemicals: From Pest Control to Environmental and Human Health(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with ENVR). S. Papiernik, sharon.papiernik@usda.gov; M. David, michael.david@basf.com; J. Li, liji@cau.edu.cn; J. Kim, kjh2404@snu.ac.kr
Addressing US Growers Drive for Hemp Agricultural Chemicals(oral and poster submissions). H. Irrig, heidi.irrig@syngenta.com; J. Baron, jbaron@njaes.rutgers.edu
Analytical Challenges Facing Developing Cannabis Industries(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with AGFD). P. Reibach, phrfect@aol.com; M. Hengel, mjhengel@ucdavis.edu
Analytical Technologies Supporting Agrochemical R&D(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with ANYL and AGFD). K. Kuppannan, krishna.kuppannan@corteva.com; M. Ma, mingming.ma@corteva.com; R. Schneider, rudolf.schneider@bam.de; R. Smith, rsmith@smithers.com
Biostimulants in Agriculture: Chemistry and Regulatory Aspects(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with AGFD and BIOL). M. Koivunen, mekoivunen@gmail.com; P. Halarnkar, phalarnkar@chbio.com
Challenges and Opportunities for Insecticide Development in the Cannabis and Hemp Industry(oral and poster submissions). D. Swale, dswale@agcenter.lsu.edu; J. Clark, jclark@vasci.umass.edu
Challenges of Agriculture in Developing Countries(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with AGFD). N. Pai, naresh.pai@bayer.com; A. Ritter, rittera@waterborne-env.com
Chemistry for Sustainable Agriculture and Public Health: AGRO Evolution and Future Opportunities(oral and poster submissions). J. Van Emon, jmvanemon@gmail.com; R. Bennett, rodbennettdac@gmail.com; K. Racke, ken.racke@corteva.com; J. Seiber, jnseiber@ucdavis.edu
Communicating Science to the General Public—How to Effectively Engage(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with AGFD). D. S. Malkin, douglas.malkin@corteva.com; A. Hood, aimee.hood@bayer.com
Computational Strategies in Modern Agrochemical Discovery and De-risking(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with MEDI and COMP). M. R. Goldsmith, michael.goldsmith@bayer.com; D. T. Chang, chang.daniel@epa.gov; A. Deschenes, adeschenes@chemcomp.com; J. Kroemer, jeremy.kroemer@bayer.com; A. Williams, williams.antony@epa.gov
Contemporary Use of Fumigants(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with AGFD). S. Walse, spencer.walse@usda.gov; J. Seiber, jnseiber@ucdavis.edu
Developments in Regulatory Science—It’s Testing and It’s Research(oral and poster submissions). P. Havens, pat.havens@corteva.com; K. Malekani, kmalekani@smithers.com; S. Whiting, sarawhiting@eurofinsus.com; C. Wijntjes, c.wijntjes@ies-ltd.ch
Drones and Disruptive Application Technologies(oral and poster submissions). J. Perine, jeff.perine@syngenta.com; S. Kweskin, sasha.kweskin@bayer.com; H. Jeon, hongyoung.jeon@corteva.com; F. Salzman, salzman@battelle.org
Effects of Climate Change on Agriculture, Species, and Agrochemical Efficacy(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with AGFD). J. Eble, julie.eble@eblegroup.com; A. Ritter, rittera@waterborne-env.com; R. Warren, ralph.warren@basf.com
Environmental Fate, Transport, and Modeling of Agriculturally-Related Chemicals(oral and poster submissions). R. Warren, ralph.warren@basf.com; S. H. Jackson, sjackson@vestaron.com
Evaluation of Mixtures Through the Lens of Risk Assessment(oral and poster submissions). S. Levine, steven.levine1@bayer.com; P. Havens, pat.havens@corteva.com
Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about Glyphosate: A Transparent Look at the Science(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with ENVR and AGFD). S. O. Duke, sduke@olemiss.edu; L. McConnell, laura.mcconnell@bayer.com
Exposure And Effects of Chemicals and Their Degradants in Agroecosystems(oral and poster submissions). J. B. Sallach, brett.sallach@york.ac.uk; D. Aga, dianaaga@buffalo.edu; M. Ma, mingming.ma@corteva.com
Extending the Boundaries of Pollinator Research and Risk Assessment Methodologies for Pesticides(oral and poster submissions). J. Purdy, john@abacuscsl.com; C. Douglass, cameron@epa.gov; M. Hall, mjhall@iastate.edu; A. Krueger, annie.kruger@huskers.unl.edu; T. Steeger, steeger.thomas@epa.gov
Formulation Science an Area for Practical Surfactant and Colloid Applications(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with COLL). R. A. Amado, ricardo.acosta-amado@corteva.com; S. Sumulong, solito.sumulong@nutrien.com
From Cellar to Market—The Impact of Losing MRLs on Long-Term Stored Food Products(oral and poster submissions). M. Basu, mbasu@croplifeamerica.org; M. Sharpe, michelle.joanne.sharpe@basf.com; A. Lau, alexandria.lau@ejgallo.com
Gene Editing in Agriculture – Leveraging New Breeding Tools to Improve Crops and Their Production(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with AGFD and BIOL). M. Ruebelt, martin.ruebelt@bayer.com; M. Oufattole, moufattole@bensonhill.com
Higher Tier Environmental Fate Studies and Modeling for Regulatory Submissions(oral and poster submissions). P. Sharma, prasesh.sharma@corteva.com; C. Fang, chengwei.fang@corteva.com; M. Williams, williamsm@waterborne-env.com
Impact of Evolving Instrumentation on Agricultural Science Regulation and R&D(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with ANYL and AGFD). J. Ferguson, jferguson@smithers.com; K. Kuppannan, krishna.kuppannan@corteva.com; P. Wei, pu.wei@bayer.com
INSecticides and TARgets (INSTAR) Summit(oral and poster submissions). T. Anderson, tanderson44@unl.edu; D. Swale, dswale@agcenter.lsu.edu; J. Bloomquist, jbquist@epi.ufl.edu; J. Clark, jclark@vasci.umass.edu
Let’s Make it Work: Balancing Both Crop and Species Protection(oral and poster submissions). L. M. Duzy, lduzy@complianceservices.com; J. Bickel, bickelj@waterborne-env.com; M. Basu, mbasu@croplifeamerica.org
Microplastics: Environmental Fate, Potential Effects, and Stewardship(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with ENVR). P. Rice, pamela.rice@usda.gov; P. Rice, patricia.rice@basf.com; S. Bartelt-Hunt, sbartelt2@unl.edu; N. Fahrenfeld, nfahrenf@rutgers.edu; C. Fang, chengwei.fang@corteva.com
Modernization of Inhalation Assessments(oral and poster submissions). A. Z. Szarka, arpad.szarka@syngenta.com; A. M. Jarabek, jarabek.annie@epa.gov
Natural Products as Agrochemicals(oral and poster submissions). K. M. Meepagala, kumudini.meepagala@usda.gov; C. L. Cantrell, charles.cantrell@usda.gov
Non-Extractable Residues of Pesticides and Other Chemicals in Soil: Challenges, Strategy, and Regulation(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with AGFD, ANYL). M. X. Huang, xiao.huang@corteva.com; K. Malekani, kmalekani@smithers.com; C. Wijntjes, c.wijntjes@ies-ltd.ch
