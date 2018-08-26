ACS Publications hosts innovation symposium in Shanghai

More than 180 students, postdocs, and senior researchers from around the world learned about cutting-edge research at ACS Publications’ fourth innovation symposium, which focused on materials science and was held in partnership with ShanghaiTech University on July 29–31.
The program featured five plenary sessions on innovative advances in materials science and a ribbon-cutting ceremony by ACS Executive Director and CEO Thomas Connelly and ShanghaiTech University Vice President Ruxin Li for the opening of the “Science Meets Art: C&EN’s Chemistry in Pictures” exhibition. The symposium featured keynote lectures from W. E. Moerner, a professor of chemistry at Stanford University and 2014 Nobel laureate, and Lei Jiang, dean of the School of Chemistry at Beihang University and a 2017 Humboldt Research Award recipient. Attendees hailed from nine countries across Asia, Europe, and North America.
A committee of ShanghaiTech University scientists selected more than a dozen meeting attendees to present their research advances. Exchange of world-class scientific information continued with a poster session complementing the broad topical areas of the symposium. The poster winners include Jianxi Liu of Northwestern University, Li Yingfeng of ShanghaiTech University, Gao Xuejiao of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Ren Kefeng of Zhejiang University, and Cui Mengkui of ShanghaiTech University.
The exhibition showcases photographs from the Chemistry in Pictures series, a photographic competition that promotes the beauty of chemistry. The exhibition, which is hosted in ShanghaiTech University’s main library, will run until late September.
“It is our mission and goal to build partnerships with leading academic institutions to broaden the impact of scientific research and demonstrate the power of chemistry on a global stage,” Connelly said. “What we accomplished with ShanghaiTech University in partnering to host our fourth ACS Publications symposium, while also opening the C&EN Science Meets Art Chemistry in Pictures special exhibition, is a perfect representation of that goal.”
ACS Publications is hosting its next symposium in Beijing. The event, ACS Publications Symposium: Innovation at the Frontier of Chemistry & Life Science, will be held in partnership with Tsinghua University and Peking University on Dec. 2–4. For more information, visit symposium.acs.org/2018/beijing.
