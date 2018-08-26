Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Meetings

ACS Publications hosts innovation symposium in Shanghai

by Erin Wiringi
August 26, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

A group of participants attend the ACS Publications symposium in Shanghai.
Credit: Courtesy of ACS Publications
Organizers, speakers, and attendees outside the venue for the ACS Publications Symposium: Innovation in Materials Science.

More than 180 students, postdocs, and senior researchers from around the world learned about cutting-edge research at ACS Publications’ fourth innovation symposium, which focused on materials science and was held in partnership with ShanghaiTech University on July 29–31.

The program featured five plenary sessions on innovative advances in materials science and a ribbon-cutting ceremony by ACS Executive Director and CEO Thomas Connelly and ShanghaiTech University Vice President Ruxin Li for the opening of the “Science Meets Art: C&EN’s Chemistry in Pictures” exhibition. The symposium featured keynote lectures from W. E. Moerner, a professor of chemistry at Stanford University and 2014 Nobel laureate, and Lei Jiang, dean of the School of Chemistry at Beihang University and a 2017 Humboldt Research Award recipient. Attendees hailed from nine countries across Asia, Europe, and North America.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Credit: Courtesy of ACS Publications
Li (left) and Connelly participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the "Science Meets Art: C&EN’s Chemistry in Pictures" exhibition.

A committee of ShanghaiTech University scientists selected more than a dozen meeting attendees to present their research advances. Exchange of world-class scientific information continued with a poster session complementing the broad topical areas of the symposium. The poster winners include Jianxi Liu of Northwestern University, Li Yingfeng of ShanghaiTech University, Gao Xuejiao of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Ren Kefeng of Zhejiang University, and Cui Mengkui of ShanghaiTech University.

The exhibition showcases photographs from the Chemistry in Pictures series, a photographic competition that promotes the beauty of chemistry. The exhibition, which is hosted in ShanghaiTech University’s main library, will run until late September.

“It is our mission and goal to build partnerships with leading academic institutions to broaden the impact of scientific research and demonstrate the power of chemistry on a global stage,” Connelly said. “What we accomplished with ShanghaiTech University in partnering to host our fourth ACS Publications symposium, while also opening the C&EN Science Meets Art Chemistry in Pictures special exhibition, is a perfect representation of that goal.”

ACS Publications is hosting its next symposium in Beijing. The event, ACS Publications Symposium: Innovation at the Frontier of Chemistry & Life Science, will be held in partnership with Tsinghua University and Peking University on Dec. 2–4. For more information, visit symposium.acs.org/2018/beijing.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CAS and partners launch Synthetic Chemistry Research Trends Report
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: ShanghaiTech Exhibit﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE