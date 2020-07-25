Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Meetings

ACS Fall 2020 Virtual Meeting & Expo

Share ideas. Connect with colleagues. Explore cutting-edge science

by Linda Wang
July 25, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

This is an image of the American Chemical Society Fall 2020 meeting logo. It reads "Moving Chemistry from Bench to Market."

Moving Chemistry from Bench to Market will capture the attention of thousands of chemists from around the globe as they participate in the ACS Fall 2020 Virtual Meeting & Expo Aug. 17–20. By going virtual, we eliminate the need to travel from one venue to another. With a simple click, each attendee will select the time to view a presentation or interact with an exhibitor.

The meeting platform will feature

34 simultaneous broadcast sessions with integrated messaging and chat features to allow for real-time chat conversations with presenters

posters and prerecorded presentations available on-demand throughout the meeting with dialogue portals for viewers to contact presenters

posters and presentations accessible for viewing until Aug. 28

customized networking opportunities.

Registration

With your registration, you will gain access to many benefits:

Share and discover research: Participate in broadcast sessions, live daily kickoffs, interactive poster presentations, and more.

On-demand presentations: Over 6,000 papers are slated for presentation. To ensure that you are able to gain as much information as possible, presentations will be available on-demand anytime across the globe from the start of the meeting through Aug. 28, 2020.

Connect: Participate in virtual networking events to help you connect and share ideas with your peers from around the world. In addition to robust chat and messaging features, video rooms will be available throughout the meeting for deep-dive conversations and social events.

Virtual Expo: Meet and interact with exhibitors, make connections, and discover new technological developments in our industry.

Note: The meeting schedule for broadcast events and live chats will be in Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). To register and to learn more go to www.acs.org/Fall2020VirtualMtg

Exhibitors and sponsors

Governance goes virtual

For meetings details regarding the following, email these addresses: Board of Directors, Council, and Councilor Caucus: secretary@acs.org Council Policy Committee: cpc@ acs.org

Exhibitors.

Announce your new products at one of the largest scientific conferences in the world and increase your sales by reaching over 10,000 scientists.

Exhibitors enjoy these benefits:

access to thousands of chemical professionals across a plethora of industries

complimentary attendee registration

virtual webinars and prerecorded exhibitor workshops

use of official ACS show brand to use in your marketing materials

Registration fees

Member

Regular: $250

Student: $50

Emeritus & Retired: $125

50 Year: $0

High School Teacher: $62

NonMember

Regular: $450

Student: $150

High School Teacher: $62.

company listing on the ACS virtual meeting platform with a link to your website

company listing and product/service description on the virtual platform

promotional, advertising, and sponsorship opportunities

ability to chat and schedule meetings with attendees

To learn more, go to www.acs.org/Fall2020VirtualMtg. You can also reach out to a member of the exposition services team at expo@acs.org or 800-227-5558 x4486.

Become a Sponsor

Build your brand awareness, increase traffic to your virtual booth, and supercharge your presence at the ACS Fall 2020 Virtual Meeting & Expo. As a sponsor, your company name will be seen in a number of places at the show, increasing your exposure to critical decision makers, purchasers, and influencers. Go to www.acs.org/Fall2020VirtualMtg to learn more. You can also reach out to a member of the exposition services team at expo@acs.org or 1-800-227-5558 x4486.

Need help?

Technical support will be available for attendees and presenters prior to and during the meeting. Please direct any questions you may have about the ACS Fall 2020 Virtual Meeting & Expo to nationalmeetings@acs.org.

This is an image of the logo for the fall virtual meeting.

Governance at the ACS Fall 2020 Virtual Meeting & Expo

All governance meetings will be virtual

ACS Board of Directors. The ACS Board of Directors want to hear from you. If you are interested in discussing ACS topics with the board, please contact the Office of the Secretary (secretary@acs.org) for additional information.

ACS Council.The ACS Council will meet at 11:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, Aug. 19. Councilors are to log into the meeting no later than 10:00 a.m. ET.

ACS members and nonmembers are welcome to observe the council meeting as attending the meeting is an opportunity to learn firsthand about the society’s operation. Alternate councilors, division chairs, and local section officers are particularly urged to attend. Contact the Office of the Secretary (secretary@acs.org) at least 7 days prior to the meeting for the log in details.

ACS governance committees

ACS governance committees will be holding virtual committee meetings. It is the responsibility of the committee chair and the staff liaison to ensure that only the appropriate people are present during a meeting and, therefore, interested members are asked to contact the committees listed below if you are interested in attending a part of the committee meeting. If you cannot attend the particular committee meeting of interest or if you need further information, contact the officers listed.

Budget & Finance
William J. Greenlee, chair; b_ffeedback@acs.org

Chemical Safety

Ralph Stuart, chair; safety@acs.org

Chemistry & Public Affairs

Kevin Kuhn, chair; kevin_kuhn@hotmail.com

Chemists with Disabilities

James Schiller, chair; james.schiller@merck.com

Committees

Carolyn Ribes, chair; cribes@dow.com

Councilor Caucus meetings

Please contact the Office of the Secretary (secretary@acs.org) for specific information regarding the Councilor Caucus meetings, or visit www.acs.org/councilors for general information.

Community Activities

Holly L. Davis, chair; holly.davis@abbott.com

Constitution & Bylaws

Donna G. Friedman, chair; dfriedman@stlcc.edu

Corporation Associates

Robert J. Wolcik, chair; rj@strem.com

Council Policy

Martin Rudd, vice chair; cpc@acs.org

Divisional Activities

James M. Takacs, chair; jtakacs1@unl.edu

Economic & Professional Affairs

Eric Bruton, chair; eric.bruton@gmail.com

Education

Jennifer Nielson, chair; jnielson@chem.byu.edu

Environmental Improvement

Christopher W. Avery, chair; cei@acs.org

Ethics

Judith Currano, chair; currano@pobox.upenn.edu

International Activities

Jens Breffke, chair; intlacts@acs.org

Local Section Activities

W. Matthew Reichert, chair; reichert@southalabama.edu

Meetings & Expositions

Rick Ewing, chair; M&E@acs.org

Membership Affairs

Brian Mathes, chair; bmathes@elanco.com

Minority Affairs

Ann Kimble-Hill, chair; ankimble@iu.edu

Nomenclature, Terminology, & Symbols

Michelle M. Rogers, chair; michelle_rogers@cargill.com

Nominations & Elections

Amber Hinkle, chair; nomelect@acs.org

Patents & Related Matters

Kirby Drake, chair; kirby.drake@klemchuk.com

Professional Training

Edgar Arriaga, chair; cpt@acs.org

Project SEED

Don Warner, chair; dwarner@boisestate.edu

Public Relations & Communications

Amber Charlebois, chair; afcharleb@gmail.com

Publications

Julia Laskin, chair; jlaskin@purdue.edu

Science

Martin Kociolek, chair; mgk5@psu.edu

Senior Chemists

Arlene A. Garrison, chair; garrison@utk.edu

Technician Affairs

Jennifer McCulley, chair; jennifer_mcculley@agilent.com

Women Chemists

Kimberly A. Woznack, chair; woznack@calu.edu

Younger Chemists

Kristin Nuzzio, chair; kmnuzz@gmail.com.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Fall 2021
General meeting information
Support: ACS Launches New Resources For Unemployed Chemists
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE