Call for papers: 2019 Great Lakes Regional Meeting

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the American Chemical Society 2019 Great Lakes Regional Meeting, which will take place May 1–4, 2019, at the Sheraton Lisle Hotel in Illinois.
The meeting theme is “Chemistry Connections: Careers, Education, and Sustainability.” Sessions include “Effective Instructional Strategies in Chemistry,” “Fostering Principles of Sustainability in Chemistry Classrooms,” “Biomimetic Alternative Energy Applications,” “Battery Technologies,” “Nanomaterials for Energy Applications,” “Functional Materials,” “Undergraduate Research at the Frontiers of Inorganic Chemistry,” “Inorganic Applications in Energy and Sustainability,” and “Photochemistry Symposium in Honor of Dr. Frederick D. Lewis.”
In addition, there will be a general poster session and nine technical workshops covering topics such as sustainability in education, high school chemistry education, and building connections between ACS and industry. Nobel laureate Sir Fraser Stoddart will give the plenary talk.
C&EN will publish the final program summary in the spring; the online program will be available March 11. Abstracts are due by Jan. 28. To submit an abstract, visit the meeting website or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org. For more information, visit glrm2019.org.
