July 27, 2020 Issue

C&EN’s Global Top 50 for 2020
Sales and profits across the chemical industry took a hit in 2019, and 2020 will be worse
July 27, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 29
For the chemical companies who made our list, sales and profits took a hit in 2019, and 2020 will be worse
Cover image:Sales and profits across the chemical industry took a hit in 2019, and 2020 will be worse
Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock
Sales and profits across the chemical industry took a hit in 2019, and 2020 will be worse
Most available data suggest men may be more likely to die from coronavirus infections, but the reason why could be complicated
Actinium-225 is in demand. Nuclear innovation company TerraPower hopes nuclear waste can supply it
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning describes the chemistry behind the plants that make us itch and scratch
CanSino, Moderna, Oxford, and Pfizer publish results from early clinical trials that show the vaccines may be safe and induce moderate antibody responses