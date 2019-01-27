Call for nominations for Norris Award

Nominations are being sought for the James Flack Norris Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Teaching of Chemistry. Given annually by the ACS Northeastern Section, the award consists of a certificate and a $3,000 honorarium.
Individuals or teams of individuals may be nominated. Nominees should have served with special distinction as teachers of chemistry at any level: secondary school, college, or graduate school.
Nomination letters should focus on the candidate’s contributions to and effectiveness in teaching chemistry, a curriculum vitae, and where appropriate, a list of honors, awards, and publications related to chemical education. Seconding letters may also be included.
Submit nominations electronically and in PDF format by April 15 to Anna Singer at secretary@nesacs.org. For more information, visit: www.nesacs.org/awards_norris.html.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter