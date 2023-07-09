Actions from the June ACS Board of Directors meeting

The American Chemical Society Board of Directors met June 2–3 in Columbus, Ohio, and took several actions. The following are highlights:
On recommendation of the Society Committee on Publications, the board voted to approve the appointment and reappointment of several ACS journal editors.
The board voted to approve a land acknowledgment for ACS Fall 2023. The land acknowledgment recognizes the indigenous peoples who are the traditional stewards of the land on which the San Francisco meeting will take place.
The board accepted with thanks a distribution from the board of trustees for the Group Insurance Plans for ACS members to be placed in the quasi endowment for the ACS Scholars Program.
The board approved several recommendations from its Committee on Executive Compensation. The board continues to regularly review compensation of the society’s executive staff.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter