Moving Chemistry from Bench to Market will capture the attention of thousands of chemists from around the globe as they participate in the ACS Fall 2020 Virtual Meeting & Expo Aug. 17–20. By going virtual, we eliminate the need to travel from one venue to another. With a simple click, each attendee will select the time to view a presentation or interact with an exhibitor.

The meeting platform will feature

▸ 34 simultaneous broadcast sessions with integrated messaging and chat features to allow for real-time chat conversations with presenters

▸ posters and prerecorded presentations available on-demand throughout the meeting with dialogue portals for viewers to contact presenters

▸ posters and presentations accessible for viewing until Aug. 28

▸ customized networking opportunities.

Registration

With your registration, you will gain access to many benefits:

▸ Share and discover research: Participate in broadcast sessions, live daily kickoffs, interactive poster presentations, and more.

▸ On-demand presentations: Over 6,000 papers are slated for presentation. To ensure that you are able to gain as much information as possible, presentations will be available on-demand anytime across the globe from the start of the meeting through Aug. 28, 2020.

▸ Connect: Participate in virtual networking events to help you connect and share ideas with your peers from around the world. In addition to robust chat and messaging features, video rooms will be available throughout the meeting for deep-dive conversations and social events.

▸ Virtual Expo: Meet and interact with exhibitors, make connections, and discover new technological developments in our industry.

Note: The meeting schedule for broadcast events and live chats will be in Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). To register and to learn more go to www.acs.org/Fall2020VirtualMtg

Exhibitors and sponsors

Governance goes virtual For meetings details regarding the following, email these addresses: Board of Directors, Council, and Councilor Caucus: secretary@acs.org Council Policy Committee: cpc@ acs.org

Exhibitors.

Announce your new products at one of the largest scientific conferences in the world and increase your sales by reaching over 10,000 scientists.

Exhibitors enjoy these benefits:

▸ access to thousands of chemical professionals across a plethora of industries

▸ complimentary attendee registration

▸ virtual webinars and prerecorded exhibitor workshops

▸ use of official ACS show brand to use in your marketing materials

Registration fees Member Regular: $250 Student: $50 Emeritus & Retired: $125 50 Year: $0 High School Teacher: $62 NonMember Regular: $450 Student: $150 High School Teacher: $62.

▸ company listing on the ACS virtual meeting platform with a link to your website

▸ company listing and product/service description on the virtual platform

▸ promotional, advertising, and sponsorship opportunities

▸ ability to chat and schedule meetings with attendees

To learn more, go to www.acs.org/Fall2020VirtualMtg. You can also reach out to a member of the exposition services team at expo@acs.org or 800-227-5558 x4486.

Become a Sponsor

Build your brand awareness, increase traffic to your virtual booth, and supercharge your presence at the ACS Fall 2020 Virtual Meeting & Expo. As a sponsor, your company name will be seen in a number of places at the show, increasing your exposure to critical decision makers, purchasers, and influencers. Go to www.acs.org/Fall2020VirtualMtg to learn more. You can also reach out to a member of the exposition services team at expo@acs.org or 1-800-227-5558 x4486.

Need help?

Technical support will be available for attendees and presenters prior to and during the meeting. Please direct any questions you may have about the ACS Fall 2020 Virtual Meeting & Expo to nationalmeetings@acs.org.

Governance at the ACS Fall 2020 Virtual Meeting & Expo

All governance meetings will be virtual

ACS Board of Directors. The ACS Board of Directors want to hear from you. If you are interested in discussing ACS topics with the board, please contact the Office of the Secretary (secretary@acs.org) for additional information.

ACS Council.The ACS Council will meet at 11:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, Aug. 19. Councilors are to log into the meeting no later than 10:00 a.m. ET.

ACS members and nonmembers are welcome to observe the council meeting as attending the meeting is an opportunity to learn firsthand about the society’s operation. Alternate councilors, division chairs, and local section officers are particularly urged to attend. Contact the Office of the Secretary (secretary@acs.org) at least 7 days prior to the meeting for the log in details.

ACS governance committees

ACS governance committees will be holding virtual committee meetings. It is the responsibility of the committee chair and the staff liaison to ensure that only the appropriate people are present during a meeting and, therefore, interested members are asked to contact the committees listed below if you are interested in attending a part of the committee meeting. If you cannot attend the particular committee meeting of interest or if you need further information, contact the officers listed.

▸ Budget & Finance

William J. Greenlee, chair; b_ffeedback@acs.org

▸ Chemical Safety



Ralph Stuart, chair; safety@acs.org

▸ Chemistry & Public Affairs



Kevin Kuhn, chair; kevin_kuhn@hotmail.com

▸ Chemists with Disabilities



James Schiller, chair; james.schiller@merck.com

▸ Committees



Carolyn Ribes, chair; cribes@dow.com

Councilor Caucus meetings Please contact the Office of the Secretary (secretary@acs.org) for specific information regarding the Councilor Caucus meetings, or visit www.acs.org/councilors for general information.

▸ Community Activities



Holly L. Davis, chair; holly.davis@abbott.com

▸ Constitution & Bylaws



Donna G. Friedman, chair; dfriedman@stlcc.edu

▸ Corporation Associates



Robert J. Wolcik, chair; rj@strem.com

▸ Council Policy



Martin Rudd, vice chair; cpc@acs.org

▸ Divisional Activities



James M. Takacs, chair; jtakacs1@unl.edu

▸ Economic & Professional Affairs



Eric Bruton, chair; eric.bruton@gmail.com

▸ Education



Jennifer Nielson, chair; jnielson@chem.byu.edu

▸ Environmental Improvement



Christopher W. Avery, chair; cei@acs.org

▸ Ethics



Judith Currano, chair; currano@pobox.upenn.edu

▸ International Activities



Jens Breffke, chair; intlacts@acs.org

▸ Local Section Activities



W. Matthew Reichert, chair; reichert@southalabama.edu

▸ Meetings & Expositions



Rick Ewing, chair; M&E@acs.org

▸ Membership Affairs



Brian Mathes, chair; bmathes@elanco.com

▸ Minority Affairs



Ann Kimble-Hill, chair; ankimble@iu.edu

▸ Nomenclature, Terminology, & Symbols



Michelle M. Rogers, chair; michelle_rogers@cargill.com

▸ Nominations & Elections



Amber Hinkle, chair; nomelect@acs.org

▸ Patents & Related Matters



Kirby Drake, chair; kirby.drake@klemchuk.com

▸ Professional Training



Edgar Arriaga, chair; cpt@acs.org

▸ Project SEED



Don Warner, chair; dwarner@boisestate.edu

▸ Public Relations & Communications



Amber Charlebois, chair; afcharleb@gmail.com

▸ Publications



Julia Laskin, chair; jlaskin@purdue.edu

▸ Science



Martin Kociolek, chair; mgk5@psu.edu

▸ Senior Chemists



Arlene A. Garrison, chair; garrison@utk.edu

▸ Technician Affairs



Jennifer McCulley, chair; jennifer_mcculley@agilent.com

▸ Women Chemists



Kimberly A. Woznack, chair; woznack@calu.edu

▸ Younger Chemists

