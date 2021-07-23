The ACS Fall 2021 theme, Resilience of Chemistry, will capture the attention of thousands of chemists from around the globe as they participate in the meeting Aug. 22–26. The hybrid format will allow individuals to attend either in person in Atlanta or virtually.

FULL CONFERENCE: MEMBER REGISTRATION ACS member or society affiliate

Hybrid $399

Virtual only $199 Emeritus or retired

Hybrid $199

Virtual only $99 50-year

Hybrid $0

Virtual only $0 Unemployed or seeking COVID-19 reliefa

Hybrid $0

Virtual only $0 High school teacher

Hybrid $99

Virtual only $49 Student

Hybrid $99

Virtual only $49 FULL CONFERENCE: NONMEMBER REGISTRATION Regular

Hybrid $799

Virtual only $399 High school teacher

Hybrid $199

Virtual only $149 Student

Hybrid $199

Virtual only $149 1-DAY REGISTRATION All

Hybrid

$199

Virtual only $99 a ACS members in good standing who become unemployed and are seeking full-time professional employment, or who have been financially impacted by COVID-19. To register in this category, contact ACS Member Services at 1-800-333-9511 (US and Canada); 614-447-3776 (Mexico and outside North America).

The meeting platform will feature the following:

▸ Multiple virtual and hybrid oral technical sessions with integrated messaging and chat features to allow for real-time conversations with presenters

▸ Posters and prerecorded presentations available on-demand Aug. 30–Sept. 30

▸ In-person and virtual poster sessions

▸ Customized networking opportunities

Registration

With your registration, you will gain access to many benefits:

▸ Share and discover research: Participate in broadcast sessions, live daily kickoffs, interactive poster presentations, and more.

▸ On-demand presentations: Over 6,000 papers are slated for presentation and will be available on demand Aug. 30–Sept. 30.

▸ Connect: Participate in virtual and in-person networking events to connect and share ideas with your peers from around the world.

▸ Note: The meeting schedule for all events and live chats will be in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). To register and to learn more visit www.acs.org/ACSFall2021.

Become a sponsor

Build your brand awareness by becoming a sponsor. Increase traffic to your virtual booth and supercharge your presence at ACS Fall 2021. As a sponsor, your company name will be seen in several places at the show, increasing your exposure to critical decision makers, purchasers, and influencers. Visit www.acs.org/ACSFall2021 to learn more. You can also reach out to a member of the exposition services team at expo@acs.org or 800-227-5558 x4486.

Need help?

Technical support will be available for attendees and presenters before and during the meeting. Please direct any questions you may have about ACS Fall 2021 to nationalmeetings@acs.org.

Biannual governance meetings

All ACS governance meetings will be held virtually. Visit www.acs.org/content/acs/en/about/

governance/fall-2021-governance-meetings.html for the full schedule.

ACS Board of Directors. The ACS Board of Directors wants to hear from you. If you are interested in discussing ACS topics with the board, please contact the Office of the Secretary (secretary@acs.org) for additional information.

ACS Council. The ACS Council will meet virtually at 11:00 a.m. EDT, Wednesday, Aug. 25. Councilors should log into the meeting no later than 10:00 a.m. EDT.

Attending the meeting is an opportunity to learn firsthand about the society’s operation. ACS members and nonmembers are welcome to observe the council meeting. Alternate councilors, division chairs, and local section officers are particularly urged to attend. Contact the Office of the Secretary (secretary@acs.org) at least 7 days before the meeting for login details.

Governance goes virtual

ACS governance committees will be holding virtual meetings. Committee chairs and the staff liaison are responsible for ensuring that only the appropriate persons are present during a meeting. Members who are interested in attending should contact the committees listed below. If you cannot attend a particular committee meeting of interest, or if you need more information, contact the officers listed here.

▸ Budget and Finance

William J. Greenlee, chair; b_ffeedback@acs.org

▸ Chemical Safety

Kirk Hunter, chair; safety@acs.org

▸ Chemistry and Public Affairs

Kevin Kuhn, chair; kevin_kuhn@hotmail.com

▸ Chemists with Disabilities

Michelle Cummings, chair; michelle.cummings@dow.com

▸ Committees

Diane Krone, chair; kroned@alumni.stevens.edu

▸ Community Activities

Holly L. Davis, chair; holly.davis@abbott.com

▸ Constitution and Bylaws

Donna G. Friedman, chair; dfriedman@stlcc.edu

▸ Corporation Associates

Robert J. Wolcik, chair; rj@strem.com

▸ Council Policy

Martin Rudd, vice chair; cpc@acs.org

▸ Divisional Activities

James M. Takacs, chair; jtakacs1@unl.edu

▸ Economic and Professional Affairs

Eric Bruton, chair; eric.bruton@gmail.com

▸ Education

Carmen Gauthier, chair; cgauthier@flsouthern.edu

▸ Environmental Improvement

Christopher W. Avery, chair; cei@acs.org

▸ Ethics

William W. Leong, chair; ethics@acs.org

▸ International Activities

Sergio Nanita, chair; intlacts@acs.org

▸ Local Section Activities

W. Matthew Reichert, chair; reichert@southalabama.edu

▸ Meetings and Expositions

Rick Ewing, chair; M&E@acs.org

▸ Membership Affairs

Brian Mathes, chair; bmathes@elanco.com

▸ Minority Affairs

Kishore Bagga, chair; kishore.bagga@drexelmed.edu

▸ Nomenclature, Terminology, and Symbols

Michelle M. Rogers, chair; michelle_rogers@cargill.com

▸ Nominations and Elections

Amber Hinkle, chair; nomelect@acs.org

▸ Patents and Related Matters

Carlyn Burton, chair; patents@acs.org

▸ Professional Training

Kerry Karukstis, chair; cpt@acs.org

▸ Project SEED

Bryan W. Boudouris, chair; boudouris@purdue.edu

▸ Public Relations and Communications

Amber Charlebois, chair; afcharleb@gmail.com

▸ Publications

Jerzy Klosin, chair; jklosin@dow.com

▸ Science

Martin Kociolek, chair; mgk5@psu.edu

▸ Senior Chemists

Arlene A. Garrison, chair; garrison@utk.edu

▸ Technician Affairs

Jennifer McCulley, chair; jennifer_mccullecy@agilent.com

▸ Women Chemists

Amy Balija, chair; amy.balija@gmail.com

▸ Younger Chemists

Kristin Nuzzio, chair; kmnuzz@gmail.com

Councilor or caucus meetings