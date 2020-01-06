Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09801-cover-couple.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09801-cover-couple.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 6, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 1

The 2020 ACS president is motivated by deep curiosity and a drive for improvement

Cover image:Luis Echegoyen, 2020 ACS president, is motivated by deep curiosity and a drive for improvement

Credit: Daniel Stanley/D.S. Photo

Full Article
Volume 98 | Issue 1
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“I am sincere about wanting to make everyone equal. We all have implicit biases, but we can do something about them.”

Luis Echegoyen, president, ACS

Profiles

Luis Echegoyen on his love affair with chemistry

Carbon is C&EN’s Company of the Year for 2019

The company is helping to bring 3-D printing from the design studio to the manufacturing floor

Flu shots aren’t always effective. Could chicken eggs be a culprit?

Some evidence suggests that growing influenza vaccines inside chicken eggs may make them less effective, but not all experts agree.

  • Rare Disease

    So you want to make a personalized drug? This company has got your back

    Charles River Laboratories is rapidly testing the safety of several N-of-1 therapies. More are on the way

  • Diversity

    Mentoring for excellence at NOBCChE

    The annual meeting of black chemists and chemical engineers demonstrates the power of community

  • Careers

    Career Ladder: Dionne Hernández-Lugo

    An openness to learning new things took this chemist from pharma to NASA

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Mergers & Acquisitions

DuPont’s nutrition business will merge with IFF

Transaction continues a sweeping reconfiguration of the 2-century-old chemical company

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

ACS Career Tips

AWARDS

MEETINGS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Synthetic frogs, and dancers teach science

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT