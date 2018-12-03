Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

December 3, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 48

Cutting-edge science led to therapeutic breakthroughs and a flood of investment in an eventful 2018

Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock

Volume 96 | Issue 48
Quote of the Week

“Every fraction of a degree matters.”

Rachel Cleetus, policy director, Union of Concerned Scientists’ climate and energy program

Drug Development

C&EN’s Year in Pharma 2018

Cutting-edge science led to therapeutic breakthroughs and a flood of investment in an eventful 2018

Global climate change talks focus on fostering deeper emission cuts in future

Negotiators meet as new scientific reports warn that inaction will lead to dire humanitarian and economic consequences

The 2018 #RealTimeChem Week Awards﻿

The annual event encourages chemists to ‘tweet about their chemistry as they are doing it’

  • Generics

    Civica Rx aims to shake up the generics market﻿

    Started by hospitals, the new nonprofit will tackle drug shortages and spiking prices for older drugs ﻿

  • Education

    Teaching chemistry students to use the labs of the future

    Educators want to prepare chemists for a time when autonomous machines will do the work

Science Concentrates

Policy

As claims of CRISPR use in first gene-edited babies emerge, scientists and ethicists respond

Chinese researcher He Jiankui announced that he used CRISPR to install HIV resistance in embryos, leading to the birth of twin girls. Another pregnancy may be underway

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Crazy Christmas chemistry

 