Off-target Transport of Field Applied Agricultural Chemicals(oral and poster submissions). S. Grant, shanique.grant@syngenta.com; J. Perine, jeff.perine@syngenta.com; R. Sur, robin.sur@bayer.com; A. Ritter, rittera@waterborne-env.com
Pesticides from Bench to Market: Safeguarding Sensitive Species(oral and poster submissions). A. Frank, afrank@complianceservices.com; T. Burd, tony.burd@syngenta.com; K. Bissell, kathryn_ bissell@fws.gov
Physical Chemistry Testing Guidelines: Complex Challenges during “Simple Tests”(oral and poster submissions). P. Sarff, philipsarff@eurofinsus.com; J. Jones, jennifer.jones@corteva.com
Process Research & Development in Crop Protection(oral and poster submissions). Q.Yang, qiang.yang@corteva.com; B. Canturk, belgin.canturk@corteva.com
Residue Analytical Method Development for Global Use: Advances in Robust, Cost Effective, and Innovative techniques(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with ANYL, AGFD). M. Saha, manasi.saha@basf.com; M. Conway, m.conway@omicusa.com
Semiochemical Communications in Agricultural Ecology: Early Careers Symposium(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with AGFD, BIOL, BIOT). N. Tabanca, nurhayat.tabanca@usda.gov; Y. Zou, yunfanz@ucr.edu
Statistical Modelling and Analysis for Agrochemical Research Data Early Career Symposium(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with AGFD). H. Jin, huizhe.jin@bayer.com; C. J. Hapeman, cathleen.hapeman@usda.gov; Z. Yang, yzjriver@umd.edu
Stereoisomers: Regulatory Strategies and Technical Advances(oral and poster submissions). M. E. Cabusas, Maria.Cabusas@fmc.com; M. Zhang, minli.zhang@fmc.com; X. Zhou, xiao.zhou@corteva.com; R. Witek, rwitek@agrimetis.com; F. Adebesin, funmilayo.adebesin@bayer.com
Sterling B. Hendricks Memorial Lectureship Award.C. J. Hapeman, cathleen.hapeman@usda.gov; S. O. Duke, sduke@olemiss.edu; S. Papiernik, sharon.papiernik@usda.gov
Strategies for Insecticide Mode of Action Discovery(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with AGFD, BIOL, and MEDI). B. Wedel, barbara.wedel@basf.com; S. Geibel, sven.geibel@bayer.com
Sustainability in Agriculture: Understanding the Environmental Footprint of Developing Crop Protection Products(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with ORGN). B. Rauzan, brittany.rauzan@corteva.com; B. Lorsbach, beth.lorsbach@corteva.com; G. Whiteker, greg.whiteker@corteva.com
Synthesis and Chemistry of Agrochemicals(oral and poster submissions). R. DeBergh, robb.debergh@fmc.com; M. Walsh, marty.walsh@corteva.com; B. Nugent, ben.nugent@corteva.com
Task Force Data Generation for Risk Assessment(oral and poster submissions). M. Krolski, mike.krolski@bayer.com; D. Barnekow, david.barnekow@corteva.com
Technologies and Predictive Tools for Metabolite Generation, Identification and Assessment(oral and poster submissions). L. Cai, lingshuang.cai@fmc.com; M. Zhang, minli.zhang@fmc.com; M. Ma, Mingming.ma@corteva.com
Three M’s of Pesticides in Surface Water: Monitoring, Modeling, and Mitigation(oral and poster submissions). R. Budd, robert.budd@cdpr.ca.gov; J. Teerlink, jennifer.teerlink@cdpr.ca.gov; M. Moore, matt.moore@usda.gov
Vector Control Technologies Now and Into the Future Early Career Symposium(oral and poster submissions). E. Norris, ej.norris@ufl.edu; A. D. Gross, adgross@vt.edu; D. Swale, dswale@agcenter.lsu.edu
Analytical Chemistry
Program chairs: P. Bohn, University of Notre Dame, paulbohn@acsanalytical.org; M. Bush, University of Washington, mattbush@acsanalytical.org
Symposia list not available at press time.
Biochemical Technology
Will not be hosting symposia at this meeting.
Biological Chemistry
Program chairs: M. Distefano, University of Minnesota, diste001@umn.edu; E. Pletneva, Dartmouth University, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu
100 Years of Cytochromes.E. Pletneva, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu; M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu
ACS Infectious Diseases Young Investigators Award Symposium.C. Aldrich, aldri015@umn.edu; M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu
Applications of Photochemistry in Biology.T. Dore, timothy.dore@nyu.edu; M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu; E. Pletneva, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu
Bioorthogonal and Site-Selective Chemistry on Biomolecules.G. Bernardes, gb453@cam.ac.uk; M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu; E. Pletneva, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu
Chemical Microbiology.E. Carlson, carlsone@umn.edu; L. Kiessling, kiesslin@mit.edu; C. Aldrich, aldri015@umn.edu; M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu
Current Topics(poster). M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu; E. Pletneva, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu
Directed Evolution.J. Shin, jumi.shin@utoronto.ca; M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu; E. Pletneva, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu
Early Career Investigators in Biological Chemistry.M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu; E. Pletneva, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu
Eli Lilly Award in Biological Chemistry.M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu; E. Pletneva, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu
Gordon Hammes Award Symposium.M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu; E. Pletneva, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu
Graduate Student and Postdoctoral Fellow Symposium.M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu; E. Pletneva, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu
Mid-Career Investigators in Biological Chemistry.M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu; E. Pletneva, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu
Pfizer Award in Enzyme Chemistry.M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu; E. Pletneva, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu
RNA-based Therapies and Therapeutic Targets.K. Musier-Forsyth, musier-forsyth.1@osu.edu; M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu; E. Pletneva, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu
Carbohydrate Chemistry
Program chair: C. Bennett, Tufts University, clay.bennett@tufts.edu
Enzymes in Carbohydrate Synthesis—Structures, Functions, and Applications.X. Chen, xiichen@ucdavis.edu
Recent Advances in Chemical Glycobiology.D. Dube, ddube@bowdoin.edu
New Advances in Complex Oligosaccharide and Glycoconjugate Synthesis in Memory Of Raymond Lemieux’s 100th Birthday.X. Li, xuechenl@hku.hk; J. Zhu, jianglong.zhu@utoledo.edu
Carbohydrate-Functionalized Polymers and Nanoparticles for Studying Carbohydrate-Protein Interactions.H. Nguyen, hmnguyen@wayne.edu; L. Hsieh-Wilson, lhw@caltech.edu
Catalysis Science and Technology
Program chair: S. Crossley, University of Oklahoma, stevencrossley@ou.edu
2020 ACS Catalysis Lectureship.S. Crossley, stevencrossley@ou.edu; A. Bhan, abhan@umn.edu
2020 CATL Division Awards.S. Crossley, stevencrossley@ou.edu; A. Bhan, abhan@umn.edu
Advanced Electrocatalysis for Energy Conversion(cosponsored with ENFL, ENVR, INOR, and PHYS). C. Wang, chaowang@jhu.edu; M. Shao, kemshao@ust.hk; J. Zeng, zengj@ustc.edu.cn
Ambient Pressure Spectroscopy in Complex Chemical Environments(cosponsored with COLL). A. Head, ahead@bnl.gov; B. Eren, baran.eren@weizmann.ac.il
C 1 Chemistry (C1C)(cosponsored with ENFL and MPPG). E. Keinan, keinan@technion.ac.il; D. Resasco, resasco@ou.edu; A. Bhan, abhan@umn.edu; D. Gelman, dmitri.gelman @mail.huji.ac.il; J. L. Liu, Jingbo.Liu@tamuk.edu; M. Hadad, israelchemistry@gmail.com
Catalytic Conversion of Polymers to Useful Chemicals, Fuels, and Materials(cosponsored with ENFL, INOR, and POLY). S. Scott, sscott@engineering.ucsb.edu; D. Guironnet, guironne@illinois.edu
Frontiers in Catalysis: PNNL’s Institute for Integrated Catalysis Celebrates 15 Years(cosponsored with COMP, INOR, and PHYS). J. Lercher, johannes.lercher@pnnl.gov; Y. Lu, yi-lu@illinois.edu; M. Bullock, morris.bullock@pnnl.gov; W. Shaw, wendy.shaw@pnnl.gov
General Catalysis(oral and poster submissions). S. Crossley, stevencrossley@ou.edu; A. Bhan, abhan@umn.edu
Heterogenous Catalysis for Bioproducts and Biofuels(cosponsored with ENFL and PHYS). C. Farberow, carrie.farberow@nrel.gov; O. Abdelrahman, abdel@umass.edu; K. Ramasay, karthi@pnnl.gov
In Honor of Peter Stair’s Research Career in Heterogeneous Catalysis (cosponsored with COLL, ENFL, and PHYS). Z. Wu, wuz1@ornl.gov; K. Ding, kunlunding@lsu.edu; M. Delferro, delferro@anl.gov
Intermetallics in Catalysis: Alloys enabling Active Site Design(cosponsored with ENFL and INOR). R. Rioux, rmr189@psu.edu; M. Janik, mjj13@psu.edu; S. Laursen, slaursen@utk.edu
Scale Up and Multiscale Modeling: Fossil, Biomass, and other Feedstocks(cosponsored with ENFL and I&EC). A. Savara, savaraa@ornl.gov; S. Scott, sscott@ucsb.edu; L. Houston, lisa.houston@paclp.com
Solvation Effects on Electro-, Photo-, and Thermal Catalysts Operating in Liquid Environments(cosponsored with ENFL). J. A. Faria, j.a.fariaalbanese@utwente.nl; B. Mei, b.t.mei@utwente.nl; K. Chan, kchan@fysik.dtu.dk
Symposium in Honor of Maria Flytzani-Stephanopoulos(cosponsored with ENFL and ENVR). N. Yi, nan.yi@unh.edu; E. C. H. Sykes, charles.sykes@tufts.edu; M. S. Wong, mswong@rice.edu
Well-defined Materials for Cooperative Catalysis(cosponsored with ENFL). S. Tan, shuai.tan@Honeywell.com; F. Jiao, jiao@udel.edu; H. Zhu, huiyuanz@vt.edu
Cellulose and Renewable Materials
Program chair: G. Larkin, Michigan Tech, gmlarkin@mtu.edu
General Posters.G. Larkin, gmlarkin@mtu.edu
Nanocellulose Materials Horizons From Bench-To-Pilot-To-Commercial Scale.L. Lucia, lalucia@ncsu.edu; L. Pal, lpal@ncsu.edu
Renewable Materials Bench to Market: Advances in High-Throughput Biomass Characterization Methods.T. Rials, trials@utk.edu; J. McCord, jfox16@utk.edu
Renewable Materials Bench to Market: Discovery & Market Validation.J. Baker, jrbaker@mtu.edu; M. Morley, mcmorley@mtu.edu
Renewable Materials Bench to Market: Environmental Health & Safety.G. Larkin, gmlarkin@mtu.edu
Renewable Materials Bench to Market: How Much Can We Make, How Fast, At What Cost?G. Larkin, gmlarkin@mtu.edu
Renewable Materials Bench to Market: Lawyers Must Have Their Say.G. Larkin, gmlarkin@mtu.edu
Renewable Materials Bench to Market: Raising Funds to Take Inventions across the Valley of Death.W. Nieh, world.nieh@usda.gov
Renewable Materials Bench to Market: Supply Chain—Production & Distribution Logistics.G. Larkin, gmlarkin@mtu.edu
Valorization of Renewable Materials.G. Larkin, gmlarkin@mtu.edu
Chemical Education
Program chairs: P. Daubenmire, Loyola University Chicago, pdauben@luc.edu; I. Black, diblack4@gmail.com; P. McCall, pmccall@rollins.edu
Active Learning in Organic Chemistry.M. Casselman, matthew.casselman@ucr.edu; L. Winfield, lwinfield@spelman.edu
Creating a Foundation of Data Literacy for Undergraduate Chemistry Students. K. Bjornen, kay.bjornen@okstate.edu; J. M. Mutambuki, jacinta.mutambuki@okstate.edu; M. Carlton; megancarlton@uncg.edu; D. Lonon, lonond@savannahstate.edu
General Papers.S. Fleming, sfleming@temple.edu
General Posters.
Green Chemistry Theory & Practice: Safer More Sustainable Consumer Products via Green Chemistry. J. Wissinger, jwiss@umn.edu; I. Levy, irv.levy@simmons.edu
Integrating Polymers into Chemistry Curricula, Outreach, and Professional Development.E. S. Sterner, esterner@lvc.edu; D. Konkolewicz, d.konkolewicz@miamioh.edu; P. J. Costanzo, pcostanz@calpoly.edu
POGIL: Process Oriented Guided Inquiry Learning.R. Moog, rick.moog@fandm.edu
Research in Chemistry Education.
Research on Learning in the Laboratory.
Successful Student Chapters. N. Di Fabio, n_difabio@acs.org
Undergraduate Research Papers. C. Gauthier, cgauthier@flsouthern.edu; J. Ruppel, jruppel@uscupstate.edu; N. Snyder, nisnyder@davidson.edu
Undergraduate Research Posters. N. Di Fabio, n_difabio@acs.org
Chemical Health and Safety
Program chairs: D. Decker, University of California, Davis, dmdecker@ucdavis.edu; J. Pickel, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, pickeljm@ornl.gov
Advancements in Analytical Testing: Compliance, Environmental Concerns, and Consumer Safety. N. Arora, nbarora90@gmail.com
Advances in Cannabis Extraction and Purification(cosponsored with I&EC). A. Wise, amber.wise@gmail.com; E. Pryor, epryor@heidolph.com
Cannabis and the FDA: Preserving Public Trust and Demanding Accountability.J. Marcu, jmarcu@irccmh.org
Cannabis, Soil to Oil: How Cannabis Sativa L. Products Go From The Benchtop To The Marketplace(cosponsored with MPPG and CMA). A. Wise, amber.wise@gmail.com; E. Pryor, epryor@heidolph.com
Developing a Safety Culture from Start-Up to Scale-Up(cosponsored with MPPG, CCS, and I&EC). C. Incarvito, chris.incarvito@yale.edu; J. Maclachlan, pidgirl@gmail.com; M. Rogers, michelle.rogers@chemtool.com
Division of Chemical Health and Safety Awards Symposium(cosponsored with CCS). K. Brown, kimibush@ehrs.upenn.edu
Division of Chemical Health and Safety Poster Session(cosponsored with CCS). J. Pickel, pickeljm@ornl.gov
Dual Perspectives: Cannabinoid Dosing and Pharmacokinetics.N. Arora, nbarora90@gmail.com
How Do I Develop, Grow and Sustain A Safety Culture?(cosponsored with CCS). M. B. Koza, mbkoza2@gmail.com
Incident Case Studies: A Principle Investigator’s Perspective(cosponsored with CCS). B. Chance, bchance@mail.smu.edu
Managing Chemical Risk from Bench to Market(cosponsored with CCS, MPPG, CORP, I&EC, BMGT, and SCHB). H. Elston, harry@midwestchemsafety.com; J. Jones, jjonespe@sbcglobal.net
Mind the Gap.M. Vialpando, monica@vialpando-llc.com.
Safety Considerations in Scaling up of Chemical Reactions(cosponsored with CCS). F. W. Black, fwoodblack90@gmail.com
Safety in Makerspaces: Developing a Sustainable Safety Culture(cosponsored with CCS and CINF). S. Singh, shailen2@andrew.cmu.edu; N. Bharti, nbharti@andrew.ufl.edu
Chemical Information
Program chairs: S. Cardinal, University of Rochester, scardinal@library.rochester.edu; Y. Li, yel@mit.edu
ACS Guide to Scholarly Communications: A 21st Century Resource.G. Baysinger, graceb@stanford.edu; S. Tenney, s_tenney@acs.org
Developing an Entrepreneurship Mindset in Professionals in the Chemistry Enterprise.T. Qin, qinnamsu@gmail.com; M. Chorghade, chorghade@gmail.com; M. Rogers, michelle.m.rogers@gmail.com; B. Lawlor, chescot@aol.com
From Bench to Market: Leveraging AI and Advanced Computational Methods to Solve Hard Problems(cosponsored with COMP). A. Handzel, ahandzel@mathworks.com; H. Jooya
Genomic and Biological Sequence Databases(cosponsored with BIOL). R. Bienstock, rachelleb1@gmail.com
Herman Skolnik Award Symposium Honoring Dr. Wendy Warr.W. Warr, wendy@warr.com; C. Susan, scardinal@library.rochester.edu; Y. Li, yel@mit.edu
How Are New Chemotypes Discovered?(cosponsored with COMP). J. Irwin, jji@cgl.ucsf.edu
Informatics, Modeling and Machine Learning for Taste and Scent(cosponsored with COMP and AGFD). S. Vyas, shyam.vyas@iff.com; T. Mansley, tamsin@optibrium.com
Innovative Virtual Screening Approaches to Mine Mega-Sized Databases(cosponsored with COMP and MEDI). H. Chen, chen.huifen@gene.com; P. Beroza, beroza.paul@gene.com
Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence in Computational Chemistry.T. Robertson, tim.robertson@schrodinger.com
Moving Chemistry from the Lab into the Open.M. Hicks, mhicks@beilstein-institut.de; W. Patterson, wpatterson@beilstein-institut.de; C. Huber, cfhuber@ucsb.edu
Multidisciplinary Thematic Poster Crawl: Perspectives on Chemical Health and Safety(cosponsored with ETHX). J. N. Currano, currano@pobox.upenn.edu
Novel Cheminformatic Methods, Tools & Models for Predictive Toxicology and Read-Across.B. Zdrazil, barbara.zdrazil@univie.ac.at; A. Williams, tony27587@gmail.com
Reaction Prediction and Synthesis Planning(cosponsored with CINF, ORGN, and COMP). G. Grethe, ggrethe@att.net; G. Blanke, gerd.blanke@structurependium.com; J. M. Goodman, j.m.goodman@ch.cam.ac.uk; C. Keil, christina.keil@pfizer.com
Web Services and Available Programmatic Resources for Homology Modeling of Protein Structures(cosponsored with BIOL). R. Bienstock, rachelleb1@gmail.com
Chemical Toxicology
Program chair: P. Beuning, Northeastern University, penny@neu.edu
Antibody Drug Conjugates(cosponsored with BIOL and MEDI). N. Tretyakova, trety001@umn.edu; M. Trakselis, michael_trakselis@baylor.edu
Chemical Exposures and Impact on Health.R. Turesky, rturesky@umn.edu; S. Shuck, sshuck@coh.org
CRT Young Investigator Award.S. Sturla, shana.sturla@hest.ethz.ch
Founders Award Symposium.K. Gates, gatesk@missouri.edu
General Posters.P. Beuning, penny@neu.edu; E. Prestwich, erin.prestwich@utoledo.edu
Genome-Wide Perspectives on the Formation, Repair, and Consequences of DNA Damage.S. Huber, sabrina.huber@hest.ethz.ch; M. McKeague, maureen.mckeague @mcgill.ca
Keynote Lecture.N. Tretyakova, trety001@umn.edu
Metabolism & Toxicity of Fluorine Compounds(cosponsored with FLUO and MEDI). N. Meanwell, nicholas.meanwell@bms.com; F. Guengerich, f.guengerich@vanderbilt.edu
Student & Post-Doctoral Scholar Symposium.E. Prestwich, erin.prestwich@utoledo.edu; U. Sarkar, ujjal.sarkar@astrazeneca.com
Topics in Chemical Toxicology.P. Beuning, penny@neu.edu; L. Zhao, linlin.zhao@ucr.edu
Chemistry and the Law
Program chairs: K. McIntyre, kristi.l.mcintyre@gmail.com; S. Santos, sofia.santos@finnegan.com
Beyond the Bench: Non-Traditional Careers in Chemistry.S. Santos, sofia.santos@finnegan.com
Cannabis and the Law.S. Santos, sofia.santos@finnegan.com
Ethics, Chemistry, and the Law.S. Santos, sofia.santos@finnegan.com
From Bench to Market.S. Santos, sofia.santos@finnegan.com
Hot Topics in IP Law.S. Santos, sofia.santos@finnegan.com
Strengthening Your Patent Rights in Light of Recent Federal Circuit Court Decisions.S. Santos, sofia.santos@finnegan.com
The Many Faces of CHAL: Where Chemistry Meets the Law.S. Santos, sofia.santos@finnegan.com
Colloid and Surface Chemistry
Program chairs: R. Nagarajan, Natick Soldier Research, Development & Engineering Center, ramanathan.nagarajan.civ@mail.mil
Applications of Colloids in Biology/Medicine(oral and poster submissions). W. Parak, wolfgang.parak@uni-hamburg.de; N. Feliu, nfeliu@physnet.uni-hamburg.de; B. Pelaz, beatriz.pelaz@usc.es
Basic Research in Colloids, Surfactants and Interfaces(oral and poster submissions). R. Nagarajan, ramanathan.nagarajan.civ@mail.mil
Biomaterials and Biointerfaces(oral and poster submissions). H. Heinz, hendrik.heinz@colorado.edu
Bottom-Up Development of Formulations for Delivery of Nucleic Acids and Proteins (oral and poster submissions). K. Sakurai, sakurai@kitakyu-u.ac.jp; M. A. Ilies, mailies@temple.edu
Colloid and Surface Chemistry in Industry: Applications and Career Opportunities(oral and poster submissions). N. Falk, nancy.falk@clorox.com
Frontiers and Challenges in Nanoparticle-Mediated Chemical Transformations(oral and poster submissions). B. Liu, ben.liu@njnu.edu.cn; J. He, jie.he@uconn.edu; O. Chen, ouchen@brown.edu; Y. Sun, ygsun@temple.edu; Y. Yin, yadong.yin@ucr.edu
Fundamental Research in Colloids, Surfaces and Nanomaterials.R. Nagarajan, ramanathan.nagarajan.civ@mail.mil
Hydrodynamics and Thermodynamics at Interface(oral and poster submissions). S. Choi, sunchoi@kist.re.kr; Z. Niroobakhsh, niroobakhshz@umkc.edu
Langmuir Lectures, ACS Materials and Interfaces Award Lecture.R. Nagarajan, ramanathan.nagarajan.civ@mail.mil
Nanomaterials (oral and poster submissions). J. A. Hollingsworth, jenn@lanl.gov; J. R. McBride, james.r.mcbride@vanderbilt.edu; R. Nagarajan, ramanathan.nagarajan.civ@mail.mil
Surface Chemistry (oral and poster submissions). S. Tait, tait@indiana.edu
Surface, Interface, and Coating Materials (oral and poster submissions). S. Jiang, sjiang1@iastate.edu; Z. Cao, zcao@wayne.edu; X. Yong, xyong@binghamton.edu; M. Ma, mm826@cornell.edu; W. Wang, wwang@ppg.com
The Wide World of Adhesion: Symposium in Honor of Kash Mittal at 75.A. Netravali, ann2@cornell.edu; F. M. Etzler, n8wxq@sbcglobal.net
Computers in Chemistry
Program chair: J. Shen, University of Maryland, jana.shen@rx.umaryland.edu; L. Woodcock, University of South Florida, lee.woodcock@gmail.com
Symposia list not available at press time.
Energy and Fuels
Program chairs: A. Padmaperuma, Energy Processes & Materials Division, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, asanga.padmaperuma@pnnl.gov
ACS Women in Energy Symposia: Accelerating Breakthrough Innovations in Translating Technologies from Bench to Market.G. Gadikota, gg464@cornell.edu; L. Tribe, lut1@psu.edu; A. Gorden, anne.gorden@auburn.edu; E. Fox, elise.fox@srnl.doe.gov; L. Houston, lisa.houston@paclp.com; A. Park, ap2622@columbia.edu
Advances in Elemental Analytical Techniques in the Energy and Fuels Industry.J. Nelson, jenny.nelson@chevron.com; F. Lopez-Linares, flhu@chevron.com
Advances in Hydrocracking and Hydrotreating.P. R. Robinson, pr.robinson@yahoo.com; C. Ovalles, covalles@chevron.com; P. Rahimi, parviz.rahimi@upgradingsolutions.com; Y. Zhang, yunlong.zhang@exxonmobil.com
Bioderived and Waste Feedstocks to Energy and Chemicals.M. Kidder, kidderm@ornl.gov; A. B. Padmaperuma, asanga.padmaperuma@pnnl.gov
C 1 Catalysis.N. Kumar, nitinkr41@gmail.com; S. Kanitkar, swarom@gmail.com; J. J. Spivey, jjspivey@lsu.edu
C 1 Chemistry (C1C).K. Ehud, keinan@technion.ac.il; D. Resasco, ouresasco@gmail.com; A. Bhan, abhan@umn.edu; D. Gelman, dmitri.gelman@mail.huji.ac.il; J. Liu, jingbo.liu@tamuk.edu
Chemistry of Fuel Properties, Combustion, and Fuel-Engine Interactions.R. McCormick, robert.mccormick@nrel.gov; D. Gaspar, daniel.gaspar@pnnl.gov, S. Kim, seonah.kim@nrel.gov; A. Boehman, boehman@umich.edu
Electrochemistry-Enabled Catalysis for Energy, Chemicals, and Materials.C. Liu, chongliu@chem.ucla.edu; Y. Cheng, ycheng@niu.edu; J. Renner, jxr484@case.edu; S. Wilson, wilson.smith@colorado.edu; G. Wu, gangwu@buffalo.edu
Energy Technologies: From Concept to Commercialization.L. Houston, lisahoustonacs@gmail.com; L. Liu, jingbo.liu@tamuk.edu; D. Heldebrandt, david.heldebrant@pnnl.gov; E. Fox, elise.fox@srnl.doe.gov
ENFL Distinguished Researcher Award Symposium.J. Liu, jingbo.liu@tamuk.edu
ENFL General Posters.A. B. Padmaperuma, asanga.padmaperuma@pnnl.gov
Engineered Nanomaterials for Energy and Environmental Applications: From Lab Bench to Field.S. Chang, sehoon.chang@aramcoservices.com; H. Ow, hooisweng.ow@aramcoservices.com; W. Wang, wei.wang@aramcoservices.com
Gas Separations, Storage and Utilization.G. Gadikota, gg464@cornell.edu; D. Malhotra, deepika.malhotra@pnnl.gov
Mesoporous Zeolites in Energy Applications.J. G.Martinez, j.garcia@ua.es; E. Li, eric.li@grace.com
Organic, Perovskite and Hybrid Solar Cells.Q. Qiao, quinn.qiao@sdstate.edu; A. Gurung, ashim.gurung@sdstate.edu
Progress in Advanced Fuels Design.A. Nicolle, andre.nicolle@aramcooverseas.com
Reliable Analytical Techniques of Biomass-Derived Products.M. V. Olarte, mariefel.olarte@pnnl.gov; J. Ferrell, jack.ferrell@nrel.gov; R. Connatser, connatserrm @ornl.gov; E. Christensen, earl.christensen @nrel.gov
Routes to Sustainable Aviation Fuels.J. M. Ellsworth, joseph.m.ellsworth@boeing.com; M. R. Thorson, michael.thorson@pnnl.gov
Utilization and Storage of CO2 in the Subsurface.G. Gadikota, gg464@cornell.edu
Environmental Chemistry
Program chair: S. Obare, University of North Carolina, soobare@uncg.edu
Animal Agriculture Emission Measurement Technologies(oral and poster submissions). K. Ro, kyoung.ro@usda.gov; M. Hassouna, melynda.hassouna@inra.fr
Atmospheric Chemistry: Advances in Fundamental and Applied Research(oral and poster submissions). T. Nguyen, tbn@ucdavis.edu; E. Wood, ew456@drexel.edu
Biomimetic and other Emerging Membranes for Water Purification and Reuse(oral and poster submissions). M. Barboiu, mihail-dumitru.barboiu@umontpellier.fr; D. Bhattacharyya, db@uky.edu
C. Ellen Gonter Environmental Graduate Student Award Symposium.K. O’Shea, osheak@fiu.edu; D. Dionysiou, dionysios.d.dionysiou@uc.edu
Catalysis for Environmental and Energy Applications(oral and poster submissions). Y. Wang, wang292@uwm.edu; A. Savara, savaraa@ornl.gov; A. Orlov, alexander.orlov@stonybrook.edu; J. Liu, jyliu@engr.ucr.edu
Chemistry and Applications of Advanced Oxidation and Reduction Technologies for Water Treatment and Purification(oral and poster submissions). D. Minakata, dminakat@mtu.edu; X. He; W. Song, wsong@fudan.edu.cn; G. Li Puma, g.lipuma@lboro.ac.uk; K. O’Shea, osheak@fiu.edu; D. Dionysiou, dionysios.d.dionysiou@uc.edu
Chemistry and Biotechnology Advances in Plastics Recycling(oral and poster submissions). J. Glaser, glaser.john@epa.gov
Chemistry at Solid-Water interfaces(oral and poster submissions). C. P. Huang, huang@udel.edu; R. Doong, radoong@mx.nthu.edu.tw; H. Kim, hyn_ook@uos.kr.ac; C. Dong, cddong@nkust.edu.tw; J. Goldfarb, goldfarb@cornell.edu
Detection and Quantification of (the next generation of) Emerging Contaminants(oral and poster submissions). R. Marfil-Vega, rmmarfilvega@shimadzu.com; D. Culleres, dbcqam@cid.csic.es
Disinfection and Oxidation Byproducts(oral and poster submissions). D. McCurry, dmccurry@usc.edu; D. Hanigan, dhanigan@unr.edu; J. Van Buren, jeanvanburen@berkeley.edu
Division of Environmental Chemistry General Poster Session.J. Goldfarb, goldfarb@cornell.edu
E2: Environmental Health meets Environmental Chemistry(oral and poster submissions). C. Sayes, christie_sayes@baylor.edu; C. Prasse, carsten.prasse@jhu.edu
Environmental Applications and Implications of Two-Dimensional Nanomaterials (oral and poster submissions). I. Chowdhury, indranil.chowdhury@wsu.edu; M. Hersam, m-hersam@northwestern.edu; A. Adeleye, adeyemi.adeleye@uci.edu
Environmental Chemistry for New Product Development(oral and poster submissions). R. Giraud, robert.j.giraud@outlook.com; M. Abel, mtabel@dow.com; S. Lingenfelter, steven.lingenfelter@glwater.org
Environmental Implications of Nano-Enabled Consumer Products and Processes(oral and poster submissions). S. Al-Abed, al-abed.souhail@epa.gov; P. Potter, potter.phillip@epa.gov; A. Adeleye, adeyemi.adeleye@uci.edu
Geochemical Processes Affecting Water Quality in Water Distribution Systems(oral and poster submissions). L. Rodriguez-Freire, lrfreire@njit.edu; M. Schock, schock.michael@epa.gov; M. DeSantis, desantis.mike@epa.gov
Harmful Algal Blooms: Translating Benchtop Scientific Discoveries into Actionable Solutions at Market Scale(oral and poster submissions). M. Newcomer, mnewcomer@lbl.gov; A. Douraghy, adouraghy@lbl.gov; Y. Cheng, yiweicheng@lbl.gov
Legacy and Emerging Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances: Identification, Fate, Transport, Exposure, and Removal(oral and poster submissions). F. Xiao, feng.xiao@und.edu; J. Liu, jinxia.liu@mcgill.ca; Y. Wang, wang292@uwm.edu
New Materials and Early-Stage Processes for Sustainable and Accessible Water Treatment in Off-grid and Remote Locations(oral and poster submissions). F. Perreault, francois.perreault@asu.edu; S. Romero-Vargas Castrillon, santiago@ed.ac.uk; O. Apul, onur_apul@uml.edu
Reactive Materials & Processes for Sustainable, Resource-Efficient Water Treatment(oral and poster submissions). J. Ray, jessray@uw.edu; W. Tarpeh, wtarpeh@stanford.edu
Showcasing Emerging Investigators and Future Perspectives: Symposium by the RSC Environmental Science Journals.S. Neil, neils@rsc.org; K. McNeill, kristopher.mcneill@env.ethz; P. Novak, novak010@umn.edu; P. Vikesland, pvikes@vt.edu
Subsurface Fate and Transport: Experimental Observations and Model Development(oral and poster submissions). G. Chen, gchen@eng.famu.fsu.edu; H. Cheng, hefac@pku.edu.cn
Sustainable Technologies for a Circular Economy: From Benchtop Experimentation through System Analyses(oral and poster submissions). Y. Li, yalinli2@illinois.edu; J. Guest, jsguest@illinois.edu
The Next Generation of Urban Water Infrastructure: A Challenge for Environmental Chemists and Engineers(oral and poster submissions). R. Luthy, luthy@stanford.edu; D. Sedlak, sedlak@berkeley.edu; A. Boehm, aboehm@stanford.edu; C. Higgins, chiggins@mines.edu
Fluorine Chemistry
Will not be hosting symposia at this meeting.
Geochemistry
Program chair: Y. Tang, Georgia Institute of Technology, yuanzhi.tang@eas.gatech.edu
Biotic/Abiotic Redox Processes of Manganese in Natural and Engineering Systems.H. Jung, haesung.jung@gatech.edu; Q. Wang, qwang424@gatech.edu; Y. Tang, yuanzhi.tang@eas.gatech.edu
General Geochemistry(oral and poster submissions). Y. Tang, yuanzhi.tang@eas.gatech.edu
Geochemical Processes Affecting Water Quality in Water Distribution Systems(cosponsored with ENVR). L. Rodriguez-Freire, lrfreire@njit.edu; M. Schock, schock.michael@epa.gov; M. DeSantis, desantis.mike@epa.gov
Kinetic Studies and Mathematical Models to Investigate Biogeochemical Reaction Mechanisms in Complex Systems.M. Taillefert, mtaillef@eas.gatech.edu
Legacy and Emerging Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances: Identification, Fate, Transport, Exposure, and Removal(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with ENVR). F. Xiao, feng.xiao@und.edu; J. Liu, jinxia.liu@mcgill.ca; Y. Wang, wang292@uwm.edu
Metals and Isotopes: From Modern Biogeochemical Processes to Ancient Environments.X. Wang, xwang@southalabama.edu; X. Chen, xchen6@fsu.edu
Structure, Reactivity and Energetics of Layered Earth Materials.C. Colla, cacolla@lbl.gov; M. Zhu, mzhu6@uwyo.edu; P. Zarzycki, ppzarzycki@lbl.gov
The cycling of intermediate species across redox transitions. E. Eitel, eeitel@caltech.edu; V. Oldham, voldham@uri.edu; X. Peng, xpeng@ucsb.edu
History of Chemistry
Program chair: N. Tsarevsky, Southern Methodist University, nvt@mail.smu.edu
Symposia list not available at press time.
Industrial and Engineering Chemistry
Program chair: R. Mayes, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, mayesrt@ornl.gov
I&EC General Papers(cosponsored with CTA). R. Mayes, mayesrt@ornl.gov; A. Ivashko, anna.c.ivashko@gmail.com
I&EC General Posters(cosponsored with CTA). R. Mayes, mayesrt@ornl.gov; A. Ivashko, anna.c.ivashko@gmail.com
I&EC Graduate Student Award Symposium.M. Matthews, matthews@cec.sc.edu; G. Stanley, gstanley@lsu.edu
Lesson Learned from Starting Your Own Business(cosponsored with SCHB, SCC). R. Mayes, mayesrt@ornl.gov; S. White, sidwhite@tampabay.rr.com
Molten Salt Chemistry(oral and poster submissions). J. Wishart, wishart@bnl.gov; K. Myhre, myhrekg@ornl.gov; J. McFarlane, mcfarlanej@ornl.gov
Inorganic Chemistry
Program chairs: S. Koch, Stony Brook University, koch.stephen@gmail.com; N. Radu, DuPont, nora.s.radu@gmail.com
Advances in Metallodrugs and Metallodiagnostics (oral and poster submissions). J. Wilson, jjw275@cornell.edu; L. Do, loido@uh.edu
Bench to Market: Inorganic Chemistry at the Forefront of Societal Impact (oral and poster submissions). D. Keszler, douglas.keszler@oregonstate.edu; J. Giordan, judy@jgiordan.com
Bioinorganic Chemistry: DNA, RNA and Inorganic Drugs (oral & poster submissions) S. Koch, koch.stephen@gmail.com
Bioinorganic Chemistry: Proteins and Enzymes and Model Systems (oral & poster submissions) S. Koch, koch.stephen@gmail.com
Catalysis Goes to Eleven (oral and poster submissions). S. Lin, lin@usna.edu
Chemistry of Materials (poster submissions). C. Lugmair, claus.lugmair@clariant.com
Chemistry of Materials - Materials for Energy and Catalytic Applications. C. Lugmair, claus.lugmair@clariant.com
Chemistry of Materials - Metal Organic Frameworks. C. Lugmair, claus.lugmair@clariant.com
Chemistry of Materials – Nanomaterials. C. Lugmair, claus.lugmair@clariant.com
Coordination Chemistry: Characterization and Applications (oral & poster submissions). A. Larsen, alarsen@ithaca.edu
Coordination Chemistry: Synthesis and Characterization (oral & poster submissions). A. Larsen, alarsen@ithaca.edu
Electrochemistry (oral & poster submissions). N. Radu, nora.s.radu@gmail.com
Environmental and Energy-Related Inorganic Chemistry (oral & poster submissions). S. Koch, koch.stephen@gmail.com
Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator: Symposium in Honor of Hemamala I. Karunadasa. D. Freedman, danna.freedman@northwestern.edu; J. Mason, mason@chemistry.harvard.edu
Inorganic Catalysts (oral & poster submissions). S. Koch, koch.stephen@gmail.com
Inorganic Chemistry Lectureship .W. Tollman, wtolman@umn.edu
Inorganic Nanoscience Award Symposium. A. Greytak, greytak@mailbox.sc.edu
Inorganic Spectroscopy (oral & poster submissions). C. Popescu, cpopescu@colgate.edu
Inorganic Young Investigator Awards. J. Kovacs, kovacs@uw.edu
Lanthanide and Actinide Chemistry (oral & poster submissions). A. de Bettencourt-Dias, abd@unr.edu
Main Group Chemistry (oral & poster submissions). T. Hudnall, hudnall@txstate.edu
Nanoscience (oral & poster submissions). B. Trewyn, btrewyn@mines.edu
Organometallic Chemistry: Applications to Materials and Polymer Science (oral & poster submissions). N. Radu, nora.s.radu@gmail.com
Organometallic Chemistry: Applications to Organic Transformation (oral & poster submissions). N. Radu, nora.s.radu@gmail.com
Organometallic Chemistry: Catalysis (poster submissions). N. Radu, nora.s.radu@gmail.com
Organometallic Chemistry: Catalysis - Early Transition Metals. N. Radu, nora.s.radu@gmail.com
Organometallic Chemistry: Catalysis-Late Transition Metals. N. Radu, nora.s.radu@gmail.com
Organometallic Chemistry: New Ligand Platforms (oral & poster submissions). N. Radu, nora.s.radu@gmail.com
Organometallic Chemistry: Synthesis and Characterization - Early Transition Metals (oral & poster submissions). N. Radu, nora.s.radu@gmail.com
Organometallic Chemistry: Synthesis and Characterization - Late Transition Metals (oral & poster submissions). N. Radu, nora.s.radu@gmail.com
Organometallics Distinguished Author Symposium. P. Chirik, pchirik@princeton.edu
Phosphorus Chemistry (oral and poster submissions). R. Waterman, rory.waterman@uvm.edu
Polyphosphazenes in Biomedicine, Engineering and Pioneering Synthesis (oral and poster submissions). H. Allcock, hra@chem.psu.edu; A. Andrianov, aandrianov@umd.edu
PRF at 65.M. Petrukhina, mpetrukhina@albany.edu; N. Jensen; L. Marcaurelle
The Legacy of Richard Andersen in Inorganic and Organometallic Chemistry (oral and poster submissions). T. Tilley, tdtilley@berkeley.edu; C. Burns, cjb@lanl.gov; E. Guzmán, guzman@us.es
Solid-State Inorganic Chemistry (oral & poster submissions). V. Poltavets, vpoltave@uno.edu
Undergraduate Research at the Frontiers of Inorganic Chemistry (oral and poster submissions). C. Nataro, naratoc@lafayette.edu; N. Williams, nwilliams@kecksci.claremont.edu
Medicinal Chemistry
Program chair: J. Schwarz, E-Scape Bio, schwarzj@e-scapebio.com
Assessment of Target Engagement in Drug Discovery. T. Nguyen, tnguyen@rti.org
Biocatalysis in Drug Development. A. Narayan, arhardin@umich.edu; C. Nilewski, nilewski.christian@gene.com; C. Bryan, bryanm1@gene.com
First-Time Disclosures.N. Goodwin, nicole.c.goodwin@gsk.com
Game Changers in Medicinal Chemistry.A. Adams, ashley.adams@abbvie.com; T. Moore, twmoore@uic.edu
General Orals.J. Schwarz, schwarzj@e-scapebio.com
General Posters.J. Schwarz, schwarzj@e-scapebio.com
Immunomodulators for the Treatment of Infectious and Inflammatory Diseases.A. Converso, antonella_converso@merck.com; A. El Marrouni, abdellatif.el.marrouni@merck.com
MEDI Awards Symposium.J. Schwarz, schwarzj@e-scapebio.com
Medicinal Chemistry Toolbox: Lipophilicity – the Good, Bad, Essential.J. Papillon, julien.papillon@novartis.com; K. Yeung, kapsun.yeung@bms.com; N. Meanwell, nicholas.meanwell@bms.com
Sulfonamides in Drug Discovery: From Synthesis to Design in Toxicology.A. Roecker, anthony_roecker@merck.com
Tackling the Hardest to Treat Cancers: Glioblastomas and Pancreatic Cancer.K. Currie, kevin.currie@gilead.com
The ABCs of SLCs: Why Transporters Make Great Targets.J. Crawford, crawford.james@gene.com; J. Henderson, jhenderson@jnanatx.com
The Promise of Bifunctional Small Molecules beyond Targeted Protein Degradation.D. Young, damian.young@bcm.edu
Young Investigators Symposium.L. Gavrin, lori.gavrin@tmunity.com; J. McCauley, john_mccauley@merck.com; E. Ambrose, ambrose@umn.edu
Nuclear Chemistry and Technology
Program chairs: J. Auxier, Los Alamos National Laboratory, jdauxier@lanl.gov; A. Hixon, University of Notre Dame, ahixon@nd.edu
Computational Methods in Actinide Chemistry.D. Penchoff, dpenchof@utk.edu; C. Peterson, charles.peterson@unt.edu; T. Windus, twindus@iastate.edu
General Topics in Nuclear and Radiochemistry.T. Forbes, tori-forbes@uiowa.edu
Heavy Element Chemistry Relevant to Nuclear Waste Disposal.D. Hobart, dhobart@fsu.edu; B. Powell, bpowell@clemson.edu; H. Zur Loye, zurloye@mailbox.sc.edu; T. Albrecht-Schmitt, talbrechtschmitt@fsu.edu
Nuclear Forensics.J. Auxier II, jdauxier@lanl.gov; J. Erchinger, jerchinger@lanl.gov; J. Rolfes, jeffery.rolfes@noblis.org
Radioisotope Production.K. Myhre, myhrekg@ornl.gov; L. Sadergaski, sadergaskilr@ornl.gov
Solid State Materials and Nuclear Fuels.A. Shields, shieldsae@ornl.gov; S. Finkeldei, sfinkeld@uci.edu
Organic Chemistry
Program chair: S. Silverman, Merck & Co., steven.silverman@merck.com
ACS Award in Pure Chemistry.
ACS Petroleum Research Fund at 65.L. Marcaurelle, lisa.a.marcaurelle@gmail.com
Asymmetric Reactions and Syntheses(oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu
Biologically-Related Molecules and Processes (oral and poster submissions).S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu
Carbon Allotropes, Materials, Devices & Switches(oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu
CH Activation(oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu
Chemistry from Bench to Market (oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu
Cope Award Symposium.L. Marcaurelle, lisa.a.marcaurelle@gmail.com; A. Franz, akfranz@ucdavis.edu
Cross Coupling Reactions(oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu
Driving Reaction and Process Innovation Through Green Chemistry.A. Borovika, alina.borovika@bms.com; I. Martinez, i_martinez@acs.org
Electrochemistry in Organic Synthesis(oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu
Fast Tracking Drug Discovery: Recent Advances in High Throughput Synthesis.C. Mapelli, claudio.mapelli@merck.com; A. Walji, abbas.walji@merck.com
Flow Chemistry & Continuous Processes (oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu
Functional Organic Assemblies.L. Shimizu, shimizls@mailbox.sc.edu; R. Castellano, castellano@chem.ufl.edu
Green Methods & Syntheses (oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu
Heterocycles & Aromatics (oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu
JOC / OL Lectureship.
Metal-Mediated Reactions & Syntheses (oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu
Modern Catalytic Methods for the Preparation and Functionalization of Carbohydrates.M. Huestis, huestis.malcolm@gene.com
Modern Hydrocarbon Functionalization Methods with Hypervalent Iodine Reagents.H. Xu, hxu@gsu.edu; S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com
Modern Organic Electrochemistry.A. Davies, alyn.davies@pfizer.com
Molecular Recognition & Self-Assembly (oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu
New Reactions & Methodology (oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu
Organometallics Distinguished Author Award.P. Chirik, pchirik@princeton.edu
Peptides, Proteins & Amino Acids (oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu
Photoredox Chemistry (oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu
Physical Organic Chemistry: Calculations, Mechanisms, Photochemistry, and High-Energy Species(oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu
Role of Organic Chemistry in Early Clinical Drug Development (X): New Advances in Drug Discovery and Chemical Process Development.J. Pesti, jaan@enginzyme.com; A. Abdel-Magid, afmagid@comcast.net; R. Vaidyanathan, vaidy@bms.com
Role of Synthetic Innovation in Delivering Clinical Candidates(oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu
Scientific Presentations and Panel Discussion by Representative Academic and Industrial LGBTQ+ Chemists.J. Limanto, john_limanto@merck.com; T. Yoon, tyoon@chem.wisc.edu
Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry.
Tetrahedron Prize Symposium.B. Stoltz, stoltz@caltech.edu; S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com
The Power of Transition Metals: An Unending Well-Spring of New Reactivity.G. Molander, gmolandr@sas.upenn.edu; E. Carreira, erickm.carreira@org.chem.ethz.ch
Total Synthesis of Complex Molecules (oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu
Young Academic Investigator Symposium.L. McElwee White, lmwhite@chem.ufl.edu; H. Davies, hmdavie@emory.edu
Young Investigator Symposium.S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; L. Marcaurelle, lisa.a.marcaurelle@gmail.com
Physical Chemistry
Program chair: M. Zanni, University of Wisconsin–Madison, zanni@chem.wisc.edu
Addressing Chemical Complexity with Nonlinear Optical Microscopy(oral and poster submissions). T. Calhoun, trcalhoun@utk.edu; M. Fischer, martin.fischer@duke.edu
Advances in Nonlinear Optics at Interfaces (oral and poster submissions). A. Benderskii, alex.benderskii@usc.edu; Y. Rao, yi.rao@usu.edu
Atomistic Characterization of Electrochemical Interfaces(oral and poster submissions). J. McDaniel, mcdaniel@gatech.edu; Y. Qi, yueqi@egr.msu.edu; O. Borodin, oleg.a.bordin.civ@mail.mil
Biophysical Chemistry in Complex Environments: Convergent Studies of Biomolecular Structure and Dynamics (oral and poster submissions). C. Baiz, cbaiz@cm.utexas.edu; A. Garcia, agarcia@lanl.gov
Molecular Excitation Induced Dynamics in Chemical & Biological Systems: Celebrating the Achievements of Bradley Moore(oral and poster submissions). M. Berman, michael.berman@us.af.mil; L. Young, lindayoung@uchicago.edu; H. Dai, hai-lung.dai@temple.edu
Molecular-scale Photoinduced Driving Forces for Energy Conversion(oral and poster submissions). N. Ginsberg, nsginsberg@berkeley.edu; S. Ardo, ardo@uci.edu
Physical and Analytical Chemistry of the Atmosphere(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with ENVR).
Single-Molecule Microscopy of Molecular Search Processes: Fundamental Biophysics Inquiry To Pharmaceutical Applications(oral and poster submissions). S. Leslie, sabrina.leslie@mcgill.ca; C. Nislow, corey.nislow@ubc.ca
Spectroscopy for Understanding Catalysis (oral and poster submissions). J. Vura-Weis, vuraweis@illinois.edu; R. Goldsmith, rhg@chem.wisc.edu
Structure, Self-Assembly, and Transport in Ionic Systems (oral and poster submissions). D. Bedrov, d.bedrov@utah.edu; P. Alexandridis, palexand@buffalo.edu
Surface-Enhanced Spectroscopy: From Fundamentals to the Marketplace(oral and poster submissions). J. Camden, jon.camden@nd.edu; A. Haes, amanda-haes@uiowa.edu
Polymer Chemistry
Program chairs: H. Brown, Dow Chemical Company, hbrown1@dow.com; S. Iacono, Chemistry Research Center, scott.iacono@usafa.edu
Additive Manufacturing: From Molecules to Marketplace (oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with PMSE). M. Hickner, hickner@matse.psu.edu; M. Dadmun, dad@utk.edu; B. Vogt, bdv5051@psu.edu; J. Rolland, jason@carbon3d.com
Biomacromolecules/Macromolecules Young Investigator Award.P. Majumder
Characterization of Plastic Debris in Oceans and Inland Waterways(oral and poster submissions). R. Mathers, rtm11@psu.edu
DSM Graduate Student Award.
Entrepreneurial Polymer Chemistry: From the Lab to Start-Up (oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with PMSE, PROF, BMGT, SCHB, and WCC). L. Kemp, lisa.kemp@usm.edu; K. Knauer, katrina@biocellection.com; D. Savin, savin@chem.ufl.edu; J. Speros, joshua.speros@basf.com
General Topics: New Synthesis and Characterization of Polymers(oral and poster submissions). D. Garcia, dana.garcia@arkema.com
Industrial Innovations in Polymer Science (oral and poster submissions). P. Boul, peter.boul@aramcoservices.com; D. Germack, dsgermack@gmail.com
Industrial Polymer Scientist Award in Honor of James Wang.
