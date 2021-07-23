Advertisement

ACS Fall 2021

Meeting offers chance to share ideas, connect with colleagues, and explore cutting-edge science

July 23, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 27
The ACS Fall 2021 theme, Resilience of Chemistry, will capture the attention of thousands of chemists from around the globe as they participate in the meeting Aug. 22–26. The hybrid format will allow individuals to attend either in person in Atlanta or virtually.

FULL CONFERENCE: MEMBER REGISTRATION

ACS member or society affiliate
Hybrid $399
Virtual only $199

Emeritus or retired
Hybrid $199
Virtual only $99

50-year
Hybrid $0
Virtual only $0

Unemployed or seeking COVID-19 reliefa
Hybrid $0
Virtual only $0

High school teacher
Hybrid $99
Virtual only $49

Student
Hybrid $99
Virtual only $49

FULL CONFERENCE: NONMEMBER REGISTRATION

Regular
Hybrid $799
Virtual only $399

High school teacher
Hybrid $199
Virtual only $149

Student
Hybrid $199
Virtual only $149

1-DAY REGISTRATION

All
Hybrid
$199
Virtual only $99

a ACS members in good standing who become unemployed and are seeking full-time professional employment, or who have been financially impacted by COVID-19. To register in this category, contact ACS Member Services at 1-800-333-9511 (US and Canada); 614-447-3776 (Mexico and outside North America).

The meeting platform will feature the following:

Multiple virtual and hybrid oral technical sessions with integrated messaging and chat features to allow for real-time conversations with presenters

Posters and prerecorded presentations available on-demand Aug. 30–Sept. 30

In-person and virtual poster sessions

Customized networking opportunities

Registration

With your registration, you will gain access to many benefits:

Share and discover research: Participate in broadcast sessions, live daily kickoffs, interactive poster presentations, and more.

On-demand presentations: Over 6,000 papers are slated for presentation and will be available on demand Aug. 30–Sept. 30.

Connect: Participate in virtual and in-person networking events to connect and share ideas with your peers from around the world.

Note: The meeting schedule for all events and live chats will be in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). To register and to learn more visit www.acs.org/ACSFall2021.

Become a sponsor

Build your brand awareness by becoming a sponsor. Increase traffic to your virtual booth and supercharge your presence at ACS Fall 2021. As a sponsor, your company name will be seen in several places at the show, increasing your exposure to critical decision makers, purchasers, and influencers. Visit www.acs.org/ACSFall2021 to learn more. You can also reach out to a member of the exposition services team at expo@acs.org or 800-227-5558 x4486.

Need help?

Technical support will be available for attendees and presenters before and during the meeting. Please direct any questions you may have about ACS Fall 2021 to nationalmeetings@acs.org.

Biannual governance meetings

All ACS governance meetings will be held virtually. Visit www.acs.org/content/acs/en/about/
governance/fall-2021-governance-meetings.html for the full schedule.

ACS Board of Directors. The ACS Board of Directors wants to hear from you. If you are interested in discussing ACS topics with the board, please contact the Office of the Secretary (secretary@acs.org) for additional information.

ACS Council. The ACS Council will meet virtually at 11:00 a.m. EDT, Wednesday, Aug. 25. Councilors should log into the meeting no later than 10:00 a.m. EDT.

Attending the meeting is an opportunity to learn firsthand about the society’s operation. ACS members and nonmembers are welcome to observe the council meeting. Alternate councilors, division chairs, and local section officers are particularly urged to attend. Contact the Office of the Secretary (secretary@acs.org) at least 7 days before the meeting for login details.

Governance goes virtual

ACS governance committees will be holding virtual meetings. Committee chairs and the staff liaison are responsible for ensuring that only the appropriate persons are present during a meeting. Members who are interested in attending should contact the committees listed below. If you cannot attend a particular committee meeting of interest, or if you need more information, contact the officers listed here.

Budget and Finance
William J. Greenlee, chair; b_ffeedback@acs.org

Chemical Safety
Kirk Hunter, chair; safety@acs.org

Chemistry and Public Affairs
Kevin Kuhn, chair; kevin_kuhn@hotmail.com

Chemists with Disabilities
Michelle Cummings, chair; michelle.cummings@dow.com

Committees
Diane Krone, chair; kroned@alumni.stevens.edu

Community Activities
Holly L. Davis, chair; holly.davis@abbott.com

Constitution and Bylaws
Donna G. Friedman, chair; dfriedman@stlcc.edu

Corporation Associates
Robert J. Wolcik, chair; rj@strem.com

Council Policy
Martin Rudd, vice chair; cpc@acs.org

Divisional Activities
James M. Takacs, chair; jtakacs1@unl.edu

Economic and Professional Affairs
Eric Bruton, chair; eric.bruton@gmail.com

Education
Carmen Gauthier, chair; cgauthier@flsouthern.edu

Environmental Improvement
Christopher W. Avery, chair; cei@acs.org

Ethics
William W. Leong, chair; ethics@acs.org

International Activities
Sergio Nanita, chair; intlacts@acs.org

Local Section Activities
W. Matthew Reichert, chair; reichert@southalabama.edu

Meetings and Expositions
Rick Ewing, chair; M&E@acs.org

Membership Affairs
Brian Mathes, chair; bmathes@elanco.com

Minority Affairs
Kishore Bagga, chair; kishore.bagga@drexelmed.edu

Nomenclature, Terminology, and Symbols
Michelle M. Rogers, chair; michelle_rogers@cargill.com

Nominations and Elections
Amber Hinkle, chair; nomelect@acs.org

Patents and Related Matters
Carlyn Burton, chair; patents@acs.org

Professional Training
Kerry Karukstis, chair; cpt@acs.org

Project SEED
Bryan W. Boudouris, chair; boudouris@purdue.edu

Public Relations and Communications
Amber Charlebois, chair; afcharleb@gmail.com

Publications
Jerzy Klosin, chair; jklosin@dow.com

Science
Martin Kociolek, chair; mgk5@psu.edu

Senior Chemists
Arlene A. Garrison, chair; garrison@utk.edu

Technician Affairs
Jennifer McCulley, chair; jennifer_mccullecy@agilent.com

Women Chemists
Amy Balija, chair; amy.balija@gmail.com

Younger Chemists
Kristin Nuzzio, chair; kmnuzz@gmail.com

Councilor or caucus meetings

Please contact the Office of the Secretary (secretary@acs.org) for specific information regarding the councilor or caucus meetings, or visit www.acs.org/councilors for general information.

CORRECTION

This story was updated on July 26, 2021, to correct the date of the ACS Council meeting. It will be held on Aug. 25, not Aug. 19.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

