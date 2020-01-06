Quote of the Week

January 6, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 1
The 2020 ACS president is motivated by deep curiosity and a drive for improvement
The company is helping to bring 3-D printing from the design studio to the manufacturing floor
Some evidence suggests that growing influenza vaccines inside chicken eggs may make them less effective, but not all experts agree.
Charles River Laboratories is rapidly testing the safety of several N-of-1 therapies. More are on the way
The annual meeting of black chemists and chemical engineers demonstrates the power of community
An openness to learning new things took this chemist from pharma to NASA
Transaction continues a sweeping reconfiguration of the 2-century-old chemical company