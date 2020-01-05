ACS Fall 2020 National Meeting

ACS’s online Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) is now open for San Francisco abstracts. Please visit MAPS at maps.acs.org for abstract submission. The deadline for abstract submission is April 6.

To download a pdf for the ACS Fall National Meeting in San Francisco, CA, August 16–20, visit http://cenm.ag/sanfran20-program.

The society standing rule governing presentation of papers appears below.

Society standing rule governing papers

Standing Rule VI, section 8, governs presentation at society meetings.

a. The term “paper” shall include any scientific presentation that can be reduced to writing.

b. No paper shall be presented at a national, regional, divisional, or other major meeting unless its title and author(s) appear on the program for the meeting. However, the President, with the concurrence of either the Chair of the Board of Directors or the Vice-Chair of the Council Policy Committee, may authorize an extraordinary symposium at a national meeting provided that

(1) the symposium has as its primary focus significant scientific developments too recent for programming deadlines, and

(2) the request for authorization for such a symposium has been made jointly by a member of the Society and one of the following: the Chair of a relevant Division of the Society, the Chair of the Committee on Divisional Activities, or the Chair of the Committee on Science.

c. No paper by a chemical scientist residing in the United States who is not a member of the Society shall appear on the program of a national, regional, divisional, or other major meeting of the Society unless it be a joint paper with one or more Society members, or unless for a national, regional, or national-divisional meeting the author has been invited to present the paper at a symposium organized by a Division of the Society or by Sections of the Society and the Chair of such Division or of the host Section has certified to the Chief Executive Officer prior to publication of the program that presentation by the author of such paper is important to the success of the symposium.

d. Rules corresponding to paragraphs a, b, and c of this section for a cooperative meeting shall be subject to agreement in advance between the organizations concerned but should conform, insofar as possible, to this Standing Rule and be subject to approval by the Chief Executive Officer.

e. The Society assumes no responsibility for the statements or opinions expressed by individuals in papers or discussions thereof.

f. The President shall have authority to exclude any paper from a program at any time prior to its scheduled presentation at a meeting of the Society.

Regulation V, number 3, supplements Standing Rule VI, section 8, as follows:

a. Authorship of papers shall be accredited only to individuals and not to companies or laboratories.

b. Therapeutic Papers. It is the policy of the Society to encourage the presentation of chemical papers with pharmacological and physiological aspects but to discourage presentation, by other than qualified clinical investigators, of papers in which clinical interpretations are the principal contribution. All Divisions and other programming units shall adhere to this policy when determining the acceptability of papers for their meeting programs. The Divisions and other programming units also are urged to exclude from their programs, and especially from any abstracts issued, statements recommending procedures for the treatment of human disease or announcement of any “cures” not confirmed by competent medical authority. Any author contributing a paper that includes discussion of the treatment of human disease must submit for review, by representatives of the appropriate Division or other programming unit, a complete manuscript in addition to an abstract.

Notes: Submission of papers for presentation at an ACS meeting does not constitute submission for publication in an ACS journal. Regulations for the acceptance of papers to be presented as part of divisional meetings vary for each division. However, publication of papers in ACS journals is based upon the earliest date of receipt of the complete paper by the appropriate editor.

The council has empowered officers of divisions to request any paper in advance, so that it may be passed upon and an indication made to the author as to whether he or she is to read the entire paper or to abstract it to allow time for discussion.

Special attention should be given to the misuse of trade names, secret formulas, or secret processes in papers at national meetings of the society.

It is requested that authors avoid the use of trade names in papers presented at ACS meetings. Chairs are responsible for enforcing this policy.

Multidisciplinary Program Planning Group

Program chairs: J. Bryant, janetsbliss@hotmail.com; J. Giordan, judy@jgiordan.com

Agricultural and Food Chemistry

Program chair: Y. Kim, Finlays, youngmok.kim@finlays.net​

Symposia list not available at press time.

Agrochemicals

Program chair: L. Riter, Bayer, leah.riter@bayer.com

2020 ACS International Award for Research in Agrochemicals: From Pest Control to Environmental and Human Health(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with ENVR). S. Papiernik, ­sharon.papiernik@usda.gov; M. David, ­michael.david@basf.com; J. Li, liji@cau.edu.cn; J. Kim, kjh2404@snu.ac.kr

Addressing US Growers Drive for Hemp Agricultural Chemicals(oral and poster submissions). H. Irrig, heidi.irrig@syngenta.com; J. Baron, jbaron@njaes.rutgers.edu

Analytical Challenges Facing Developing Cannabis Industries(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with AGFD). P. Reibach, phrfect@aol.com; M. Hengel, mjhengel@ucdavis.edu

Analytical Technologies Supporting Agrochemical R&D(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with ANYL and AGFD). K. Kuppannan, krishna.kuppannan@corteva.com; M. Ma, mingming.ma@corteva.com; R. Schneider, rudolf.schneider@bam.de; R. Smith, rsmith@smithers.com

Biostimulants in Agriculture: Chemistry and Regulatory Aspects(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with AGFD and BIOL). M. Koivunen, mekoivunen@gmail.com; P. Halarnkar, phalarnkar@chbio.com

Challenges and Opportunities for Insecticide Development in the Cannabis and Hemp Industry(oral and poster submissions). D. Swale, dswale@agcenter.lsu.edu; J. Clark, jclark@vasci.umass.edu

Challenges of Agriculture in Developing Countries(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with AGFD). N. Pai, naresh.pai@bayer.com; A. Ritter, rittera@­waterborne-env.com

Chemistry for Sustainable Agriculture and Public Health: AGRO Evolution and Future Opportunities(oral and poster submissions). J. Van Emon, jmvanemon@gmail.com; R. Bennett, rodbennettdac@gmail.com; K. Racke, ken.racke@corteva.com; J. Seiber, jnseiber@ucdavis.edu

Communicating Science to the General Public—How to Effectively Engage(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with AGFD). D. S. Malkin, douglas.malkin@corteva.com; A. Hood, aimee.hood@bayer.com

Computational Strategies in Modern Agrochemical Discovery and De-risking(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with MEDI and COMP). M. R. Goldsmith, ­michael.goldsmith@bayer.com; D. T. Chang, chang.daniel@epa.gov; A. Deschenes, adeschenes@chemcomp.com; J. Kroemer, jeremy.kroemer@bayer.com; A. Williams, williams.antony@epa.gov

Contemporary Use of Fumigants(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with AGFD). S. Walse, spencer.walse@usda.gov; J. Seiber, jnseiber@ucdavis.edu

Developments in Regulatory Science—It’s Testing and It’s Research(oral and poster submissions). P. Havens, pat.havens@corteva.com; K. Malekani, kmalekani@smithers.com; S. Whiting, sarawhiting@eurofinsus.com; C. Wijntjes, c.wijntjes@ies-ltd.ch

Drones and Disruptive Application Technologies(oral and poster submissions). J. Perine, jeff.perine@syngenta.com; S. Kweskin, sasha.kweskin@bayer.com; H. Jeon, hongyoung.jeon@corteva.com; F. Salzman, salzman@battelle.org

Effects of Climate Change on Agriculture, Species, and Agrochemical Efficacy(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with AGFD). J. Eble, julie.eble@eblegroup.com; A. Ritter, rittera@waterborne-env.com; R. Warren, ralph.warren@basf.com

Environmental Fate, Transport, and Modeling of Agriculturally-Related Chemicals(oral and poster submissions). R. Warren, ralph.warren@basf.com; S. H. Jackson, sjackson@vestaron.com

Evaluation of Mixtures Through the Lens of Risk Assessment(oral and poster submissions). S. Levine, steven.levine1@bayer.com; P. Havens, pat.havens@corteva.com

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about Glyphosate: A Transparent Look at the Science(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with ENVR and AGFD). S. O. Duke, sduke@olemiss.edu; L. McConnell, laura.mcconnell@bayer.com

Exposure And Effects of Chemicals and Their Degradants in Agroecosystems(oral and poster submissions). J. B. Sallach, brett.sallach@york.ac.uk; D. Aga, dianaaga@buffalo.edu; M. Ma, mingming.ma@corteva.com

Extending the Boundaries of Pollinator Research and Risk Assessment Methodologies for Pesticides(oral and poster submissions). J. Purdy, john@abacuscsl.com; C. Douglass, cameron@epa.gov; M. Hall, mjhall@iastate.edu; A. Krueger, annie.kruger@huskers.unl.edu; T. Steeger, steeger.thomas@epa.gov

Formulation Science an Area for Practical Surfactant and Colloid Applications(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with COLL). R. A. Amado, ricardo.acosta-amado@corteva.com; S. Sumulong, solito.­sumulong@nutrien.com

From Cellar to Market—The Impact of Losing MRLs on Long-Term Stored Food Products(oral and poster submissions). M. Basu, mbasu@croplifeamerica.org; M. Sharpe, michelle.joanne.sharpe@basf.com; A. Lau, alexandria.lau@ejgallo.com

Gene Editing in Agriculture – Leveraging New Breeding Tools to Improve Crops and Their Production(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with AGFD and BIOL). M. Ruebelt, martin.ruebelt@bayer.com; M. Oufattole, moufattole@bensonhill.com

Higher Tier Environmental Fate Studies and Modeling for Regulatory Submissions(oral and poster submissions). P. Sharma, prasesh.sharma@corteva.com; C. Fang, chengwei.fang@corteva.com; M. Williams, williamsm@waterborne-env.com

Impact of Evolving Instrumentation on Agricultural Science Regulation and R&D(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with ANYL and AGFD). J. Ferguson, jferguson@smithers.com; K. Kuppannan, krishna.kuppannan@corteva.com; P. Wei, pu.wei@bayer.com

INSecticides and TARgets (INSTAR) Summit(oral and poster submissions). T. Anderson, tanderson44@unl.edu; D. Swale, dswale@agcenter.lsu.edu; J. Bloomquist, jbquist@epi.ufl.edu; J. Clark, jclark@vasci.umass.edu

Let’s Make it Work: Balancing Both Crop and Species Protection(oral and poster submissions). L. M. Duzy, lduzy@­complianceservices.com; J. Bickel, bickelj@waterborne-env.com; M. Basu, mbasu@croplifeamerica.org

Microplastics: Environmental Fate, Potential Effects, and Stewardship(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with ENVR). P. Rice, pamela.rice@usda.gov; P. Rice, patricia.rice@basf.com; S. Bartelt-Hunt, sbartelt2@unl.edu; N. Fahrenfeld, nfahrenf@rutgers.edu; C. Fang, chengwei.fang@corteva.com

Modernization of Inhalation Assessments(oral and poster submissions). A. Z. Szarka, arpad.szarka@syngenta.com; A. M. Jarabek, jarabek.annie@epa.gov

Natural Products as Agrochemicals(oral and poster submissions). K. M. Meepagala, ­kumudini.meepagala@usda.gov; C. L. Cantrell, charles.cantrell@usda.gov

Non-Extractable Residues of Pesticides and Other Chemicals in Soil: Challenges, Strategy, and Regulation(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with AGFD, ANYL). M. X. Huang, xiao.huang@corteva.com; K. Malekani, kmalekani@smithers.com; C. Wijntjes, c.wijntjes@ies-ltd.ch

Off-target Transport of Field Applied Agricultural Chemicals(oral and poster submissions). S. Grant, shanique.grant@syngenta.com; J. Perine, jeff.perine@syngenta.com; R. Sur, robin.sur@bayer.com; A. Ritter, ­rittera@waterborne-env.com

Pesticides from Bench to Market: Safeguarding Sensitive Species(oral and poster submissions). A. Frank, afrank@­complianceservices.com; T. Burd, tony.burd@syngenta.com; K. Bissell, kathryn_ bissell@fws.gov

Physical Chemistry Testing Guidelines: Complex Challenges during “Simple Tests”(oral and poster submissions). P. Sarff, philipsarff@eurofinsus.com; J. Jones, ­jennifer.jones@corteva.com

Process Research & Development in Crop Protection(oral and poster submissions). Q.Yang, qiang.yang@corteva.com; B. Canturk, belgin.canturk@corteva.com

Residue Analytical Method Development for Global Use: Advances in Robust, Cost Effective, and Innovative techniques(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with ANYL, AGFD). M. Saha, manasi.saha@basf.com; M. Conway, m.conway@omicusa.com

Semiochemical Communications in Agricultural Ecology: Early Careers Symposium(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with AGFD, BIOL, BIOT). N. Tabanca, nurhayat.tabanca@usda.gov; Y. Zou, ­yunfanz@ucr.edu

Statistical Modelling and Analysis for Agrochemical Research Data Early Career Symposium(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with AGFD). H. Jin, huizhe.jin@bayer.com; C. J. Hapeman, cathleen.hapeman@usda.gov; Z. Yang, yzjriver@umd.edu

Stereoisomers: Regulatory Strategies and Technical Advances(oral and poster submissions). M. E. Cabusas, Maria.Cabusas@fmc.com; M. Zhang, minli.zhang@fmc.com; X. Zhou, xiao.zhou@corteva.com; R. Witek, rwitek@agrimetis.com; F. Adebesin, funmilayo.adebesin@bayer.com

Sterling B. Hendricks Memorial Lectureship Award.C. J. Hapeman, cathleen.hapeman@usda.gov; S. O. Duke, sduke@olemiss.edu; S. Papiernik, sharon.papiernik@usda.gov

Strategies for Insecticide Mode of Action Discovery(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with AGFD, BIOL, and MEDI). B. Wedel, barbara.wedel@basf.com; S. Geibel, sven.geibel@bayer.com

Sustainability in Agriculture: Understanding the Environmental Footprint of Developing Crop Protection Products(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with ORGN). B. Rauzan, brittany.rauzan@corteva.com; B. Lorsbach, beth.lorsbach@corteva.com; G. Whiteker, greg.whiteker@corteva.com

Synthesis and Chemistry of Agrochemicals(oral and poster submissions). R. DeBergh, robb.debergh@fmc.com; M. Walsh, marty.walsh@corteva.com; B. Nugent, ben.­nugent@corteva.com

Task Force Data Generation for Risk Assessment(oral and poster submissions). M. Krolski, mike.krolski@bayer.com; D. Barnekow, david.barnekow@corteva.com

Technologies and Predictive Tools for Metabolite Generation, Identification and Assessment(oral and poster submissions). L. Cai, lingshuang.cai@fmc.com; M. Zhang, minli.zhang@fmc.com; M. Ma, Mingming.ma@corteva.com

Three M’s of Pesticides in Surface Water: Monitoring, Modeling, and Mitigation(oral and poster submissions). R. Budd, robert.budd@cdpr.ca.gov; J. Teerlink, ­jennifer.teerlink@cdpr.ca.gov; M. Moore, matt.moore@usda.gov

Vector Control Technologies Now and Into the Future Early Career Symposium(oral and poster submissions). E. Norris, ej.norris@ufl.edu; A. D. Gross, adgross@vt.edu; D. Swale, dswale@agcenter.lsu.edu

Analytical Chemistry

Program chairs: P. Bohn, University of Notre Dame, paulbohn@acsanalytical.org; M. Bush, University of Washington, mattbush@acsanalytical.org

Symposia list not available at press time.

Biochemical Technology

Will not be hosting symposia at this meeting.

Biological Chemistry

Program chairs: M. Distefano, University of Minnesota, diste001@umn.edu; E. Pletneva, Dartmouth University, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu

100 Years of Cytochromes.E. Pletneva, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu; M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu

ACS Infectious Diseases Young Investigators Award Symposium.C. Aldrich, ­aldri015@umn.edu; M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu

Applications of Photochemistry in Biology.T. Dore, timothy.dore@nyu.edu; M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu; E. Pletneva, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu

Bioorthogonal and Site-Selective Chemistry on Biomolecules.G. Bernardes, gb453@cam.ac.uk; M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu; E. Pletneva, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu

Chemical Microbiology.E. Carlson, carlsone@umn.edu; L. Kiessling, kiesslin@mit.edu; C. Aldrich, aldri015@umn.edu; M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu

Current Topics(poster). M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu; E. Pletneva, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu

Directed Evolution.J. Shin, jumi.shin@utoronto.ca; M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu; E. Pletneva, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu

Early Career Investigators in Biological Chemistry.M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu; E. Pletneva, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu

Eli Lilly Award in Biological Chemistry.M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu; E. Pletneva, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu

Gordon Hammes Award Symposium.M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu; E. Pletneva, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu

Graduate Student and Postdoctoral Fellow Symposium.M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu; E. Pletneva, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu

Mid-Career Investigators in Biological Chemistry.M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu; E. Pletneva, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu

Pfizer Award in Enzyme Chemistry.M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu; E. Pletneva, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu

RNA-based Therapies and Therapeutic Targets.K. Musier-Forsyth, musier-­forsyth.1@osu.edu; M. Distefano, diste001@umn.edu; E. Pletneva, ekaterina.pletneva@dartmouth.edu

Carbohydrate Chemistry

Program chair: C. Bennett, Tufts University, clay.bennett@tufts.edu

Enzymes in Carbohydrate Synthesis—Structures, Functions, and Applications.X. Chen, xiichen@ucdavis.edu

Recent Advances in Chemical Glycobiology.D. Dube, ddube@bowdoin.edu

New Advances in Complex Oligosaccharide and Glycoconjugate Synthesis in Memory Of Raymond Lemieux’s 100th Birthday.X. Li, xuechenl@hku.hk; J. Zhu, jianglong.zhu@utoledo.edu

Carbohydrate-Functionalized Polymers and Nanoparticles for Studying Carbohydrate-Protein Interactions.H. Nguyen, hmnguyen@wayne.edu; L. Hsieh-Wilson, lhw@caltech.edu

Catalysis Science and Technology

Program chair: S. Crossley, University of Oklahoma, stevencrossley@ou.edu

2020 ACS Catalysis Lectureship.S. Crossley, stevencrossley@ou.edu; A. Bhan, abhan@umn.edu

2020 CATL Division Awards.S. Crossley, stevencrossley@ou.edu; A. Bhan, abhan@umn.edu

Advanced Electrocatalysis for Energy Conversion(cosponsored with ENFL, ENVR, INOR, and PHYS). C. Wang, chaowang@jhu.edu; M. Shao, kemshao@ust.hk; J. Zeng, zengj@ustc.edu.cn

Ambient Pressure Spectroscopy in Complex Chemical Environments(cosponsored with COLL). A. Head, ahead@bnl.gov; B. Eren, baran.eren@weizmann.ac.il

C 1 Chemistry (C1C)(cosponsored with ENFL and MPPG). E. Keinan, keinan@technion.ac.il; D. Resasco, resasco@ou.edu; A. Bhan, abhan@umn.edu; D. Gelman, dmitri.gelman @mail.huji.ac.il; J. L. Liu, Jingbo.Liu@tamuk.edu; M. Hadad, israelchemistry@gmail.com

Catalytic Conversion of Polymers to Useful Chemicals, Fuels, and Materials(cosponsored with ENFL, INOR, and POLY). S. Scott, sscott@engineering.ucsb.edu; D. Guironnet, guironne@illinois.edu

Frontiers in Catalysis: PNNL’s Institute for Integrated Catalysis Celebrates 15 Years(cosponsored with COMP, INOR, and PHYS). J. Lercher, johannes.lercher@pnnl.gov; Y. Lu, yi-lu@illinois.edu; M. Bullock, morris.bullock@pnnl.gov; W. Shaw, wendy.shaw@pnnl.gov

General Catalysis(oral and poster submissions). S. Crossley, stevencrossley@ou.edu; A. Bhan, abhan@umn.edu

Heterogenous Catalysis for Bioproducts and Biofuels(cosponsored with ENFL and PHYS). C. Farberow, carrie.farberow@nrel.gov; O. Abdelrahman, abdel@umass.edu; K. Ramasay, karthi@pnnl.gov

In Honor of Peter Stair’s Research Career in Heterogeneous Catalysis (cosponsored with COLL, ENFL, and PHYS). Z. Wu, wuz1@ornl.gov; K. Ding, kunlunding@lsu.edu; M. Delferro, delferro@anl.gov

Intermetallics in Catalysis: Alloys enabling Active Site Design(cosponsored with ENFL and INOR). R. Rioux, rmr189@psu.edu; M. Janik, mjj13@psu.edu; S. Laursen, slaursen@utk.edu

Scale Up and Multiscale Modeling: Fossil, Biomass, and other Feedstocks(cosponsored with ENFL and I&EC). A. Savara, ­savaraa@ornl.gov; S. Scott, sscott@ucsb.edu; L. Houston, lisa.houston@paclp.com

Solvation Effects on Electro-, Photo-, and Thermal Catalysts Operating in Liquid Environments(cosponsored with ENFL). J. A. Faria, j.a.fariaalbanese@utwente.nl; B. Mei, b.t.mei@utwente.nl; K. Chan, kchan@fysik.dtu.dk

Symposium in Honor of Maria Flytzani-Stephanopoulos(cosponsored with ENFL and ENVR). N. Yi, nan.yi@unh.edu; E. C. H. Sykes, charles.sykes@tufts.edu; M. S. Wong, mswong@rice.edu

Well-defined Materials for Cooperative Catalysis(cosponsored with ENFL). S. Tan, shuai.tan@Honeywell.com; F. Jiao, jiao@udel.edu; H. Zhu, huiyuanz@vt.edu

Cellulose and Renewable Materials

Program chair: G. Larkin, Michigan Tech, gmlarkin@mtu.edu

General Posters.G. Larkin, gmlarkin@mtu.edu

Nanocellulose Materials Horizons From Bench-To-Pilot-To-Commercial Scale.L. Lucia, lalucia@ncsu.edu; L. Pal, lpal@ncsu.edu

Renewable Materials Bench to Market: Advances in High-Throughput Biomass Characterization Methods.T. Rials, trials@utk.edu; J. McCord, jfox16@utk.edu

Renewable Materials Bench to Market: Discovery & Market Validation.J. Baker, jrbaker@mtu.edu; M. Morley, mcmorley@mtu.edu

Renewable Materials Bench to Market: Environmental Health & Safety.G. Larkin, gmlarkin@mtu.edu

Renewable Materials Bench to Market: How Much Can We Make, How Fast, At What Cost?G. Larkin, gmlarkin@mtu.edu

Renewable Materials Bench to Market: Lawyers Must Have Their Say.G. Larkin, gmlarkin@mtu.edu

Renewable Materials Bench to Market: Raising Funds to Take Inventions across the Valley of Death.W. Nieh, world.nieh@usda.gov

Renewable Materials Bench to Market: Supply Chain—Production & Distribution Logistics.G. Larkin, gmlarkin@mtu.edu

Valorization of Renewable Materials.G. Larkin, gmlarkin@mtu.edu

Chemical Education

Program chairs: P. Daubenmire, Loyola University Chicago, pdauben@luc.edu; I. Black, diblack4@gmail.com; P. McCall, pmccall@rollins.edu

Active Learning in Organic Chemistry.M. Casselman, matthew.casselman@ucr.edu; L. Winfield, lwinfield@spelman.edu

Creating a Foundation of Data Literacy for Undergraduate Chemistry Students. K. Bjornen, kay.bjornen@okstate.edu; J. M. Mutambuki, jacinta.mutambuki@okstate.edu; M. Carlton; megancarlton@uncg.edu; D. Lonon, lonond@savannahstate.edu

General Papers.S. Fleming, sfleming@temple.edu

General Posters.

Green Chemistry Theory & Practice: Safer More Sustainable Consumer Products via Green Chemistry. J. Wissinger, jwiss@umn.edu; I. Levy, irv.levy@simmons.edu

Integrating Polymers into Chemistry Curricula, Outreach, and Professional Development.E. S. Sterner, esterner@lvc.edu; D. Konkolewicz, d.konkolewicz@miamioh.edu; P. J. Costanzo, pcostanz@calpoly.edu

POGIL: Process Oriented Guided Inquiry Learning.R. Moog, rick.moog@fandm.edu

Research in Chemistry Education.

Research on Learning in the Laboratory.

Successful Student Chapters. N. Di Fabio, n_difabio@acs.org

Undergraduate Research Papers. C. Gauthier, cgauthier@flsouthern.edu; J. Ruppel, jruppel@uscupstate.edu; N. Snyder, nisnyder@davidson.edu

Undergraduate Research Posters. N. Di Fabio, n_difabio@acs.org

Chemical Health and Safety

Program chairs: D. Decker, University of California, Davis, dmdecker@ucdavis.edu; J. Pickel, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, pickeljm@ornl.gov

Advancements in Analytical Testing: Compliance, Environmental Concerns, and Consumer Safety. N. Arora, nbarora90@gmail.com

Advances in Cannabis Extraction and Purification(cosponsored with I&EC). A. Wise, amber.wise@gmail.com; E. Pryor, epryor@heidolph.com

Cannabis and the FDA: Preserving Public Trust and Demanding Accountability.J. Marcu, jmarcu@irccmh.org

Cannabis, Soil to Oil: How Cannabis Sativa L. Products Go From The Benchtop To The Marketplace(cosponsored with MPPG and CMA). A. Wise, amber.wise@gmail.com; E. Pryor, epryor@heidolph.com

Developing a Safety Culture from Start-Up to Scale-Up(cosponsored with MPPG, CCS, and I&EC). C. Incarvito, chris.incarvito@yale.edu; J. Maclachlan, pidgirl@gmail.com; M. Rogers, michelle.rogers@chemtool.com

Division of Chemical Health and Safety Awards Symposium(cosponsored with CCS). K. Brown, kimibush@ehrs.upenn.edu

Division of Chemical Health and Safety Poster Session(cosponsored with CCS). J. Pickel, pickeljm@ornl.gov

Dual Perspectives: Cannabinoid Dosing and Pharmacokinetics.N. Arora, nbarora90@gmail.com

How Do I Develop, Grow and Sustain A Safety Culture?(cosponsored with CCS). M. B. Koza, mbkoza2@gmail.com

Incident Case Studies: A Principle Investigator’s Perspective(cosponsored with CCS). B. Chance, bchance@mail.smu.edu

Managing Chemical Risk from Bench to Market(cosponsored with CCS, MPPG, CORP, I&EC, BMGT, and SCHB). H. Elston, harry@midwestchemsafety.com; J. Jones, jjonespe@sbcglobal.net

Mind the Gap.M. Vialpando, monica@­vialpando-llc.com.

Safety Considerations in Scaling up of Chemical Reactions(cosponsored with CCS). F. W. Black, fwoodblack90@gmail.com

Safety in Makerspaces: Developing a Sustainable Safety Culture(cosponsored with CCS and CINF). S. Singh, shailen2@andrew.cmu.edu; N. Bharti, nbharti@andrew.ufl.edu

Chemical Information

Program chairs: S. Cardinal, University of Rochester, scardinal@library.rochester.edu; Y. Li, yel@mit.edu

ACS Guide to Scholarly Communications: A 21st Century Resource.G. Baysinger, graceb@stanford.edu; S. Tenney, s_tenney@acs.org

Developing an Entrepreneurship Mindset in Professionals in the Chemistry Enterprise.T. Qin, qinnamsu@gmail.com; M. Chorghade, chorghade@gmail.com; M. Rogers, michelle.m.rogers@gmail.com; B. Lawlor, chescot@aol.com

From Bench to Market: Leveraging AI and Advanced Computational Methods to Solve Hard Problems(cosponsored with COMP). A. Handzel, ahandzel@mathworks.com; H. Jooya

Genomic and Biological Sequence Databases(cosponsored with BIOL). R. Bienstock, rachelleb1@gmail.com

Herman Skolnik Award Symposium Honoring Dr. Wendy Warr.W. Warr, wendy@warr.com; C. Susan, scardinal@library.rochester.edu; Y. Li, yel@mit.edu

How Are New Chemotypes Discovered?(cosponsored with COMP). J. Irwin, jji@cgl.ucsf.edu

Informatics, Modeling and Machine Learning for Taste and Scent(cosponsored with COMP and AGFD). S. Vyas, shyam.vyas@iff.com; T. Mansley, tamsin@optibrium.com

Innovative Virtual Screening Approaches to Mine Mega-Sized Databases(cosponsored with COMP and MEDI). H. Chen, chen.huifen@gene.com; P. Beroza, beroza.paul@gene.com

Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence in Computational Chemistry.T. Robertson, tim.robertson@schrodinger.com

Moving Chemistry from the Lab into the Open.M. Hicks, mhicks@beilstein-institut.de; W. Patterson, wpatterson@beilstein-­institut.de; C. Huber, cfhuber@ucsb.edu

Multidisciplinary Thematic Poster Crawl: Perspectives on Chemical Health and Safety(cosponsored with ETHX). J. N. Currano, currano@pobox.upenn.edu

Novel Cheminformatic Methods, Tools & Models for Predictive Toxicology and Read-Across.B. Zdrazil, barbara.zdrazil@univie.ac.at; A. Williams, tony27587@gmail.com

Reaction Prediction and Synthesis Planning(cosponsored with CINF, ORGN, and COMP). G. Grethe, ggrethe@att.net; G. Blanke, gerd.blanke@structurependium.com; J. M. Goodman, j.m.goodman@ch.cam.ac.uk; C. Keil, christina.keil@pfizer.com

Web Services and Available Programmatic Resources for Homology Modeling of Protein Structures(cosponsored with BIOL). R. Bienstock, rachelleb1@gmail.com

Chemical Toxicology

Program chair: P. Beuning, Northeastern University, penny@neu.edu

Antibody Drug Conjugates(cosponsored with BIOL and MEDI). N. Tretyakova, trety001@umn.edu; M. Trakselis, michael_trakselis@baylor.edu

Chemical Exposures and Impact on Health.R. Turesky, rturesky@umn.edu; S. Shuck, sshuck@coh.org

CRT Young Investigator Award.S. Sturla, shana.sturla@hest.ethz.ch

Founders Award Symposium.K. Gates, gatesk@missouri.edu

General Posters.P. Beuning, penny@neu.edu; E. Prestwich, erin.prestwich@utoledo.edu

Genome-Wide Perspectives on the Formation, Repair, and Consequences of DNA Damage.S. Huber, sabrina.huber@hest.ethz.ch; M. McKeague, maureen.mckeague @mcgill.ca

Keynote Lecture.N. Tretyakova, trety001@umn.edu

Metabolism & Toxicity of Fluorine Compounds(cosponsored with FLUO and MEDI). N. Meanwell, nicholas.meanwell@bms.com; F. Guengerich, f.guengerich@vanderbilt.edu

Student & Post-Doctoral Scholar Symposium.E. Prestwich, erin.prestwich@­utoledo.edu; U. Sarkar, ujjal.sarkar@­astrazeneca.com

Topics in Chemical Toxicology.P. Beuning, penny@neu.edu; L. Zhao, linlin.zhao@ucr.edu

Chemistry and the Law

Program chairs: K. McIntyre, kristi.l.mcintyre@gmail.com; S. Santos, sofia.santos@finnegan.com

Beyond the Bench: Non-Traditional Careers in Chemistry.S. Santos, sofia.santos@finnegan.com

Cannabis and the Law.S. Santos, sofia.santos@finnegan.com

Ethics, Chemistry, and the Law.S. Santos, sofia.santos@finnegan.com

From Bench to Market.S. Santos, sofia.­santos@finnegan.com

Hot Topics in IP Law.S. Santos, sofia.santos@finnegan.com

Strengthening Your Patent Rights in Light of Recent Federal Circuit Court Decisions.S. Santos, sofia.santos@finnegan.com

The Many Faces of CHAL: Where Chemistry Meets the Law.S. Santos, sofia.santos@finnegan.com

Colloid and Surface Chemistry

Program chairs: R. Nagarajan, Natick Soldier Research, Development & Engineering Center, ramanathan.­nagarajan.civ@mail.mil

Applications of Colloids in Biology/Medicine(oral and poster submissions). W. Parak, wolfgang.parak@uni-hamburg.de; N. Feliu, nfeliu@physnet.uni-hamburg.de; B. Pelaz, beatriz.pelaz@usc.es

Basic Research in Colloids, Surfactants and Interfaces(oral and poster submissions). R. Nagarajan, ramanathan.nagarajan.civ@mail.mil

Biomaterials and Biointerfaces(oral and poster submissions). H. Heinz, hendrik.heinz@colorado.edu

Bottom-Up Development of Formulations for Delivery of Nucleic Acids and Proteins (oral and poster submissions). K. Sakurai, sakurai@kitakyu-u.ac.jp; M. A. Ilies, mailies@temple.edu

Colloid and Surface Chemistry in Industry: Applications and Career Opportunities(oral and poster submissions). N. Falk, nancy.falk@clorox.com

Frontiers and Challenges in Nanoparticle-Mediated Chemical Transformations(oral and poster submissions). B. Liu, ben.liu@njnu.edu.cn; J. He, jie.he@uconn.edu; O. Chen, ouchen@brown.edu; Y. Sun, ygsun@temple.edu; Y. Yin, yadong.yin@ucr.edu

Fundamental Research in Colloids, Surfaces and Nanomaterials.R. Nagarajan, ­ramanathan.nagarajan.civ@mail.mil

Hydrodynamics and Thermodynamics at Interface(oral and poster submissions). S. Choi, sunchoi@kist.re.kr; Z. Niroobakhsh, niroobakhshz@umkc.edu

Langmuir Lectures, ACS Materials and Interfaces Award Lecture.R. Nagarajan, ramanathan.nagarajan.civ@mail.mil

Nanomaterials (oral and poster submissions). J. A. Hollingsworth, jenn@lanl.gov; J. R. McBride, james.r.mcbride@vanderbilt.edu; R. Nagarajan, ramanathan.nagarajan.civ@mail.mil

Surface Chemistry (oral and poster submissions). S. Tait, tait@indiana.edu

Surface, Interface, and Coating Materials (oral and poster submissions). S. Jiang, sjiang1@iastate.edu; Z. Cao, zcao@wayne.edu; X. Yong, xyong@binghamton.edu; M. Ma, mm826@cornell.edu; W. Wang, wwang@ppg.com

The Wide World of Adhesion: Symposium in Honor of Kash Mittal at 75.A. Netravali, ann2@cornell.edu; F. M. Etzler, n8wxq@sbcglobal.net

Computers in Chemistry

Program chair: J. Shen, University of Maryland, jana.shen@rx.umaryland.edu; L. Woodcock, University of South Florida, lee.woodcock@gmail.com

Symposia list not available at press time.

Energy and Fuels

Program chairs: A. Padmaperuma, ­Energy Processes & Materials Division, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, asanga.padmaperuma@pnnl.gov

ACS Women in Energy Symposia: Accelerating Breakthrough Innovations in Translating Technologies from Bench to Market.G. Gadikota, gg464@cornell.edu; L. Tribe, lut1@psu.edu; A. Gorden, anne.gorden@auburn.edu; E. Fox, elise.fox@srnl.doe.gov; L. Houston, lisa.houston@paclp.com; A. Park, ap2622@columbia.edu

Advances in Elemental Analytical Techniques in the Energy and Fuels Industry.J. Nelson, jenny.nelson@chevron.com; F. Lopez-Linares, flhu@chevron.com

Advances in Hydrocracking and Hydrotreating.P. R. Robinson, pr.robinson@yahoo.com; C. Ovalles, covalles@chevron.com; P. Rahimi, parviz.rahimi@­upgradingsolutions.com; Y. Zhang, yunlong.zhang@exxonmobil.com

Bioderived and Waste Feedstocks to Energy and Chemicals.M. Kidder, kidderm@ornl.gov; A. B. Padmaperuma, asanga.­padmaperuma@pnnl.gov

C 1 Catalysis.N. Kumar, nitinkr41@gmail.com; S. Kanitkar, swarom@gmail.com; J. J. Spivey, jjspivey@lsu.edu

C 1 Chemistry (C1C).K. Ehud, keinan@technion.ac.il; D. Resasco, ouresasco@gmail.com; A. Bhan, abhan@umn.edu; D. Gelman, dmitri.gelman@mail.huji.ac.il; J. Liu, jingbo.liu@tamuk.edu

Chemistry of Fuel Properties, Combustion, and Fuel-Engine Interactions.R. McCormick, robert.mccormick@nrel.gov; D. Gaspar, daniel.gaspar@pnnl.gov, S. Kim, seonah.kim@nrel.gov; A. Boehman, ­boehman@umich.edu

Electrochemistry-Enabled Catalysis for Energy, Chemicals, and Materials.C. Liu, chongliu@chem.ucla.edu; Y. Cheng, ycheng@niu.edu; J. Renner, jxr484@case.edu; S. Wilson, wilson.smith@colorado.edu; G. Wu, gangwu@buffalo.edu

Energy Technologies: From Concept to Commercialization.L. Houston, ­lisahoustonacs@gmail.com; L. Liu, jingbo.liu@tamuk.edu; D. Heldebrandt, david.heldebrant@pnnl.gov; E. Fox, elise.fox@srnl.doe.gov

ENFL Distinguished Researcher Award Symposium.J. Liu, jingbo.liu@tamuk.edu

ENFL General Posters.A. B. Padmaperuma, asanga.padmaperuma@pnnl.gov

Engineered Nanomaterials for Energy and Environmental Applications: From Lab Bench to Field.S. Chang, sehoon.chang@aramcoservices.com; H. Ow, hooisweng.ow@aramcoservices.com; W. Wang, wei.wang@aramcoservices.com

Gas Separations, Storage and Utilization.G. Gadikota, gg464@cornell.edu; D. Malhotra, deepika.malhotra@pnnl.gov

Mesoporous Zeolites in Energy Applications.J. G.Martinez, j.garcia@ua.es; E. Li, eric.li@grace.com

Organic, Perovskite and Hybrid Solar Cells.Q. Qiao, quinn.qiao@sdstate.edu; A. Gurung, ashim.gurung@sdstate.edu

Progress in Advanced Fuels Design.A. Nicolle, andre.nicolle@aramcooverseas.com

Reliable Analytical Techniques of Biomass-Derived Products.M. V. Olarte, mariefel.olarte@pnnl.gov; J. Ferrell, jack.ferrell@nrel.gov; R. Connatser, connatserrm @ornl.gov; E. Christensen, earl.christensen @nrel.gov

Routes to Sustainable Aviation Fuels.J. M. Ellsworth, joseph.m.ellsworth@boeing.com; M. R. Thorson, michael.thorson@pnnl.gov

Utilization and Storage of CO2 in the Subsurface.G. Gadikota, gg464@cornell.edu

Environmental Chemistry

Program chair: S. Obare, University of North Carolina, soobare@uncg.edu

Animal Agriculture Emission Measurement Technologies(oral and poster submissions). K. Ro, kyoung.ro@usda.gov; M. Hassouna, melynda.hassouna@inra.fr

Atmospheric Chemistry: Advances in Fundamental and Applied Research(oral and poster submissions). T. Nguyen, tbn@­ucdavis.edu; E. Wood, ew456@drexel.edu

Biomimetic and other Emerging Membranes for Water Purification and Reuse(oral and poster submissions). M. Barboiu, mihail-dumitru.barboiu@umontpellier.fr; D. Bhattacharyya, db@uky.edu

C. Ellen Gonter Environmental Graduate Student Award Symposium.K. O’Shea, osheak@fiu.edu; D. Dionysiou, dionysios.d.dionysiou@uc.edu

Catalysis for Environmental and Energy Applications(oral and poster submissions). Y. Wang, wang292@uwm.edu; A. Savara, savaraa@ornl.gov; A. Orlov, alexander.orlov@stonybrook.edu; J. Liu, jyliu@engr.ucr.edu

Chemistry and Applications of Advanced Oxidation and Reduction Technologies for Water Treatment and Purification(oral and poster submissions). D. Minakata, dminakat@mtu.edu; X. He; W. Song, wsong@fudan.edu.cn; G. Li Puma, ­g.lipuma@lboro.ac.uk; K. O’Shea, osheak@fiu.edu; D. Dionysiou, dionysios.d.dionysiou@uc.edu

Chemistry and Biotechnology Advances in Plastics Recycling(oral and poster submissions). J. Glaser, glaser.john@epa.gov

Chemistry at Solid-Water interfaces(oral and poster submissions). C. P. Huang, huang@udel.edu; R. Doong, radoong@mx.nthu.edu.tw; H. Kim, hyn_ook@uos.kr.ac; C. Dong, cddong@nkust.edu.tw; J. Goldfarb, ­goldfarb@cornell.edu

Detection and Quantification of (the next generation of) Emerging Contaminants(oral and poster submissions). R. Marfil-Vega, rmmarfilvega@shimadzu.com; D. Culleres, dbcqam@cid.csic.es

Disinfection and Oxidation Byproducts(oral and poster submissions). D. McCurry, ­dmccurry@usc.edu; D. Hanigan, dhanigan@unr.edu; J. Van Buren, jeanvanburen@berkeley.edu

Division of Environmental Chemistry General Poster Session.J. Goldfarb, goldfarb@cornell.edu

E2: Environmental Health meets Environmental Chemistry(oral and poster submissions). C. Sayes, christie_sayes@baylor.edu; C. Prasse, carsten.prasse@jhu.edu

Environmental Applications and Implications of Two-Dimensional Nanomaterials (oral and poster submissions). I. Chowdhury, indranil.chowdhury@wsu.edu; M. Hersam, m-hersam@­northwestern.edu; A. Adeleye, adeyemi.adeleye@uci.edu

Environmental Chemistry for New Product Development(oral and poster submissions). R. Giraud, robert.j.giraud@outlook.com; M. Abel, mtabel@dow.com; S. Lingenfelter, steven.lingenfelter@glwater.org

Environmental Implications of Nano-Enabled Consumer Products and Processes(oral and poster submissions). S. Al-Abed, al-abed.souhail@epa.gov; P. Potter, potter.phillip@epa.gov; A. Adeleye, adeyemi.­adeleye@uci.edu

Geochemical Processes Affecting Water Quality in Water Distribution Systems(oral and poster submissions). L. Rodriguez-Freire, lrfreire@njit.edu; M. Schock, schock.michael@epa.gov; M. DeSantis, desantis.mike@epa.gov

Harmful Algal Blooms: Translating Benchtop Scientific Discoveries into Actionable Solutions at Market Scale(oral and poster submissions). M. Newcomer, ­mnewcomer@lbl.gov; A. Douraghy, ­adouraghy@lbl.gov; Y. Cheng, yiweicheng@lbl.gov

Legacy and Emerging Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances: Identification, Fate, Transport, Exposure, and Removal(oral and poster submissions). F. Xiao, feng.xiao@und.edu; J. Liu, jinxia.liu@mcgill.ca; Y. Wang, wang292@uwm.edu

New Materials and Early-Stage Processes for Sustainable and Accessible Water Treatment in Off-grid and Remote Locations(oral and poster submissions). F. Perreault, francois.perreault@asu.edu; S. Romero-Vargas Castrillon, santiago@ed.ac.uk; O. Apul, onur_apul@uml.edu

Reactive Materials & Processes for Sustainable, Resource-Efficient Water Treatment(oral and poster submissions). J. Ray, jessray@uw.edu; W. Tarpeh, wtarpeh@stanford.edu

Showcasing Emerging Investigators and Future Perspectives: Symposium by the RSC Environmental Science Journals.S. Neil, neils@rsc.org; K. McNeill, kristopher.mcneill@env.ethz; P. Novak, novak010@umn.edu; P. Vikesland, pvikes@vt.edu

Subsurface Fate and Transport: Experimental Observations and Model Development(oral and poster submissions). G. Chen, gchen@eng.famu.fsu.edu; H. Cheng, hefac@pku.edu.cn

Sustainable Technologies for a Circular Economy: From Benchtop Experimentation through System Analyses(oral and poster submissions). Y. Li, yalinli2@illinois.edu; J. Guest, jsguest@illinois.edu

The Next Generation of Urban Water Infrastructure: A Challenge for Environmental Chemists and Engineers(oral and poster submissions). R. Luthy, luthy@stanford.edu; D. Sedlak, sedlak@berkeley.edu; A. Boehm, aboehm@stanford.edu; C. Higgins, chiggins@mines.edu

Fluorine Chemistry

Will not be hosting symposia at this meeting.