Mark Scholars Award.
Mark Scholars Senior Award.
Mark Scholars Young Award.
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance of Materials(oral and poster submissions). H. N. Cheng, hncheng100@gmail.com; A. English, alanenglish65@gmail.com; L. Madsen, lmadsen@vt.edu
Overberger International Prize.
POLY/PMSE Plenary Lecture & Awards Reception.S. Iacono, scott.iacono@afacademy.af.edu; H. Brown, hbrown1@dow.com; R. Mathers, rtm11@psu.edu; K. Mitchem, kathyl@vt.edu
Polyolefins: From Concept to Commercial(oral and poster submissions). J. Soares, jsoares@ualberta.ca; P. Arjunan, arjunan.pal@gmail.com; P. Fontaine, pfontaine@dow.com; J. Reimers, jay.l.reimers@exxonmobil.com
Recycling of Polymers or Circular Economy of Polymers(oral and poster submissions). D. Collias, collias.di@pg.com; J. Layman, layman.j@pg.com; M. James, james.mi@pg.com
Silicon based Hybrid Materials for Today, Tomorrow and the Future (oral and poster submissions). J. Furgal, furgalj@bgsu.edu; C. Hartmann-Thompson, chartmann-thompson@mmm.com; L. Moore, levi.moore.1@us.af.mil; J. Mabry, joseph.mabry@us.af.mil
Polymeric Materials Science and Engineering
Program chairs: L. Baugh, ExxonMobil, lisa.s.baugh@exxonmobil.com; A. Burns, ExxonMobil, adam.b.burns@exxonmobil.com; J. Schaefer, University of Notre Dame, jennifer.l.schaefer.43@nd.edu; C. Snyder, National Institute of Standards and Technology, chadsnyd@nist.gov
ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science: Challenges & Opportunities for Translational Research in Biomaterials. J. Kohn, kohn@dls.rutgers.edu
Advances in Bioconjugate Materials for Biomedical Applications.V. Rotello, rotello@chem.umass.edu; C. England, c_england@acs.org; E. Lavik, lavik-office@bioconj.acs.org; B. Smith, smith-office@bioconj.acs.org; J. van Hest, vahest-office@bioconj.acs.org; G. Zheng, zheng-office@bioconj.acs.org; D. McDaniel, dmcdanie@chem.umass.edu
Advances in the Synthesis, Characterization, Modeling, and Application of Bottlebrush Polymers(cosponsored with POLY). C. Sing, cesing@illinois.edu; J. Kennemur, kennemur@chem.fsu.edu; D. Guironnet, guironne@illinois.edu
Biconjugate Chemistry Lectureship and Award Symposium.V. Rotello, rotello@chem.umass.edu; C. England, c_england@acs.org; E. Lavik, lavik-office@bioconj.acs.org; B. Smith, smith-office@bioconj.acs.org; J. van Hest, vahest-office@bioconj.acs.org; G. Zheng, zheng-office@bioconj.acs.org; D. McDaniel, dmcdanie@chem.umass.edu
Chemistry of Materials Lectureship and Best Paper Award.J. Buriak, jburiak@ualberta.ca; C. Toro, c_toro@acs.org; C. Soles, csoles@nist.gov
Eastman Chemical Student Award in Applied Polymer Science.J. Gilmer, jwgilmer@king.edu; J. Jenkins, jjenkins@eastman.com
Fire and Polymers.A. Morgan, alexander.morgan@udri.udayton.edu; J. Grunlan, jgrunlan@tamu.edu
Functional Conjugated Polymers: From Fundamental Synthetic and Physical Chemistry to Emerging Applications.L. Fang, fang@chem.tamu.edu; G. Sauve, genevieve.sauve@case.edu; J. Xu, xuj@anl.gov; X. Gu, xiaodan.gu@usm.edu
General Papers/New Concepts in Polymeric Materials.L. Baugh, lisa.s.baugh@exxonmobil.com
Henkel Award for Outstanding Graduate Research in Polymer Science and Engineering(cosponsored with POLY). M. Mahanthappa, maheshkm@umn.edu
Journal of Polymer Science Innovation Award Symposium.C. Hawker, hawker@chem.ucsb.edu; Y. Jian, yjia@wiley.com
PMSE Future Faculty Symposium.A. Boydston, boydston@wisc.edu; D. Watkins, dwatkins@olemiss.edu
PMSE Young Investigator Symposium.Y. Xia, yanx@stanford.edu; R. Wojtecki, rjwojtec@us.ibm.com
PMSE/POLY Poster Session.L. Baugh, lisa.s.baugh@exxonmobil.com
Porous Polymers(cosponsored with POLY). M. Silverstein, michaels@technion.ac.il; N. Cameron, neil.cameron@monash.edu; U. Wiesner, ubw1@cornell.edu; W. Dichtel, wdichtel@northwestern.edu
Roy W. Tess Award Symposium.T. Provder, tprovder@att.net
Surface, Interface, and Coating Materials (cosponsored with COLL and POLY). S. Jiang, sjiang1@iastate.edu; Z. Cao, zcao@wayne.edu; X. Yong, xyong@binghamton.edu; W. Wang, wwang@ppg.com
Synthesis, Characterization, and Application of Polymer Brushes.E. Benetti, edmondo.benetti@mat.ethz.ch; H. Klok, harm-anton.klok@epfl.ch; K. Matyjaszewski, km3b@andrew.cmu.edu
Triggers and Switches for Polymerization and Depolymerization(cosponsored with POLY). J. Niu, jia.niu@bc.edu; J. Byers, byersja@bc.edu
Professional Relations
Program chairs: J. Cohen, Rutgers University, cohenj@dls.rutgers.edu; R. Libby, Moravian College, libbyr@moravian.edu
Commonly Accepted Science Ethics: Key to International Collaboration in Industry and the Academy.K. Elkins, kmelkins@towson.edu; R. Glaser, glaserr@mst.edu
Ethics and Research in Chemical Education.K. Elkins, kmelkins@towson.edu; S. Schelble, sschelbl@msudenver.edu
Rubber
Will not host symposia at this meeting.
Small Chemical Businesses
Program chair: J. Sabol, Chemical Consultant, jsabol@chem-consult.com
C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch.M. Bomgardner, m_bomgardner@acs.org
Chemical Business Posters, from Bench to Market.G. Ruger, gruger04@yahoo.com
Chemical Solutions to Global Climate Issues: From Bench to Market(cosponsored with ENFL). W. Hago, drwilsonh@yahoo.com; J. Sabol, jsabol@chem-consult.com
Funding and Management Considerations as Your Company Moves from the Bench to the Market.J. Skinner, jim@jskinner.com
Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Create Jobs in the Chemical Sector.M. Chorghade, chorghade@gmail.com
Committee on Chemical Safety
Program chair: R. Stuart, Keene State College, ralph.stuart@keene.edu
Reproductive Safety Issues and Mom, the Chemistry Professor(cosponsored with CHAS). R. Izzo, rmizzo@princeton.edu
The ACS Safety Communications Strategy: Results from the 2020 ACS Safety Summit(cosponsored with CHAS). R. Stuart
Committee on Environmental Improvement
Program chair: C. Middlecamp, University of Wisconsin–Madison, chmiddle@wisc.edu
The Up-Goer Five Challenge: Explain your Chemistry Using Ten Hundred Words (cosponsored with YCC). C. Avery, christopher.avery@gmail.com; J. Schmitt, jschmitt1531@gmail.com; T. Shah, k.shah.tejas@gmail.com
Committee on Technicians
Program chair: C. Libby, Moravian College, libbyc@moravian.edu
How Chemical Technical Professionals Contribute to the Chemical Enterprise From Bench to Market (cosponsored with PROF). J. McKenzie, jennifer.robin.mckenzie@gmail.com
International Activities
Will not host symposia at this meeting.
Society Committee on Education
Program chair and symposia list not available at press time.
Women Chemists
Program chair: R. Cole, University of Iowa, renee-cole@uiowa.edu
Symposia list not available at press time.
Younger Chemists
Program chairs: D. Williams, University of Richmond, williamsde20@gmail.com; M. Brann, University of Chicago, michellerbrann@gmail.com; J. Schmitt, Rapafusyn Research and Development, jschmitt1531@gmail.com
How to Get Your 1st Industrial Job.T. Shah, k.shah.tejas@gmail.com; J. Schmitt, jschmitt1531@gmail.com
