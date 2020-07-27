Advertisement

July 27, 2020 Issue

Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

July 27, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 29

For the chemical companies who made our list, sales and profits took a hit in 2019, and 2020 will be worse

Cover image:Sales and profits across the chemical industry took a hit in 2019, and 2020 will be worse 

Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“COVID-19 is adhering to expectations on the sex differences. I realize that’s not a sexy quote for your readers. But it’s the truth.”

Andrew Noymer, associate professor of public health, University of California, Irvine

Finance

C&EN’s Global Top 50 for 2020

Sales and profits across the chemical industry took a hit in 2019, and 2020 will be worse

Start-ups

Starting a science business during a pandemic

3 chemistry start-ups cope with COVID-19 chaos

Infectious disease

COVID-19 is probably more deadly to men than women, but scientists still aren’t sure why

Most available data suggest men may be more likely to die from coronavirus infections, but the reason why could be complicated

  • Nuclear Chemistry

    Mining medical isotopes from nuclear waste

    Actinium-225 is in demand. Nuclear innovation company TerraPower hopes nuclear waste can supply it

  • Natural Products

    Periodic Graphics: Summer plant irritants

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning describes the chemistry behind the plants that make us itch and scratch

Science Concentrates

image name
Vaccines

Four COVID-19 vaccine candidates induce immune responses in preliminary studies, but questions remain

CanSino, Moderna, Oxford, and Pfizer publish results from early clinical trials that show the vaccines may be safe and induce moderate antibody responses

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Chemical Communication

Stinkfrucht in Schweinfurt and sniffer dogs on the scent of SARS-CoV-2

 