Geochemistry

Program chair: Y. Tang, Georgia Institute of Technology, yuanzhi.tang@eas.gatech.edu

Biotic/Abiotic Redox Processes of Manganese in Natural and Engineering Systems.H. Jung, haesung.jung@gatech.edu; Q. Wang, qwang424@gatech.edu; Y. Tang, yuanzhi.tang@eas.gatech.edu

General Geochemistry(oral and poster submissions). Y. Tang, yuanzhi.tang@eas.gatech.edu

Geochemical Processes Affecting Water Quality in Water Distribution Systems(cosponsored with ENVR). L. Rodriguez-Freire, lrfreire@njit.edu; M. Schock, schock.michael@epa.gov; M. DeSantis, desantis.mike@epa.gov

Kinetic Studies and Mathematical Models to Investigate Biogeochemical Reaction Mechanisms in Complex Systems.M. Taillefert, mtaillef@eas.gatech.edu

Legacy and Emerging Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances: Identification, Fate, Transport, Exposure, and Removal(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with ENVR). F. Xiao, feng.xiao@und.edu; J. Liu, jinxia.liu@mcgill.ca; Y. Wang, wang292@uwm.edu

Metals and Isotopes: From Modern Biogeochemical Processes to Ancient Environments.X. Wang, xwang@southalabama.edu; X. Chen, xchen6@fsu.edu

Structure, Reactivity and Energetics of Layered Earth Materials.C. Colla, cacolla@lbl.gov; M. Zhu, mzhu6@uwyo.edu; P. Zarzycki, ppzarzycki@lbl.gov

The cycling of intermediate species across redox transitions. E. Eitel, eeitel@caltech.edu; V. Oldham, voldham@uri.edu; X. Peng, xpeng@ucsb.edu

History of Chemistry

Program chair: N. Tsarevsky, Southern Methodist University, nvt@mail.smu.edu

Symposia list not available at press time.

Industrial and Engineering Chemistry

Program chair: R. Mayes, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, mayesrt@ornl.gov

I&EC General Papers(cosponsored with CTA). R. Mayes, mayesrt@ornl.gov; A. Ivashko, anna.c.ivashko@gmail.com

I&EC General Posters(cosponsored with CTA). R. Mayes, mayesrt@ornl.gov; A. Ivashko, anna.c.ivashko@gmail.com

I&EC Graduate Student Award Symposium.M. Matthews, matthews@cec.sc.edu; G. Stanley, gstanley@lsu.edu

Lesson Learned from Starting Your Own Business(cosponsored with SCHB, SCC). R. Mayes, mayesrt@ornl.gov; S. White, sidwhite@tampabay.rr.com

Molten Salt Chemistry(oral and poster submissions). J. Wishart, wishart@bnl.gov; K. Myhre, myhrekg@ornl.gov; J. McFarlane, mcfarlanej@ornl.gov

Inorganic Chemistry

Program chairs: S. Koch, Stony Brook University, koch.stephen@gmail.com; N. Radu, DuPont, nora.s.radu@gmail.com

Advances in Metallodrugs and Metallodiagnostics (oral and poster submissions). J. Wilson, jjw275@cornell.edu; L. Do, loido@uh.edu

Bench to Market: Inorganic Chemistry at the Forefront of Societal Impact (oral and poster submissions). D. Keszler, douglas.keszler@oregonstate.edu; J. Giordan, judy@jgiordan.com

Bioinorganic Chemistry: DNA, RNA and Inorganic Drugs (oral & poster submissions) S. Koch, koch.stephen@gmail.com

Bioinorganic Chemistry: Proteins and Enzymes and Model Systems (oral & poster submissions) S. Koch, koch.stephen@gmail.com

Catalysis Goes to Eleven (oral and poster submissions). S. Lin, lin@usna.edu

Chemistry of Materials (poster submissions). C. Lugmair, claus.lugmair@clariant.com

Chemistry of Materials - Materials for Energy and Catalytic Applications. C. Lugmair, claus.lugmair@clariant.com

Chemistry of Materials - Metal Organic Frameworks. C. Lugmair, claus.lugmair@clariant.com

Chemistry of Materials – Nanomaterials. C. Lugmair, claus.lugmair@clariant.com

Coordination Chemistry: Characterization and Applications (oral & poster submissions). A. Larsen, alarsen@ithaca.edu

Coordination Chemistry: Synthesis and Characterization (oral & poster submissions). A. Larsen, alarsen@ithaca.edu

Electrochemistry (oral & poster submissions). N. Radu, nora.s.radu@gmail.com

Environmental and Energy-Related Inorganic Chemistry (oral & poster submissions). S. Koch, koch.stephen@gmail.com

Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator: Symposium in Honor of Hemamala I. Karunadasa. D. Freedman, danna.freedman@northwestern.edu; J. Mason, mason@chemistry.harvard.edu

Inorganic Catalysts (oral & poster submissions). S. Koch, koch.stephen@gmail.com

Inorganic Chemistry Lectureship .W. Tollman, wtolman@umn.edu

Inorganic Nanoscience Award Symposium. A. Greytak, greytak@mailbox.sc.edu

Inorganic Spectroscopy (oral & poster submissions). C. Popescu, cpopescu@colgate.edu

Inorganic Young Investigator Awards. J. Kovacs, kovacs@uw.edu

Lanthanide and Actinide Chemistry (oral & poster submissions). A. de Bettencourt-Dias, abd@unr.edu

Main Group Chemistry (oral & poster submissions). T. Hudnall, hudnall@txstate.edu

Nanoscience (oral & poster submissions). B. Trewyn, btrewyn@mines.edu

Organometallic Chemistry: Applications to Materials and Polymer Science (oral & poster submissions). N. Radu, nora.s.radu@gmail.com

Organometallic Chemistry: Applications to Organic Transformation (oral & poster submissions). N. Radu, nora.s.radu@gmail.com

Organometallic Chemistry: Catalysis (poster submissions). N. Radu, nora.s.radu@gmail.com

Organometallic Chemistry: Catalysis - Early Transition Metals. N. Radu, nora.s.radu@gmail.com

Organometallic Chemistry: Catalysis-Late Transition Metals. N. Radu, nora.s.radu@gmail.com

Organometallic Chemistry: New Ligand Platforms (oral & poster submissions). N. Radu, nora.s.radu@gmail.com

Organometallic Chemistry: Synthesis and Characterization - Early Transition Metals (oral & poster submissions). N. Radu, nora.s.radu@gmail.com

Organometallic Chemistry: Synthesis and Characterization - Late Transition Metals (oral & poster submissions). N. Radu, nora.s.radu@gmail.com

Organometallics Distinguished Author Symposium. P. Chirik, pchirik@princeton.edu

Phosphorus Chemistry (oral and poster submissions). R. Waterman, rory.waterman@uvm.edu

Polyphosphazenes in Biomedicine, Engineering and Pioneering Synthesis (oral and poster submissions). H. Allcock, hra@chem.psu.edu; A. Andrianov, aandrianov@umd.edu

PRF at 65.M. Petrukhina, mpetrukhina@­albany.edu; N. Jensen; L. Marcaurelle

The Legacy of Richard Andersen in Inorganic and Organometallic Chemistry (oral and poster submissions). T. Tilley, tdtilley@berkeley.edu; C. Burns, cjb@lanl.gov; E. Guzmán, guzman@us.es

Solid-State Inorganic Chemistry (oral & poster submissions). V. Poltavets, vpoltave@uno.edu

Undergraduate Research at the Frontiers of Inorganic Chemistry (oral and poster submissions). C. Nataro, naratoc@­lafayette.edu; N. Williams, nwilliams@kecksci.claremont.edu

Medicinal Chemistry

Program chair: J. Schwarz, E-Scape Bio, schwarzj@e-scapebio.com

Assessment of Target Engagement in Drug Discovery. T. Nguyen, tnguyen@rti.org

Biocatalysis in Drug Development. A. Narayan, arhardin@umich.edu; C. Nilewski, nilewski.christian@gene.com; C. Bryan, bryanm1@gene.com

First-Time Disclosures.N. Goodwin, nicole.c.goodwin@gsk.com

Game Changers in Medicinal Chemistry.A. Adams, ashley.adams@abbvie.com; T. Moore, twmoore@uic.edu

General Orals.J. Schwarz, schwarzj@e-­scapebio.com

General Posters.J. Schwarz, schwarzj@e-scapebio.com

Immunomodulators for the Treatment of Infectious and Inflammatory Diseases.A. Converso, antonella_converso@merck.com; A. El Marrouni, abdellatif.el.marrouni@merck.com

MEDI Awards Symposium.J. Schwarz, schwarzj@e-scapebio.com

Medicinal Chemistry Toolbox: Lipophilicity – the Good, Bad, Essential.J. Papillon, julien.papillon@novartis.com; K. Yeung, kapsun.yeung@bms.com; N. Meanwell, nicholas.meanwell@bms.com

Sulfonamides in Drug Discovery: From Synthesis to Design in Toxicology.A. Roecker, anthony_roecker@merck.com

Tackling the Hardest to Treat Cancers: Glioblastomas and Pancreatic Cancer.K. Currie, kevin.currie@gilead.com

The ABCs of SLCs: Why Transporters Make Great Targets.J. Crawford, ­crawford.james@gene.com; J. Henderson, ­jhenderson@jnanatx.com

The Promise of Bifunctional Small Molecules beyond Targeted Protein Degradation.D. Young, damian.young@bcm.edu

Young Investigators Symposium.L. Gavrin, lori.gavrin@tmunity.com; J. McCauley, john_mccauley@merck.com; E. Ambrose, ambrose@umn.edu

Nuclear Chemistry and Technology

Program chairs: J. Auxier, Los Alamos National Laboratory, jdauxier@lanl.gov; A. Hixon, University of Notre Dame, ahixon@nd.edu

Computational Methods in Actinide Chemistry.D. Penchoff, dpenchof@utk.edu; C. Peterson, charles.peterson@unt.edu; T. Windus, twindus@iastate.edu

General Topics in Nuclear and Radiochemistry.T. Forbes, tori-forbes@uiowa.edu

Heavy Element Chemistry Relevant to Nuclear Waste Disposal.D. Hobart, ­dhobart@fsu.edu; B. Powell, bpowell@clemson.edu; H. Zur Loye, zurloye@mailbox.sc.edu; T. Albrecht-Schmitt, ­talbrechtschmitt@fsu.edu

Nuclear Forensics.J. Auxier II, jdauxier@lanl.gov; J. Erchinger, jerchinger@lanl.gov; J. Rolfes, jeffery.rolfes@noblis.org

Radioisotope Production.K. Myhre, myhrekg@ornl.gov; L. Sadergaski, ­sadergaskilr@ornl.gov

Solid State Materials and Nuclear Fuels.A. Shields, shieldsae@ornl.gov; S. Finkeldei, sfinkeld@uci.edu

Organic Chemistry

Program chair: S. Silverman, Merck & Co., steven.silverman@merck.com

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry.

ACS Petroleum Research Fund at 65.L. Marcaurelle, lisa.a.marcaurelle@gmail.com

Asymmetric Reactions and Syntheses(oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, ­steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu

Biologically-Related Molecules and Processes (oral and poster submissions).S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu

Carbon Allotropes, Materials, Devices & Switches(oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu

CH Activation(oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu

Chemistry from Bench to Market (oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu

Cope Award Symposium.L. Marcaurelle, lisa.a.marcaurelle@gmail.com; A. Franz, akfranz@ucdavis.edu

Cross Coupling Reactions(oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu

Driving Reaction and Process Innovation Through Green Chemistry.A. Borovika, alina.borovika@bms.com; I. Martinez, i_martinez@acs.org

Electrochemistry in Organic Synthesis(oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, ­steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu

Fast Tracking Drug Discovery: Recent Advances in High Throughput Synthesis.C. Mapelli, claudio.mapelli@merck.com; A. Walji, abbas.walji@merck.com

Flow Chemistry & Continuous Processes (oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu

Functional Organic Assemblies.L. Shimizu, shimizls@mailbox.sc.edu; R. Castellano, castellano@chem.ufl.edu

Green Methods & Syntheses (oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu

Heterocycles & Aromatics (oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu

JOC / OL Lectureship.

Metal-Mediated Reactions & Syntheses (oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu

Modern Catalytic Methods for the Preparation and Functionalization of Carbohydrates.M. Huestis, huestis.malcolm@gene.com

Modern Hydrocarbon Functionalization Methods with Hypervalent Iodine Reagents.H. Xu, hxu@gsu.edu; S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com

Modern Organic Electrochemistry.A. Davies, alyn.davies@pfizer.com

Molecular Recognition & Self-Assembly (oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu

New Reactions & Methodology (oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu

Organometallics Distinguished Author Award.P. Chirik, pchirik@princeton.edu

Peptides, Proteins & Amino Acids (oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu

Photoredox Chemistry (oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu

Physical Organic Chemistry: Calculations, Mechanisms, Photochemistry, and High-Energy Species(oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu

Role of Organic Chemistry in Early Clinical Drug Development (X): New Advances in Drug Discovery and Chemical Process Development.J. Pesti, jaan@enginzyme.com; A. Abdel-Magid, afmagid@comcast.net; R. Vaidyanathan, vaidy@bms.com

Role of Synthetic Innovation in Delivering Clinical Candidates(oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu

Scientific Presentations and Panel Discussion by Representative Academic and Industrial LGBTQ+ Chemists.J. Limanto, john_limanto@merck.com; T. Yoon, tyoon@chem.wisc.edu

Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry.

Tetrahedron Prize Symposium.B. Stoltz, stoltz@caltech.edu; S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com

The Power of Transition Metals: An Unending Well-Spring of New Reactivity.G. Molander, gmolandr@sas.upenn.edu; E. Carreira, erickm.carreira@org.chem.ethz.ch

Total Synthesis of Complex Molecules (oral and poster submissions). S. Silverman, ­steven.silverman@merck.com; E. McLaughlin, mclaughl@bard.edu

Young Academic Investigator Symposium.L. McElwee White, lmwhite@chem.ufl.edu; H. Davies, hmdavie@emory.edu

Young Investigator Symposium.S. Silverman, steven.silverman@merck.com; L. Marcaurelle, lisa.a.marcaurelle@gmail.com

Physical Chemistry

Program chair: M. Zanni, University of Wisconsin–Madison, zanni@chem.wisc.edu

Addressing Chemical Complexity with Nonlinear Optical Microscopy(oral and poster submissions). T. Calhoun, trcalhoun@utk.edu; M. Fischer, martin.fischer@duke.edu

Advances in Nonlinear Optics at Interfaces (oral and poster submissions). A. Benderskii, alex.benderskii@usc.edu; Y. Rao, yi.rao@usu.edu

Atomistic Characterization of Electrochemical Interfaces(oral and poster submissions). J. McDaniel, mcdaniel@gatech.edu; Y. Qi, yueqi@egr.msu.edu; O. Borodin, oleg.a.­bordin.civ@mail.mil

Biophysical Chemistry in Complex Environments: Convergent Studies of Biomolecular Structure and Dynamics (oral and poster submissions). C. Baiz, cbaiz@cm.utexas.edu; A. Garcia, agarcia@lanl.gov

Molecular Excitation Induced Dynamics in Chemical & Biological Systems: Celebrating the Achievements of Bradley Moore(oral and poster submissions). M. Berman, michael.berman@us.af.mil; L. Young, lindayoung@uchicago.edu; H. Dai, hai-lung.dai@temple.edu

Molecular-scale Photoinduced Driving Forces for Energy Conversion(oral and poster submissions). N. Ginsberg, nsginsberg@berkeley.edu; S. Ardo, ardo@uci.edu

Physical and Analytical Chemistry of the Atmosphere(oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with ENVR).

Single-Molecule Microscopy of Molecular Search Processes: Fundamental Biophysics Inquiry To Pharmaceutical Applications(oral and poster submissions). S. Leslie, sabrina.leslie@mcgill.ca; C. Nislow, corey.nislow@ubc.ca

Spectroscopy for Understanding Catalysis (oral and poster submissions). J. Vura-Weis, vuraweis@illinois.edu; R. Goldsmith, rhg@chem.wisc.edu

Structure, Self-Assembly, and Transport in Ionic Systems (oral and poster submissions). D. Bedrov, d.bedrov@utah.edu; P. Alexandridis, palexand@buffalo.edu

Surface-Enhanced Spectroscopy: From Fundamentals to the Marketplace(oral and poster submissions). J. Camden, jon.camden@nd.edu; A. Haes, amanda-haes@uiowa.edu

Polymer Chemistry

Program chairs: H. Brown, Dow Chemical Company, hbrown1@dow.com; S. Iacono, Chemistry Research Center, scott.iacono@usafa.edu

Additive Manufacturing: From Molecules to Marketplace (oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with PMSE). M. Hickner, hickner@matse.psu.edu; M. Dadmun, dad@utk.edu; B. Vogt, bdv5051@psu.edu; J. Rolland, jason@carbon3d.com

Biomacromolecules/Macromolecules Young Investigator Award.P. Majumder

Characterization of Plastic Debris in Oceans and Inland Waterways(oral and poster submissions). R. Mathers, rtm11@psu.edu

DSM Graduate Student Award.

Entrepreneurial Polymer Chemistry: From the Lab to Start-Up (oral and poster submissions; cosponsored with PMSE, PROF, BMGT, SCHB, and WCC). L. Kemp, lisa.kemp@usm.edu; K. Knauer, katrina@­biocellection.com; D. Savin, savin@chem.ufl.edu; J. Speros, joshua.speros@basf.com

General Topics: New Synthesis and Characterization of Polymers(oral and poster submissions). D. Garcia, dana.garcia@arkema.com

Industrial Innovations in Polymer Science (oral and poster submissions). P. Boul, ­peter.boul@aramcoservices.com; D. Germack, dsgermack@gmail.com

Industrial Polymer Scientist Award in Honor of James Wang.

Mark Scholars Award.

Mark Scholars Senior Award.

Mark Scholars Young Award.

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance of Materials(oral and poster submissions). H. N. Cheng, hncheng100@gmail.com; A. English, alanenglish65@gmail.com; L. Madsen, lmadsen@vt.edu

Overberger International Prize.

POLY/PMSE Plenary Lecture & Awards Reception.S. Iacono, scott.iacono@­afacademy.af.edu; H. Brown, hbrown1@dow.com; R. Mathers, rtm11@psu.edu; K. Mitchem, kathyl@vt.edu

Polyolefins: From Concept to Commercial(oral and poster submissions). J. Soares, jsoares@ualberta.ca; P. Arjunan, arjunan.pal@gmail.com; P. Fontaine, pfontaine@dow.com; J. Reimers, jay.l.reimers@­exxonmobil.com

Recycling of Polymers or Circular Economy of Polymers(oral and poster submissions). D. Collias, collias.di@pg.com; J. Layman, layman.j@pg.com; M. James, james.mi@pg.com

Silicon based Hybrid Materials for Today, Tomorrow and the Future (oral and poster submissions). J. Furgal, furgalj@bgsu.edu; C. Hartmann-Thompson, chartmann-thompson@mmm.com; L. Moore, levi.moore.1@us.af.mil; J. Mabry, joseph.mabry@us.af.mil

Polymeric Materials Science and Engineering

Program chairs: L. Baugh, ExxonMobil, lisa.s.baugh@exxonmobil.com; A. Burns, ExxonMobil, adam.b.burns@exxonmobil.com; J. Schaefer, University of Notre Dame, jennifer.l.schaefer.43@nd.edu; C. Snyder, National Institute of Standards and Technology, chadsnyd@nist.gov

ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science: Challenges & Opportunities for Translational Research in Biomaterials. J. Kohn, kohn@dls.rutgers.edu

Advances in Bioconjugate Materials for Biomedical Applications.V. Rotello, ­rotello@chem.umass.edu; C. England, c_england@acs.org; E. Lavik, lavik-office@bioconj.acs.org; B. Smith, smith-office@bioconj.acs.org; J. van Hest, vahest-office@bioconj.acs.org; G. Zheng, zheng-office@bioconj.acs.org; D. McDaniel, dmcdanie@chem.umass.edu

Advances in the Synthesis, Characterization, Modeling, and Application of Bottlebrush Polymers(cosponsored with POLY). C. Sing, cesing@illinois.edu; J. Kennemur, kennemur@chem.fsu.edu; D. Guironnet, guironne@illinois.edu

Biconjugate Chemistry Lectureship and Award Symposium.V. Rotello, rotello@chem.umass.edu; C. England, c_england@acs.org; E. Lavik, lavik-office@bioconj.acs.org; B. Smith, smith-office@bioconj.acs.org; J. van Hest, vahest-office@bioconj.acs.org; G. Zheng, zheng-office@bioconj.acs.org; D. McDaniel, dmcdanie@chem.umass.edu

Chemistry of Materials Lectureship and Best Paper Award.J. Buriak, jburiak@­ualberta.ca; C. Toro, c_toro@acs.org; C. Soles, csoles@nist.gov

Eastman Chemical Student Award in Applied Polymer Science.J. Gilmer, jwgilmer@king.edu; J. Jenkins, jjenkins@eastman.com

Fire and Polymers.A. Morgan, alexander.morgan@udri.udayton.edu; J. Grunlan, jgrunlan@tamu.edu

Functional Conjugated Polymers: From Fundamental Synthetic and Physical Chemistry to Emerging Applications.L. Fang, fang@chem.tamu.edu; G. Sauve, genevieve.sauve@case.edu; J. Xu, xuj@anl.gov; X. Gu, xiaodan.gu@usm.edu

General Papers/New Concepts in Polymeric Materials.L. Baugh, lisa.s.baugh@­exxonmobil.com

Henkel Award for Outstanding Graduate Research in Polymer Science and Engineering(cosponsored with POLY). M. Mahanthappa, maheshkm@umn.edu

Journal of Polymer Science Innovation Award Symposium.C. Hawker, hawker@chem.ucsb.edu; Y. Jian, yjia@wiley.com

PMSE Future Faculty Symposium.A. Boydston, boydston@wisc.edu; D. Watkins, dwatkins@olemiss.edu

PMSE Young Investigator Symposium.Y. Xia, yanx@stanford.edu; R. Wojtecki, rjwojtec@us.ibm.com

PMSE/POLY Poster Session.L. Baugh, lisa.s.baugh@exxonmobil.com

Porous Polymers(cosponsored with POLY). M. Silverstein, michaels@technion.ac.il; N. Cameron, neil.cameron@monash.edu; U. Wiesner, ubw1@cornell.edu; W. Dichtel, wdichtel@northwestern.edu

Roy W. Tess Award Symposium.T. Provder, tprovder@att.net

Surface, Interface, and Coating Materials (cosponsored with COLL and POLY). S. Jiang, sjiang1@iastate.edu; Z. Cao, zcao@wayne.edu; X. Yong, xyong@­binghamton.edu; W. Wang, wwang@ppg.com

Synthesis, Characterization, and Application of Polymer Brushes.E. Benetti, edmondo.benetti@mat.ethz.ch; H. Klok, harm-anton.klok@epfl.ch; K. Matyjaszewski, km3b@andrew.cmu.edu

Triggers and Switches for Polymerization and Depolymerization(cosponsored with POLY). J. Niu, jia.niu@bc.edu; J. Byers, byersja@bc.edu

Professional Relations

Program chairs: J. Cohen, Rutgers University, cohenj@dls.rutgers.edu; R. Libby, Moravian College, libbyr@moravian.edu

Commonly Accepted Science Ethics: Key to International Collaboration in Industry and the Academy.K. Elkins, kmelkins@towson.edu; R. Glaser, glaserr@mst.edu

Ethics and Research in Chemical Education.K. Elkins, kmelkins@towson.edu; S. Schelble, sschelbl@msudenver.edu

Rubber

Will not host symposia at this meeting.

Small Chemical Businesses

Program chair: J. Sabol, Chemical Consultant, jsabol@chem-consult.com

C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch.M. Bomgardner, m_bomgardner@acs.org

Chemical Business Posters, from Bench to Market.G. Ruger, gruger04@yahoo.com

Chemical Solutions to Global Climate Issues: From Bench to Market(cosponsored with ENFL). W. Hago, drwilsonh@yahoo.com; J. Sabol, jsabol@chem-consult.com

Funding and Management Considerations as Your Company Moves from the Bench to the Market.J. Skinner, jim@jskinner.com

Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Create Jobs in the Chemical Sector.M. Chorghade, chorghade@gmail.com

Committee on Chemical Safety

Program chair: R. Stuart, Keene State College, ralph.stuart@keene.edu

Reproductive Safety Issues and Mom, the Chemistry Professor(cosponsored with CHAS). R. Izzo, rmizzo@princeton.edu

The ACS Safety Communications Strategy: Results from the 2020 ACS Safety Summit(cosponsored with CHAS). R. Stuart

Committee on Environmental Improvement

Program chair: C. Middlecamp, University of Wisconsin–Madison, chmiddle@wisc.edu

The Up-Goer Five Challenge: Explain your Chemistry Using Ten Hundred Words (cosponsored with YCC). C. Avery, christopher.avery@gmail.com; J. Schmitt, jschmitt1531@gmail.com; T. Shah, k.shah.tejas@gmail.com

Committee on Technicians

Program chair: C. Libby, Moravian College, libbyc@moravian.edu

How Chemical Technical Professionals Contribute to the Chemical Enterprise From Bench to Market (cosponsored with PROF). J. McKenzie, jennifer.robin.­mckenzie@gmail.com

International Activities

Will not host symposia at this meeting.

Society Committee on Education

Program chair and symposia list not available at press time.

Women Chemists

Program chair: R. Cole, University of Iowa, renee-cole@uiowa.edu

Symposia list not available at press time.

Younger Chemists

Program chairs: D. Williams, University of Richmond, williamsde20@gmail.com; M. Brann, University of Chicago, michellerbrann@gmail.com; J. Schmitt, Rapafusyn Research and Development, jschmitt1531@gmail.com