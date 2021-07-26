Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09927-cover-webopener.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09927-cover-webopener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 26, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 27

The chemical industry is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic

Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 99 | Issue 27
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“What this tells us is that the supply chain in general is pretty fragile.”

Beth Bosley, CEO, Boron Specialties

Finance

C&EN’s Global Top 50 for 2021

The chemical industry is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic

A sigh of relief at small chemical makers

Firms have weathered the pandemic, but supply-chain disruptions may be a lingering symptom as markets revive

What’s in sunscreen, and how does it protect your skin from the sun’s rays?

UV filters help prevent sunburn and cancer, while other ingredients encourage people to slather sunscreen on their skin

  • Pollution

    Single-use plastics have boomed during COVID-19. Joana Correia Prata wants to reverse the trend

    University of Aveiro microplastics researcher and veterinarian recommends policy priorities for dealing with plastic waste

  • DNA

    Scientists discover Borgs, DNA strands that assimilate genes from their hosts

    Borgs are exciting microbiologists for their genetic oddities and potential environmental and biotechnology applications

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
Persistent Pollutants

PFAS targeted in legislation passed by US House of Representatives

Bill aims at air, water, and land pollution, as well as toxicity testing of the ‘forever chemicals’

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

MEETINGS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Science in your summer garden

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT